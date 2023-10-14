Fort Worth’s Beloved Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant Is Shuttering For Good — an Incredible 57-Year Family Legacy Comes to a Close

Over the past 57 years, not much had changed at hometown Fort Worth favorite Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant. Apart from the prices. Now, this Fort Worth restaurant favorite is closing for good after more than half a century.

With a loyal clientele and more than five decades in the restaurant business, this family-owned Mexican restaurant with its own tortilla factory on Benbrook Parkway never strayed far from the vision or recipes of its founders Pedro Pulido and his wife Dionicia. When Pulido’s first opened in 1966, an enchilada dinner cost just $1.35.

Now all three of the remaining Pulido’s Mexican Restaurants are shuttering this Saturday, October 14. The news came suddenly this week when a note about the impending closure was simply posted on the front door of the original restaurant.

The note reads: “We appreciate all our loyal customers and cherished employees for all the amazing memories created over the years. Hopefully we will be back!” ― The Pulido Family.

Over the decades, Pulido’s Mexican Restaurants grew into a chain of locations, reaching from Mineral Wells to Stephenville. At the Pulido’s peak, there were 10 restaurants in all. Pulido’s has been owned by Pedro and Dionicia’s son Robert Pulido Sr. for many years now.

At one time Pulido’s employed more than 240 people, according to a previous interview with Robert Sr. Many worked for Pulido’s for more than 25 years. Including a few who were with them from the very beginning. These workers were more like extended family members, compounding the sadness of the sudden loss of one of Fort Worth’s most enduring Mexican restaurants.

Pulido’s Family Legacy

If you’ve lived in Fort Worth for any amount of time, chances are you’ve known a Pulido or two. I personally, went to school with one (Rudy) from kindergarten through high school graduation, and lived two doors down from another (Robbie) for many years. Both have sadly passed. But the family’s dedication and generosity are well known around town.

The original Pulido’s restaurant sits on what is now known as Pulido Street tucked between Montgomery and University. It was constructed by the family themselves, on land they owned just across the street from the family’s home (which is no longer standing).

Founder Pedro Pulido immigrated from Michoacán, Mexico to America at the age of 19. He found work on the railroad in Montana back in 1928. He later made his way to Keller and eventually to Fort Worth, working on the T & P Railroad. Fort Worth is where he met his wife Dionicia, who had come from Jalisco, Mexico, bringing her family recipes along with her.

When Pedro Pulido would open his lunch pail, his co-workers would gather around, asking to buy the fresh tamales his wife had packed for him. This gave him the idea to open a family restaurant. Pedro’s hard work and Dionicia’s cooking proved to be a powerful combination. Both worked up until their deaths, both at the age of 92, according to their son.

Now that son is 82 years old himself and finally bowing out of the restaurant business. But this family’s restaurant legacy will be remembered and treasured by so many for years to come.