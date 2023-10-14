Pulido’s founders Dionicia and Pedro Pulido spread their family recipes across North Texas.
Pulido’s classic charro beans and homemade Mexican rice will be missed.
01
02

Pulido's founders Dionicia and Pedro Pulido spread their family recipes across North Texas.

02
02

Pulido's classic cheese enchiladas con carne with charro beans and homemade Mexican rice will be missed.

Pulido’s founders Dionicia and Pedro Pulido spread their family recipes across North Texas.
Pulido’s classic charro beans and homemade Mexican rice will be missed.
Restaurants / Closings

Fort Worth’s Beloved Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant Is Shuttering For Good — an Incredible 57-Year Family Legacy Comes to a Close

Leaving a Giant Void and Innumerable Happy Memories

BY // 10.14.23
Pulido's founders Dionicia and Pedro Pulido spread their family recipes across North Texas.
Pulido's classic cheese enchiladas con carne with charro beans and homemade Mexican rice will be missed.
1
2

Pulido's founders Dionicia and Pedro Pulido spread their family recipes across North Texas.

2
2

Pulido's classic cheese enchiladas con carne with charro beans and homemade Mexican rice will be missed.

Over the past 57 years, not much had changed at hometown Fort Worth favorite Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant. Apart from the prices. Now, this Fort Worth restaurant favorite is closing for good after more than half a century.

With a loyal clientele and more than five decades in the restaurant business, this family-owned Mexican restaurant with its own tortilla factory on Benbrook Parkway never strayed far from the vision or recipes of its founders Pedro Pulido and his wife Dionicia. When Pulido’s first opened in 1966, an enchilada dinner cost just $1.35.

Now all three of the remaining Pulido’s Mexican Restaurants are shuttering this Saturday, October 14. The news came suddenly this week when a note about the impending closure was simply posted on the front door of the original restaurant.

The note reads: “We appreciate all our loyal customers and cherished employees for all the amazing memories created over the years. Hopefully we will be back!” ― The Pulido Family.

Pulido’s classic charro beans and homemade Mexican rice will be missed.
Pulido’s classic cheese enchiladas con carne with charro beans and homemade Mexican rice will be missed.

Over the decades, Pulido’s Mexican Restaurants grew into a chain of locations, reaching from Mineral Wells to Stephenville. At the Pulido’s peak, there were 10 restaurants in all. Pulido’s has been owned by Pedro and Dionicia’s son Robert Pulido Sr. for many years now.

At one time Pulido’s employed more than 240 people, according to a previous interview with Robert Sr. Many worked for Pulido’s for more than 25 years. Including a few who were with them from the very beginning. These workers were more like extended family members, compounding the sadness of the sudden loss of one of Fort Worth’s most enduring Mexican restaurants.

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023

Pulido’s Family Legacy

If you’ve lived in Fort Worth for any amount of time, chances are you’ve known a Pulido or two. I personally, went to school with one (Rudy) from kindergarten through high school graduation, and lived two doors down from another (Robbie) for many years. Both have sadly passed. But the family’s dedication and generosity are well known around town.

The original Pulido’s restaurant sits on what is now known as Pulido Street tucked between Montgomery and University. It was constructed by the family themselves, on land they owned just across the street from the family’s home (which is no longer standing).

Founder Pedro Pulido immigrated from Michoacán, Mexico to America at the age of 19. He found work on the railroad in Montana back in 1928. He later made his way to Keller and eventually to Fort Worth, working on the T & P Railroad. Fort Worth is where he met his wife Dionicia, who had come from Jalisco, Mexico, bringing her family recipes along with her.

When Pedro Pulido would open his lunch pail,  his co-workers would gather around, asking to buy the fresh tamales his wife had packed for him. This gave him the idea to open a family restaurant. Pedro’s hard work and Dionicia’s cooking proved to be a powerful combination. Both worked up until their deaths, both at the age of 92, according to their son.

Now that son is 82 years old himself and finally bowing out of the restaurant business. But this family’s restaurant legacy will be remembered and treasured by so many for years to come.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
2828 Hood Street #1403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Downtown
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Dallas, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
6920 Vassar Avenue
Volk Estates
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$19,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$4,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X