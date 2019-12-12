Queso Beso Dallas Restaurant
Queso Beso Dallas Restaurant
Queso Beso Dallas Restaurant
01
03

Queso Beso is a new Tex-Mex restaurant from Tim Headington.

02
03

The new downtown restaurant will serve tacos, enchiladas, and queso.

03
03

Queso Beso is showcasing an extensive lineup of tequila and mezcal.

Queso Beso Dallas Restaurant
Queso Beso Dallas Restaurant
Queso Beso Dallas Restaurant
Restaurants / Openings

Billionaire Tycoon to Open New Tex-Mex Restaurant in Downtown Dallas — Queso Beso is Here

Queso is the Star at Tim Headington's Latest

BY // 12.12.19
Queso Beso is a new Tex-Mex restaurant from Tim Headington.
The new downtown restaurant will serve tacos, enchiladas, and queso.
Queso Beso is showcasing an extensive lineup of tequila and mezcal.
1
3

Queso Beso is a new Tex-Mex restaurant from Tim Headington.

2
3

The new downtown restaurant will serve tacos, enchiladas, and queso.

3
3

Queso Beso is showcasing an extensive lineup of tequila and mezcal.

Downtown has a new Tex-Mex restaurant opening tomorrow, right next to The Eye. A concept from Headington Companies, Queso Beso is billionaire Tim Headington’s latest restaurant in his development of downtown Dallas, which already includes Americano, CBD Provisions, Mirador and more.

Located across from The Joule hotel, the restaurant is housed in a historic building that overlooks the 30-foot-tall Eye sculpture at 1525 Main Street. A two-story restaurant, the space will feature eclectic and colorful interiors including vinyl diner chairs, piñatas and Christmas lights on the ceiling.

An outdoor patio on the first floor, glass-enclosed for climate controlled seating year-round, will have three TVs to watch sports and such. The upstairs space is for private events and an open-air terrace will be available to book large parties.

As for the menu, which “celebrates the regional cuisine’s greatest hits,” appetizers range from guac and nachos to coastal-inspired Coctel De Mariscos and Tostadas de Pulpo. But overall, queso is the star of the menu. Queso Blanco comes in original style or compuesta with chorizo, guacamole, crema and green onion. And a more traditional Queso Fundido comes with Oaxacan and Chihuahua cheeses and roasted peppers.

Mains feature several tacos like chicken tinga, carne asada, grilled fish and picadillo beef, as well as enchiladas, taco salads, pozole and combination plates. If you’re feeling more adventurous than the usual Tex-Mex, you can try the Shrimp Diablo with roasted sweet peppers, corn pico and red chili butter or Braised Chicken En Mole.

Of course, there will be beer and wine, but the bar here is showcasing tequila and mezcal. Inspired by flavors of Mexico and the Southwest, there will be frozen margaritas, ranch water and an ancho-spiked paloma. A Frozen Painkiller will bring the tiki vibes with Barcardi superior rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and a cream of coconut.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38

Queso Beso will be open for lunch and dinner every day from 11 am to 11 pm Mondays through Saturdays and until 9 pm on Sundays. It opens this Friday, December 13. 

Special Series
Presented by de Boulle

Gifts From de Boulle

The Ultimate Jewelry Gift Guide
The Wow Factor — de Boulle Keeps Pushing for More, Renovating a Showcase Store and Unveiling New Dazzlers
The Wow Factor — de Boulle Keeps Pushing for More, Renovating a Showcase Store and Unveiling New Dazzlers
Special Jewels are a True Family Affair for de Boulle — Mother and Daughter Collection Brings Holiday Wows
Special Jewels are a True Family Affair for de Boulle — Mother and Daughter Collection Brings Holiday Wows
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X