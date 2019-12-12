Billionaire Tycoon to Open New Tex-Mex Restaurant in Downtown Dallas — Queso Beso is Here

Downtown has a new Tex-Mex restaurant opening tomorrow, right next to The Eye. A concept from Headington Companies, Queso Beso is billionaire Tim Headington’s latest restaurant in his development of downtown Dallas, which already includes Americano, CBD Provisions, Mirador and more.

Located across from The Joule hotel, the restaurant is housed in a historic building that overlooks the 30-foot-tall Eye sculpture at 1525 Main Street. A two-story restaurant, the space will feature eclectic and colorful interiors including vinyl diner chairs, piñatas and Christmas lights on the ceiling.

An outdoor patio on the first floor, glass-enclosed for climate controlled seating year-round, will have three TVs to watch sports and such. The upstairs space is for private events and an open-air terrace will be available to book large parties.

As for the menu, which “celebrates the regional cuisine’s greatest hits,” appetizers range from guac and nachos to coastal-inspired Coctel De Mariscos and Tostadas de Pulpo. But overall, queso is the star of the menu. Queso Blanco comes in original style or compuesta with chorizo, guacamole, crema and green onion. And a more traditional Queso Fundido comes with Oaxacan and Chihuahua cheeses and roasted peppers.

Mains feature several tacos like chicken tinga, carne asada, grilled fish and picadillo beef, as well as enchiladas, taco salads, pozole and combination plates. If you’re feeling more adventurous than the usual Tex-Mex, you can try the Shrimp Diablo with roasted sweet peppers, corn pico and red chili butter or Braised Chicken En Mole.

Of course, there will be beer and wine, but the bar here is showcasing tequila and mezcal. Inspired by flavors of Mexico and the Southwest, there will be frozen margaritas, ranch water and an ancho-spiked paloma. A Frozen Painkiller will bring the tiki vibes with Barcardi superior rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and a cream of coconut.

Queso Beso will be open for lunch and dinner every day from 11 am to 11 pm Mondays through Saturdays and until 9 pm on Sundays. It opens this Friday, December 13.