Updated March 13, 2024

For Dallas, rooftop pools are the only way to go during the sweltering summers. Fortunately, the city has plenty of options — particularly downtown — that sling cocktails and vibes as killer as the city views.

Here are Dallas’ 15 Best Rooftop Pools to check out this spring and summer.

Hotel Swexan

2575 McKinnon Street

Perched atop this brand-new Harwood District boutique hotel, a rooftop, infinity pool with 180-degree views awaits guests of the hotel. This one is worth booking a staycation to enjoy private cabanas, lounge chairs, and sips from the pool bar, Pomelo.

The Adolphus

1321 Commerce Street

Book a day pass or rent a cabana to enjoy this downtown rooftop pool on the 7th floor of The Adolphus hotel. The gorgeous pool is now open and is serving cocktails, hard seltzers, and beer (there’s also a solid frozé). The rooftop oasis also has private cabanas, fire pits, and light bites. Day passes start at $25, while cabanas start at $150 and hold up to six people.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District

800 North Harwood Street

This new Dallas Arts District hotel boasts an 11th-floor heated rooftop pool with cabanas. For $40, you can purchase a day pass to enjoy the views, as well as bites from the hotel’s signature restaurant Margaret’s, and sips from Vincent’s. Lounge chairs are first come, first served.

Thompson Dallas

205 N. Akard

If you haven’t been up to the Thompson Dallas Hotel at downtown’s The National to see this gorgeous pool you’re missing out. The resort-style rooftop oasis (heated for chillier days) offers incredible city views, lounge areas, and cabanas with TVs and refrigerators. You can also order bites and cocktails from the cabana bar while lounging. Get a day pass beginning this June starting at $50 per adult. Cabanas are also available for a max of six people.

Virgin Hotels Dallas

1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Also offering amazing views of the Dallas skyline from afar is the Pool Club at Virgin Hotel Dallas. This 4th-floor rooftop pool in the Design District has cabanas, loungers, daybeds, and most importantly, drinks. The bar and patio are open to guests, but to gain pool access you must book a day pass starting at $50 per guest.

The Statler

1914 Commerce Street

One of the most popular places for daytime basking and sipping on cocktails poolside, the rooftop pool on the 19th floor of The Statler hotel is open to the public — if you reserve a cabana (which is helpful because seating is limited). Waterproof, the pool bar, is an indoor/outdoor space that serves beer and several refreshing specialty cocktails. This downtown spot has incredible views of the city and a chrome llama to take selfies in front of. Be aware that this pool is a party pool. Not really for the family, but a great spot to bring a date or hang with a group of friends.

The Joule

1530 Main Street

The Joule‘s plexiglass-fronted pool, which overlooks Main Street downtown, is completely worth a staycation in the city. But, the popular spot now offers day passes starting at $50 per person. Embrace your inner daredevil and swim out to the edge, that hangs eight feet off of the building.

W Dallas – Victory

2440 Victory Park Lane

Starting at $60 per adult, you can spend the day at the W Dallas hotel’s WET Deck and enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, and weekly DJ sets, as well as order craft cocktails and bites. The pass also includes access to the fitness center and complimentary valet parking. This one is only open to adults ages 21 and up, and children are allowed as hotel guests only.

Omni Dallas

555 S. Lamar Street

Situated downtown, the Omni Dallas’ rooftop infinity pool offers stellar views of the city. There’s also a pool bar and grill that has cocktails and bites for sale. The hotel now offers day passes through ResortPass for $40 per adult (and $15 for kids). This includes access to the pool, hot tub, and first come, first served lounge chairs. With plenty of space and seating, this pool is for the whole family to enjoy.

The Fairmont

1717 N. Akard Street

This landmark downtown Dallas hotel is soon getting a redo. In the meantime, you can still enjoy its rooftop pool with a day pass. It grants you access to the junior Olympic-sized pool, kiddie pool, food and drink service, and lounge chairs for $25 for adults and $10 for kids.

HALL Arts Hotel

1717 Leonard Street

Another Dallas Arts District spot, this hotel doesn’t just have a killer art collection, but it also offers a nice pool where you can catch the sunset during your stay. Called Waves, the elevated rooftop pool is surrounded by gardens, lounge areas, and a large, deck with tables and chairs.

Hotel Crescent Court

400 Crescent Court

The Crescent in Uptown is offering a spa pass for $140 this spring and summer. This gives you access to the rooftop pool, the spa hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness center, and relaxation lounge. With the pass, you’ll also receive a 25 percent discount on food, a free glass of champagne, and a 25 percent discount on a spa service. This is for ages 21 up and only.

CANVAS Hotel

1325 Botham Jean Boulevard

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge at the CANVAS hotel in The Cedars is one of the best places to view the Dallas skyline. This pool is open to the public and they also occasionally have ticketed events.

Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star

11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

For Dallas Cowboys and sports fans alike, taking a trip up north to Omni Frisco is a great staycation plan. The hotel has a rooftop pool overlooking the Ford Center. The Edge is the poolside bar, located on the fourth floor, and offers views of the training facility. You can reserve a cabana, sit around the fire pits and order handcrafted cocktails. Food’s also available to order inspired by the Caribbean Isles with a Texas twist. Pool season opens in April and day passes are available for adults and kids for $40 each.

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West

6007 Legacy Dr, Plano

Another suburban retreat, this Legacy West hotel offers day passes to its heated rooftop pool and hot tub. Passes cost $40 per person and include access to lounge chairs, poolside drinks and food, and free valet parking. If you have a group, opt for a cabana starting at $250.