Long Meadow Ranch rosé
Stéphane Vivier
01
02

Stéphane Vivier has produced a good wine in Long Meadow Ranch's 2018 rosé of pinot noir. (Courtesy Long Meadow Ranch)

02
02

Stéphane Vivier, who makes wine under his own label, knows rosé. (Courtesy Vivier Wines)

Long Meadow Ranch rosé
Stéphane Vivier
Restaurants

The Annoying Trendiness of Rosé — and a Bottle Actually Worth Drinking

Forget Those Instagram Shots of Sexy People Drinking Pink and Just Enjoy the Wine

BY // 01.07.20
Stéphane Vivier has produced a good wine in Long Meadow Ranch's 2018 rosé of pinot noir. (Courtesy Long Meadow Ranch)
Stéphane Vivier, who makes wine under his own label, knows rosé. (Courtesy Vivier Wines)
1
2

Stéphane Vivier has produced a good wine in Long Meadow Ranch's 2018 rosé of pinot noir. (Courtesy Long Meadow Ranch)

2
2

Stéphane Vivier, who makes wine under his own label, knows rosé. (Courtesy Vivier Wines)

I poached a salmon recently, and served it with cucumbers, feta and a piquant sauce (red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, fennel and coriander seeds. . . it’s a great recipe, and you can find it here).

While cooking and talking with my guests, I opened a bottle of rosé, as an apéritif, desirous of something that we could enjoy with slices of the cucumber and feta I reserved. It was from Long Meadow Ranch, 2018 vintage, a 100 percent pinot noir rosé, and it was a hit. (Tip: Get yourself a good feta, perhaps from Bulgaria, and let it come to room temperature. Chill a bottle of the Anderson Valley rosé, crumble the feta. Next, put a piece of the cheese on your tongue, sip the wine and savor.)

Stéphane Vivier, the winemaker responsible for this rosé, hails from Burgundy, and has a degree from Université de Bourgogne (Dijon). That training, plus time spent working in New Zealand and Switzerland, as well as the Russian River Valley, led him to his current position at Long Meadow Ranch.

He’s the Anderson Valley Estate winemaker, and I like his Old World approach (he also has his own label, Vivier).

We all know how rosé’s popularity has rocketed in the United States in the past six years or so, and though I don’t much care for the phrase “rosé everyday” and the countless photos of sexy people drinking “pink”, there is nothing at all wrong with opening a bottle of the wine on any day of the year.

Is it better sipped on a hot summer in the south of France, or on a hill overlooking Malibu on a spring afternoon? I’ll leave that to your palate. But this is a worthy wine.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38

When you open the Long Meadow Ranch rosé, you will definitely sense its brightness and freshness. Even if you drink this on a cool mid-afternoon on a cloudy day in Houston, it will enliven you. In the glass, the color is a soft pink, like an infant, undeveloped rosebud, pleasant to the eye.

If you like wild strawberries, your olfactory senses will love this wine, because that aroma is profound here, along with (slight) peach. Vivier uses direct press and saignée to make this rosé, and it’s fermented in stainless steel (21 to 30 days on fine lees). Expect to pay around $25 for the bottle.

In the mouth, the wine is loose and lively, dominated (in a graceful manner) by that peach and strawberry. A subtle spice note joins in as well, not unlike diffuse nutmeg. In all, a well-made, rewarding wine, whether enjoyed on its own or with food, such as the poached salmon. (Do not skip serving those crisp cucumbers and the briny feta with it.)

Want more wine? Peruse PaperCity’s grapes library:

The Passion of Sarah Francis 
Drink This California Cabernet Franc
This Geologist Knows His Italian
From Boston to Austin, With Wine in Mind
A Chardonnay For Your Mother (and You)
Don’t Dismiss the Peat
Distinctive Whisky Enters a New Era
A Whisky Legend Visits Houston
A Rare Cask, Indeed
Austin Whisky, Strange Name
Here’s Your Texas Rum Goddess
A ZaZa Wine Guy Loves Great Service
A Merlot That Your Snob Friend Will Love
French Couple Make a Sauvignon Blanc in California
A Perfect Afternoon Chardonnay
Terry Theise Talks Reisling
A New Wine Wonderland
Paris Wine Goddess Tells All
Rice Village Wine Bar Has a Cleveland Touch
A Texas White Blend for Your Table
A Pinot Noir Full of Flavor
This Pinot Gris From Oregon Pairs Well With Cheese
Willamette, Dammit!
A Value Rioja
Drink Pink!
Underbelly Veteran Goes for Grenache
A Man of Letters and Wine
Ms. Champagne Wants a Nebuchadnezzar
The Wine Artist Goes for Chardonnay
This American Loves Spain and Its Wines
Houston’s Wine Whisperer Has a Soft Touch
Blackberry Farm’s Somm Pours in Splendor
Mr. Pinot Noir: Donald Patz of Patz & Hall
A Cork Dork Wants to Spend More Time in Tuscany
Sommelier Turned Restaurateur Daringly Goes Greek
Texas Master Sommelier Debunks Wine Geeks
A Bottle From Gigondas Changed This Houston Man’s Life
Oil Man Falls in Love, and the Rest is Good-Taste History
Ryan Cooper of Camerata is a Riesling Man
Mixing It Up With Jeremy Parzen, an Ambassador of Italy
Sommelier at One of Houston’s Top Wine Bars Loves Underdogs

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X