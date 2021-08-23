Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
01
07

Rye Dallas will open on August 25 in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

02
07

The Welcome to the Jungle is a mixture of butterscotch washed rum, calvados, lime, and banana liquor at Rye.

03
07

The Duroc Pork Belly Lollipops are a favorite at Rye.

04
07

Pardon My French is a sweet concoction of strawberry-infused gin, tarragon, lemon, and bubbles. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

05
07

The Corn-Ucopia is a unique creation at Rye featuring cabrito (goat) wrapped up in a green corn tamale accompanied by grits, sweet yellow corn ice cream, and blue corn tortilla chips.

06
07

The Blazin' Beef Tacos, which include ribeye, Korean wing sauce, and red cabbage-jalapeño slaw, are a must-try at Rye.

07
07

Rye offers a N₂OLA Espresso Martini with NOLA style nitro cold brew and chicory coffee liqueur. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Rye Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

First Taste — Rye Dallas is Serving Unique, Fresh Fare in Lower Greenville

Where Else Can You Get an Icelandic Hot Dog in Dallas?

BY // 08.23.21
Rye Dallas will open on August 25 in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Welcome to the Jungle is a mixture of butterscotch washed rum, calvados, lime, and banana liquor at Rye.
The Duroc Pork Belly Lollipops are a favorite at Rye.
Pardon My French is a sweet concoction of strawberry-infused gin, tarragon, lemon, and bubbles. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Corn-Ucopia is a unique creation at Rye featuring cabrito (goat) wrapped up in a green corn tamale accompanied by grits, sweet yellow corn ice cream, and blue corn tortilla chips.
The Blazin' Beef Tacos, which include ribeye, Korean wing sauce, and red cabbage-jalapeño slaw, are a must-try at Rye.
Rye offers a N₂OLA Espresso Martini with NOLA style nitro cold brew and chicory coffee liqueur. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
1
7

Rye Dallas will open on August 25 in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

2
7

The Welcome to the Jungle is a mixture of butterscotch washed rum, calvados, lime, and banana liquor at Rye.

3
7

The Duroc Pork Belly Lollipops are a favorite at Rye.

4
7

Pardon My French is a sweet concoction of strawberry-infused gin, tarragon, lemon, and bubbles. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

5
7

The Corn-Ucopia is a unique creation at Rye featuring cabrito (goat) wrapped up in a green corn tamale accompanied by grits, sweet yellow corn ice cream, and blue corn tortilla chips.

6
7

The Blazin' Beef Tacos, which include ribeye, Korean wing sauce, and red cabbage-jalapeño slaw, are a must-try at Rye.

7
7

Rye offers a N₂OLA Espresso Martini with NOLA style nitro cold brew and chicory coffee liqueur. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

A few weeks ago, a unique new cocktail bar called Apothecary opened on Lower Greenville in the former Wah Wah Room space. Owners Tanner Agar, Nic Cain, and Taylor Rause, who originally opened Rye in Mckinney in 2018, had teamed up to open this cocktail-forward concept before expanding the restaurant to Dallas. Now, the second location of Rye, a popular seasonal, American restaurant that sources its veggies and meat from local farms, has an opening date (August 25) and we got a first taste of the new menu.

Consisting of mostly small plates, it’s best to order several dishes up front. The restaurant will then pace out items into courses so you’re not overloaded with plates. But first, cocktails.

If you’re a fan of tropical-inspired cocktails, definitely try the Welcome to the Jungle, a mixture of homemade butterscotch washed rum, calvados, lime, and banana liquor. It’s lighter than it sounds. You can even order the butterscotch rum to take home with you. Also, for a kick of spice, the Hippie Jimador with mezcal, tequila, yellow chartreuse, and watermelon kombucha actually comes to you on fire. (Well, the jalapeño sitting on top of the drink is lit on fire.) Other intriguing cocktails include the All Tai’d Up — a bourbon twist on a Mai Tai — and the N₂OLA Espresso Martini with NOLA style nitro cold brew and chicory coffee liqueur.

As for food, there are so many small plates to choose from, it can seem a bit overwhelming. We’ll break down some of our favorites that we tried.

First off, don’t miss the Icelandic Hot Dog on the “Amuse Me” portion of the menu. It’s a single Rosewood Ranch wagyu beef dog with Icelandic sweet mustard, topped with a fried shallot. I wish they had a full size, I’d order it as an entree. Also, the Corn-Ucopia is a very interesting bite featuring cabrito (goat) wrapped up in a green corn tamale accompanied by grits, sweet yellow corn ice cream, and blue corn tortilla chips. The hot, cold, and crunchy mix together wonderfully.

Rye Dallas
The Duroc Pork Belly Lollipops are a favorite at Rye.

The rotating menu that chef Taylor Rause has created also includes favorites from the original Rye, like the Duroc Pork Belly Lollipops, which includes about five pops of pork belly that have been braised in bourbon and burnt orange. Other beautifully plated stand-outs are the Blazin’ Beef Tacos with ribeye and Korean wing sauce, the “Shrimp & Grits,” and Release the Quack-En.

If you saved room, consider ending the evening with Rye’s Chicago Style dessert. It’s a popcorn creme brulee with cheddar fritters, caramel popcorn, sponge cake, and caramel sauce — the perfect mix of sweet and salty.

Reservations are now open beginning this Wednesday.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
7800 Fairwest Court
Forest Glenn West
FOR SALE

7800 Fairwest Court
North Richland Hills, TX

$670,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
7800 Fairwest Court
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Tower Residential Condo
FOR SALE

500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Fort Worth, TX

$519,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
7553 Bluebill Place
Tavolo Park
FOR SALE

7553 Bluebill Place
Fort Worth, TX

$599,888 Learn More about this property
Jennifer Cannon
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (214) 708-5237 Email Realtor
7553 Bluebill Place
5482 W Line Road
Stewart Henry
FOR SALE

5482 W Line Road
Whitesboro, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5482 W Line Road
109 Crossing Point
Northstar Crossing
FOR SALE

109 Crossing Point
Weatherford, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
109 Crossing Point
128 Forest Creek Circle
Saddle Club Estates
FOR SALE

128 Forest Creek Circle
Weatherford, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Cox
This property is listed by: Julie Cox (808) 989-1009 Email Realtor
128 Forest Creek Circle
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Edwards Ranch Riverhills
FOR SALE

3928 Bishops Flower Road
Fort Worth, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
3928 Bishops Flower Road
112 Ranch Hand
Jordan Ranch
FOR SALE

112 Ranch Hand
Aledo, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
112 Ranch Hand
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
McDavid Estates Ph V
FOR SALE

1580 Hunterglenn Drive
Aledo, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Zach Penn
This property is listed by: Zach Penn (479) 586-3417 Email Realtor
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
2705 Museum Way
Cultural District
FOR SALE

2705 Museum Way
Fort Worth, TX

$875,750 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2705 Museum Way
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X