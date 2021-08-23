ESTABLISHED BY: Kris Cormier

MISSION: The designer and artist turned her love of discovering and crafting one-of-design pieces into two in-demand services. In one fell swoop, the designer and artist will hunt down a vintage treasure for a client’s home (@domicilebykca) and hand-paint their favorite designer bag (@KCADesignCo).

What inspired you to make your vision a reality?

Kris Cormier: Years ago, I started doing illustrations and live painting events as a side project while I worked a full-time job. As the demand for my services increased, I realized I had something that I could focus all of my energy and pursue. It’s been one of the best decisions of my life, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Your proudest accomplishments as an entrepreneur.

KC: Honestly, the relationships that I build with my clients and having them refer me to their friends. Almost half of my business comes from repeat/loyal clients, and many of my new business comes from their referrals, which I’m extremely grateful for and proud of.

What makes you excited to lead your business/brand in Dallas.

KC: There’s a lot of forward momentum, and it’s so nice to live and work somewhere with positive growth.

What you hope to accomplish in the future.

KC: My main goals are to continue to grow KCA Design, especially ramping up private shopping for clients. Additionally, I’m focused on expanding the product mix for Domicile to really get that brand in growth mode. I underestimated how hard it would be to launch a new company while running an existing growing company, but I am up for the challenge! Next year, I hope to launch a third concept, which will be a unique Airbnb, chock-full of add-on experiences in East Texas. More to come on that.

Local charities you’re involved with.

KC: I’m currently involved with DIFFA as a Style Council member. KCA Design also supports an assortment of charities nationwide with a portion of sales donated; additionally, we donate to local charities The Family Place, Patriot Paws, Cattle Baron’s Ball, and Young Texans Against Cancer (YTAC).

Your go-to Dallas restaurant.

KC: A classic I will never tire of is Lucia.

Your favorite Dallas cocktail.

KC: The G&T at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.