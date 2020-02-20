Fishing Couple’s New Fort Worth Restaurant Brings a Fresh Taste to Alliance Center

The interior of the newest Alliance location will be similar to this one in Southlake.

For those in search of seasonal seafood at affordable prices, Shuck Me can fit the bill.

The first Shuck Me restaurant opened in Southlake in November of 2017. Another location opened in Hochatown (near Broken Bow Lake) Oklahoma in April of 2018. Now Shuck Me plans to “go fishing” in Fort Worth’s Alliance Town Center. The new Cowtown restaurant will open at 9560 Feather Grass Lane on Monday, March 16.

The feel of the space is both eclectic and collected, like the fish shacks you might find located near just about any body of water (be it lake, river or ocean-side dive). But, even with all the shiplap and colorful accents ― it’s not contrived. In fact, owner Roger Haverkamp and his wife are tournament bass anglers.

“That’s our date night,” Haverkamp tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We even win a few tournaments now and then.”

While the Southlake location has what Haverkamp call a cantina ― which is all indoors — and there’s a huge covered patio in Broken Bow, the format of the Fort Worth Shuck Me will combine seating inside for 164 people, with a small outdoor patio for another 10 or so.

People in the Alliance area are always clamoring for any new “non national chain” restaurants. Unlike many of the offerings in this corridor, “Everything is made from scratch and prepared to order. . . that’s what makes Shuck Me different,” says Zeke Fernandez, who is the general manger of all three locations. “We serve seasonal seafood like crawfish and snow crab.”

For sure, there are a variety of fried baskets featuring: catfish, shrimp, oyster and even frog legs. But, Shuck Me also serves grilled plates of grouper, trout and k-bobs of quail and shrimp ― and even a whole fried red snapper.

The menu is extensive and has a slight Tex-Mex twist. The grilled plates are served with borracho beans and Mexican rice for sides, which can be substituted for any other side dish you might choose.

You’ll find oysters on the half shell, or grilled three ways, including classic oysters Rockefeller. There are chowders of clam, lobster or crawfish, as well as a crab and shrimp gumbo. A collection of po-boy sandwiches come with a side of “Shuckpuppies.” And Shuck Me’s low country boils are served with red potatoes and corn on the cob.

The concept is relatively simple.

“The hard working folks in the area can now have a good time, and a enjoy a really good meal, without breaking the bank,” Haverkamp says.