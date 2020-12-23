Mule Alley On Verge of Adding New Super Saloon, Coffee Shop and Live Music Brewery — Fort Worth’s Revamped Hotspot is Growing Up

Second Rodeo will serve cheesesteaks with and without cheese whiz.

Mule Alley plans to gallop into 2021 with the addition of notable new restaurants/bars, a music venue and more. February and March are shaping up nicely for the revamped destination in the Fort Worth Stockyards, with three new expected openings.

First up is a craft-cocktail and wine bar from Sarah Castillo and the team behind Taco Heads and Tinie’s Mexican Rotisserie. The Neon Light District Hospitality group will add an “elevated watering hole” to Mule Alley with the long anticipated Sidesaddle Saloon.

“It’s looking more like February,” owner Sarah Castillo tells PaperCity Fort Worth about the timing.

Sidesaddle Saloon pays homage to the spirit of the American cowgirl, who long before pants were acceptable attire for women, would ride with both legs to one side of the horse ― sidesaddle. Expect curated cocktails and Texas-style tapas in a rustic-modern, brick-walled, neo-saloon setting.

Castillo opened Tinie’s Mexican on South Main in Fort Worth mere weeks before coronavirus stepped in and forced its closure for a time.

“Thinking about Sidesaddle during the pandemic was scary,” Castillo says. “We already started the project and we were going through so much unknown territory. We were scared worrying about having enough funding. But once we started to see light at the end of the tunnel, we went full speed.”

AVOCA Coffee Roasters

What is Mule Alley missing? A frothy dose of caffeine. That’s why beloved Fort Worth-based artisanal coffee roastery — AVOCA Coffee Roasters — will be opening its third location in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley in mid-February as well.

Mitchell Garman Architects is designing the roughly 780 square foot indoor space that will grow to approximately 1,100 square feet with a mezzanine and an outdoor cafe area.

AVOCA’s Flagship location and roastery is located on Magnolia Avenue, and its other coffee shop can be found tucked into the Foch Street Warehouses, just off Crockett Row. The Mule Alley space was designed to pay homage to Cowtown’s country roots, while maintaining the brand’s edgy, urban vibe.

AVOCA Coffee heading to Mule Alley.

Second Rodeo Brewing



Finally, restaurateur duo Jason and Amanda Boso plan to open Second Rodeo Brewing company in Mule Alley in mid-February. Second Rodeo Brewing will be a backyard bar with chef-driven grub, live music and outdoor games for the whole family. (PaperCity Fort Worth first detailed the Second Rodeo Brewing plans in an exclusive March interview.)

The Bosos company, Brain Storm Shelter Restaurants, is responsible for Twisted Root Burger Company, Truck Yard (with three current locations and a fourth planned for the Alliance area), Hart Hall on Main ― tucked into Old Town Coppell, and three spots in Mansfield ― and By the Horns Brewery which opened there alongside a Twisted Root, and Tacos & Avocados in 2019.

Second Rodeo Brewing is a “brewpub meets live music hall. Jason Boso’s signature beer will be brewed in-house, under the rustic interior’s dramatic retractable roof.

“Second Rodeo is part bar, brewery, and outdoor bar-garden,” Amanda Boso tells PaperCity. “Our focus will be on great drinks, live music and a casual, welcoming environment for locals and visitors.”

“We have 11,000 square feet of temperature controlled bar and an indoor/outdoor space with a retractable roof, plus an outdoor patio right on the creek.”

A fully operational brewery will also occupy the space. “And while of course we sell our beer, we also have a full bar with craft cocktails and wine options,” Amanda Bosco says.

There will be a stage for live music, as well as an upstairs area that can be reserved for private events. “As part of the Truck Yard family, Second Rodeo will feature Truck Yard’s famous cheesesteaks, as well as a new chicken wing menu from owner and chef Jason Boso,” Amanda says.

Second Rodeo is now expected to open in late March, and the next Truck Yard in Alliance will follow a year later ― with its opening planned for the spring of 2022. Mule Alley is becoming more and more the place to be.