Entrepreneur Ashley Muncie made the scene at the opening of Houston's new Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Ashley Muncie welcomes guests to Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar's opening party. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Demi McCormack, Lauren Paine, Ashley Tsai mingle at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar.

Army Sadeghi, Mason Sadeghi, at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Kristina Wilson, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the opening of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Guest, Lindsay Yates at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Jackie Heston, Sarah Murchison, Addy Ayala, Blakeley Cranfield at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Jayohna Williams, Sariah Khalil, Janine Khalil, Michael Grodotzke at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Jenny Weber, Bethany Buchanan at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Katherine and Chris Whaley at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Marisol Garcia, Mow Raham, Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Lucy Wo at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Melanie Camp, Johnny Rinando, Sarah Tucker at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Robert Vu, Johnny Dang at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Shelby Forbert, Fariha Ahmed, Allie Akhtar at the opening of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Amanda Kuhl, Marcy DeLuna and Stuart Rosenberg at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Restaurants / Bars

Montrose’s Hot New Cocktail Bar Brings a Taste of the French Riviera to Houston — Inside Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

A Sophisticated Entrepreneur Dynamo Reveals Her Dream Lair

BY // 07.23.24
Entrepreneur Ashley Muncie made the scene at the opening of Houston's new Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Ashley Muncie welcomes guests to Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar's opening party. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Demi McCormack, Lauren Paine, Ashley Tsai mingle at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar.
Army Sadeghi, Mason Sadeghi, at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Kristina Wilson, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the opening of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Guest, Lindsay Yates at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Jackie Heston, Sarah Murchison, Addy Ayala, Blakeley Cranfield at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Jayohna Williams, Sariah Khalil, Janine Khalil, Michael Grodotzke at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Jenny Weber, Bethany Buchanan at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Katherine and Chris Whaley at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Marisol Garcia, Mow Raham, Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Lucy Wo at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Melanie Camp, Johnny Rinando, Sarah Tucker at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Robert Vu, Johnny Dang at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Shelby Forbert, Fariha Ahmed, Allie Akhtar at the opening of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Amanda Kuhl, Marcy DeLuna and Stuart Rosenberg at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Crystin Pactor, Erin Hicks at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar
Entrepreneur Ashley Muncie made the scene at the opening of Houston's new Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Ashley Muncie welcomes guests to Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar's opening party. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Demi McCormack, Lauren Paine, Ashley Tsai mingle at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar.

Army Sadeghi, Mason Sadeghi, at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Kristina Wilson, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the opening of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Guest, Lindsay Yates at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Jackie Heston, Sarah Murchison, Addy Ayala, Blakeley Cranfield at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Jayohna Williams, Sariah Khalil, Janine Khalil, Michael Grodotzke at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Jenny Weber, Bethany Buchanan at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Katherine and Chris Whaley at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Marisol Garcia, Mow Raham, Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Lucy Wo at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Melanie Camp, Johnny Rinando, Sarah Tucker at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Robert Vu, Johnny Dang at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Shelby Forbert, Fariha Ahmed, Allie Akhtar at the opening of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Amanda Kuhl, Marcy DeLuna and Stuart Rosenberg at the opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

What: Opening party for Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Where: The Montrose Collective at 910 Westheimer

PC Moment: The French Riviera and Parisian-inspired decor elicited more than a few oh la las as 150 lucky attendees explored the seductive new 20-seat cocktail bar where sophisticate Ashley Muncie, partner in the enterprise, reigned amid a sea of sultry red lacquered walls, red velvet drapes and a profusion of whimsical chandeliers. The Instagram and TikTok diva channeled her love affair with Paris and all things French into this new Houston lounge.

The interiors were designed by EAMStudio and its creative director Emilia Menocal, who was raised in France and has talents in various creative outlets including film.

The bulk of the opening night partying took place on the second floor which opens to a 2,000-square-foot terrace with seating for 80 designed to remind of the French Riviera. Houston Ensemble provided the music while bartenders mixed a variety of original cocktails including the Mademoiselle Sophie with Hendrick’s Flora Adora, lime concentrate and Chambord and The King’s Lover made with roasted barley-infused Ketel One, Maven coffee and Licor 43-infused whipped cream.

Sophie and cocktail bar chef de cuisine Anthony Anderson assured that taste buds were tempted, overseeing the passed offerings of tuna crudo, duck confit flatbread, beef tartare and Belgian endive bites with burrata.

VIPs in the mix were invited to the intimate downstairs bar to sample three experiential cocktails: My Friend Picasso, La Belle Vie and the Madame De Menil.

At night’s end Muncie told everyone: “We hope you enjoy a slice of the French Riviera in the heart of Houston, and that Sophie becomes your new favorite go-to spot.”

PC Seen: Zinat Ahmed, executive VP of Cotton Holdings; Christina Greene Jewelry owner Christina Greene McAllen; custom jeweler Johnny Dang, noted for his diamond grills; retired reporter for KTRK ABC Katherine Whaley; Clarkwood owners Army and Mason Sadeghi; Kahani Social Group co-founder Preet Paul Singh; professional basketball player Eric MorelandHeather Almond, Neiman Marcus Houston PR and events manager; retired attorney Mignon Gill; Kristen Cannon, publicist for Valobra Master Jewelers; and Whitney Kuhn Lawson, communications and media relations consultant with Treviño Consulting Group.

