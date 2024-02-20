Houston Jewelry Favorite Opens a New Store After Bidding Rice Village Adios — Your First Look Inside the New Christina Greene

The rodeo scarf, twilly, and handbag from Christina Green are the perfect accessories for every fashion conscious cowgirl.

It was a sad day in Rice Village when Christina Greene Jewelry bid adieu to the neighborhood, packed up the brand’s popular jewelry and clothing and headed over to South Voss for new digs in the center behind Carrabba’s. It’s now a new day for Christina Greene with the doors set to open on the spanking new boutique on Tuesday.

Sitting in her feminine enclave the afternoon before opening, Christina Greene McAllen admits a bit of sadness about leaving the Rice Village spot where she has prospered for more than two years. But the lease was up and the building was coming down. Other plans were necessary.

McAllen says that she is quite happy though that she has moved closer to her own home and her 2-year-old daughter’s school and close to the neighborhood where she grew up. In fact, the new space once housed Al’s Formal Wear and before that Voss Creamery, where McAllen says she visited almost every day after going to school at Second Baptist.

The New Christina Greene

This new 1,000-square-foot space is half the size of the Rice Village location but it works beautifully with the full display of Christina Greene Jewelry and the playful fashions that fill a handful of racks.

The design of the new Christina Greene store focuses around McAllen’s signature color of turquoise which defines not only her personal esthetic but also that of her gold and turquoise jewelry, which from the get-go earned her widespread popularity.

“I worked with the designer who actually helped us with our house — Lila Malone. And she took my vision and ran with it,” McAllen tells PaperCity. “It’s my favorite colors of mint and turquoise. And funny enough, the wallpaper behind the logo is the wallpaper that we used in the half baths.”

Interestingly, as the designer and I discussed in 2019, McAllen launched her flourishing enterprise in 2011 after being stopped at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by a woman who admired her bracelet, which McAllen had designed, and bought it right off of her wrist. With that first impromptu transaction, a new business was born.

Christina Greene Jewelry has held a booth at the Houston Rodeo for a decade so this opening of the new location serves as something of an anniversary. And the shop has plenty of rodeo fashion for those who want to step out in Western style.

In addition to the turquoise and jewelry, much of it in a Western style, shoppers will find the limited edition rodeo scarf from Houston designer Saturday Silks at the new Christina Greene store. This is the fourth year for the scarves and the first for rodeo-inspired twillys. The 2024 edition features the initials of the rodeo’s first female board chair Pat Mann Phillips.

McAllen has also designed the rodeo-centric beaded handbags with such saying’s as “Let’s Rodeo” and “Howdy” and the logo of the Houston Rodeo.

Then there are the playful frocks printed in cattle, cowboy boots and more by Houstonian Brooke Wright, a Texas Christian University grad like McAllen herself. The pieces come in a variety of colors. The boots in turquoise are exclusive to Christina Greene.

The new Christina Greene boutique at 1317 South Voss will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Sundays from noon to 5 pm. The booth at the Houston Rodeo will feature all of the same must-have merchandise.