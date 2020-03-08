Shakira’s Super Bowl Dance to Hit Houston for Chris Shepherd’s Powerhouse Food Fest

Tribu Bahrú promise to shake things up with their Champeta sounds at the after-dinner slot of Southern Smoke Spring: Caribbean Festival (courtesy photo)

If you enjoyed Shakira’s halftime show at the Super Bowl and are feeling infected with the dance fever displayed, mark March 28 on your calendar. Champeta music stars Tribu Baharú will take over The Revaire for the second half of Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Spring fundraiser and it promises to be one heck of a late-night bash.

“Chris and I first heard them this year in New Orleans at Donald Link/Stephen Stryjewski’s Bal Masque, and they are incredible,” says Shepherd’s fiancee and partner in crime Lindsey Brown.

So what is Champeta? As the Culture Trip website notes, “If salsa and twerking had a baby, it’d be called Champeta.” This highly-energized genre of loud music and wicked dance with African roots originated on the coast of Colombia in the slums of the big cities. You can view Shakira’s pre-Super Bowl Champeta tutorial here.

Tribu Baharú, considered the top Champeta ensemble worldwide, is the headliner of the Southern Smoke Spring: Caribbean Carnival, which starts rocking Shakira style at 9 pm and rolls on until midnight. Tickets for the charity bash are $200. In order to keep partygoers energized for the dance-athon, the Underbelly Hospitality team will be serving up late-night whole hog tacos and Shake Shack will be slinging burgers and bacon sausage hot dogs.

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard joins chef Chris Shepherd in the kitchen for ‘A Boy, A Girl and a Goat Dinner” (courtesy photo)

For those with deeper pockets, the night begins with “A Boy, A Girl and a Goat Dinner” featuring guest chef Stephanie Izard. Izard and Shepherd share a deep affection for goat. Consider Izard’s four Chicago restaurants — Girl & the Goat, Little Goat Diner, Duck Duck Goat and Cabra. Most will remember when Shepherd prepared his iconic Braised Korean Goat and Dumplings for Jimmy Kimmel.

The multi-course, family style dinner with wines from Heitz Cellars, which is almost sold out, is priced at $500 per person and includes admission to the Caribbean Carnival.

Details on both parts of the evening are available here.