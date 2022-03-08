EVO – Southlake will be home to EVO Entertainment’s newest flagship location.
EVO – scratch kitchen will keep movie-goers and gamers satisfied
EVO – 12 bowling lanes will begin rolling this Friday
Ferah Tex-Med – house-made baklava
01
04

Southlake will be home to EVO Entertainment's newest flagship location.

02
04

EVO's scratch kitchen will keep both movie-goers and gamers satisfied.

03
04

12 bowling lanes will begin rolling this Friday at the brand new, multi-million dollar EVO Entertainment in Southlake.

04
04

A tray of Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen's house-made baklava.

EVO – Southlake will be home to EVO Entertainment’s newest flagship location.
EVO – scratch kitchen will keep movie-goers and gamers satisfied
EVO – 12 bowling lanes will begin rolling this Friday
Ferah Tex-Med – house-made baklava
Restaurants / Openings

Southlake Lands An Austin-Based Entertainment Hub’s First North Texas Location

EVO Is Way More Than A Movie Theater, and More Town Square Restaurant News

BY // 03.08.22
Southlake will be home to EVO Entertainment's newest flagship location.
EVO's scratch kitchen will keep both movie-goers and gamers satisfied.
12 bowling lanes will begin rolling this Friday at the brand new, multi-million dollar EVO Entertainment in Southlake.
A tray of Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen's house-made baklava.
1
4

Southlake will be home to EVO Entertainment's newest flagship location.

2
4

EVO's scratch kitchen will keep both movie-goers and gamers satisfied.

3
4

12 bowling lanes will begin rolling this Friday at the brand new, multi-million dollar EVO Entertainment in Southlake.

4
4

A tray of Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen's house-made baklava.

Since its launch in 2014, EVO Entertainment Group has become one of the fastest-growing independent cinema circuits in the country. The Austin-based company has taken the Hill Country by storm with six locations including popular destinations Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. And finally, Dallas-Fort Worth will be getting its first location of the entertainment hub this spring — at Southlake Town Square.

The upscale movie-going and entertainment operator is opening its first North Texas location at Southlake Town Square this Friday, March 11 — just in time for spring break. Dallasites, do not fret, another location will debut in Prestonwood this summer.

12 bowling lanes will begin rolling this Friday at the brand new, multi-million dollar EVO Entertainment in Southlake.

EVO Entertainment Southlake Town Square is way beyond a cinema. It’s a full entertainment center offering 12,000 square feet of indoor gaming and event space. You can play everything from pool to Pac-Man, and try your luck on some epic virtual reality games ― known as EVOvr ― where you can choose to explore a number of virtual environments. Then there’s the 12-lane bowling center, and over 100 video and redemption arcade games to enjoy. Other never-before, EVO-expansions include climbing walls, bumper cars, and a three-story gravity ropes course. That should keep Southlake entertained.

This new location has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation to become EVO’s flagship experiential entertainment concept, featuring seven upscale dine-in theaters with heated-recliner seating and push-button wait service. The scratch kitchen and craft bar offers pizzas, sandwiches, and more. The new space comes complete with an outdoor patio space, and the ability to host private, corporate, and social events as well.

More New Restaurants Coming To Southlake Town Square

A new Italian restaurant, Stella Trattoria, is expected to open this spring. Not affiliated with the Stella Trattoria that is located in Montauk, NY., this new spot comes from Paola Pedrignani and will feature homemade family recipes. Guests can expect pizza and pasta.

A tray of Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen’s house-made baklava.

Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen, which hails from Garland’s Firewheel Town Center, will also be opening its second location in Southlake. It is expected to open in mid-May, when owners Barak and Stephanie Ozcan will add a little spice to the area.

SHOP

Swipe
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas

What exactly is Tex-Med, you ask? It’s modern Mediterranean with a Texas twist. The spot will serve dishes like a Chef’s Sampler Platter including falafel, fried goat cheese, crab cake, bacon-wrapped stuffed dates, hummus, and pita bread. It’s not your typical mezze. There is also a standard burger, a falafel burger, and the traditional kebab. You’ll also find gulf-coast, blackened red snapper served with Southern grit cakes on the menu.

Southlake is getting even yummier, and way more fun this spring.

The PaperCity Magazine

March
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
New Apartments in Houston’s Buzzy East River Development Embrace the Outdoors — Your Sneak Peek at The Laura
New Apartments in Houston’s Buzzy East River Development Embrace the Outdoors — Your Sneak Peek at The Laura
Where to Eat Healthy in Texas — Top Restaurants That Make Food That’s Good For You and Delicious
Where to Eat Healthy in Texas — Top Restaurants That Make Food That’s Good For You and Delicious
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
read full series
HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point
FOR SALE

703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point, TX

$2,685,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
703 Bayridge Road
6225 Ella Lee Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6225 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
6225 Ella Lee Lane
4722 Devon Street
Afton Oaks / Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

4722 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Hamilton
This property is listed by: Anne Hamilton (713) 503-2902 Email Realtor
4722 Devon Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X