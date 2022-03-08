Southlake Lands An Austin-Based Entertainment Hub’s First North Texas Location

Since its launch in 2014, EVO Entertainment Group has become one of the fastest-growing independent cinema circuits in the country. The Austin-based company has taken the Hill Country by storm with six locations including popular destinations Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. And finally, Dallas-Fort Worth will be getting its first location of the entertainment hub this spring — at Southlake Town Square.

The upscale movie-going and entertainment operator is opening its first North Texas location at Southlake Town Square this Friday, March 11 — just in time for spring break. Dallasites, do not fret, another location will debut in Prestonwood this summer.

12 bowling lanes will begin rolling this Friday at the brand new, multi-million dollar EVO Entertainment in Southlake.

EVO Entertainment Southlake Town Square is way beyond a cinema. It’s a full entertainment center offering 12,000 square feet of indoor gaming and event space. You can play everything from pool to Pac-Man, and try your luck on some epic virtual reality games ― known as EVOvr ― where you can choose to explore a number of virtual environments. Then there’s the 12-lane bowling center, and over 100 video and redemption arcade games to enjoy. Other never-before, EVO-expansions include climbing walls, bumper cars, and a three-story gravity ropes course. That should keep Southlake entertained.

This new location has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation to become EVO’s flagship experiential entertainment concept, featuring seven upscale dine-in theaters with heated-recliner seating and push-button wait service. The scratch kitchen and craft bar offers pizzas, sandwiches, and more. The new space comes complete with an outdoor patio space, and the ability to host private, corporate, and social events as well.

More New Restaurants Coming To Southlake Town Square

A new Italian restaurant, Stella Trattoria, is expected to open this spring. Not affiliated with the Stella Trattoria that is located in Montauk, NY., this new spot comes from Paola Pedrignani and will feature homemade family recipes. Guests can expect pizza and pasta.

A tray of Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen’s house-made baklava.

Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen, which hails from Garland’s Firewheel Town Center, will also be opening its second location in Southlake. It is expected to open in mid-May, when owners Barak and Stephanie Ozcan will add a little spice to the area.

What exactly is Tex-Med, you ask? It’s modern Mediterranean with a Texas twist. The spot will serve dishes like a Chef’s Sampler Platter including falafel, fried goat cheese, crab cake, bacon-wrapped stuffed dates, hummus, and pita bread. It’s not your typical mezze. There is also a standard burger, a falafel burger, and the traditional kebab. You’ll also find gulf-coast, blackened red snapper served with Southern grit cakes on the menu.

Southlake is getting even yummier, and way more fun this spring.