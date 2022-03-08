Sea Bass Ceviche
The Mexican is a new authentic Mexican restaurant, opening in the Design District this week. (Courtesy)

Fiatto will have a cocktail menu with riffs on classic drinks. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Designed by Coeval Studio, Fiatto will be retro-modern and filled with neutral colors. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Mexican is a new authentic Mexican restaurant, opening in the Design District this week. (Courtesy)

The Mexican is a new authentic Mexican restaurant, opening in the Design District this week. (Courtesy)

The Mexican serves regional North Mexico-inspired cuisine. (Courtesy)

Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — Two Buzzy Restaurant Openings in West Village and the Design District

Plus, a New Neighborhood Spot in Preston Hollow

BY // 03.08.22
The Mexican is a new authentic Mexican restaurant, opening in the Design District this week. (Courtesy)

Fiatto will have a cocktail menu with riffs on classic drinks. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Designed by Coeval Studio, Fiatto will be retro-modern and filled with neutral colors. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Mexican is a new authentic Mexican restaurant, opening in the Design District this week. (Courtesy)

The Mexican is a new authentic Mexican restaurant, opening in the Design District this week. (Courtesy)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Fiatto’s menu is full of seasonally-inspired Italian dishes created by chef Kylil Henson. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Casual chef-driven Italian restaurant Fiatto opens in West Village this week.

Opening in West Village on March 10, Fiatto comes from executive chef Kylil Henson (formerly of Flora Street Café) and general manager John Dal Canton. Focusing on pasta and pizza, the brunch- and dinner-only concept will source seasonal, organic ingredients from local farms. Along with signature dishes like Agnolotti, Roman Spiced Lamb Shank, and 24K Risotto, Fiatto will serve creative, seasonally-inspired cocktails like a tiramisu martini and riffs on Negronis. Designed by Coeval Studio, the space will feature neutral, earth tones and a dog-friendly outdoor patio.

 

An authentic Mexican restaurant will open in the Design District on Thursday, March 11.

Opening in the Design District on March 11, this new upscale regional Mexican restaurant comes from Monterrey-native Roberto Gonzalez Alcalá. Called The Mexican, the dining concept will serve Northern Mexico-inspired dishes created by head chef Rodrigo Lomeli. (Expect filet and bone marrow tacos and sea bass ceviche.) Brought to life by international award-winning designer Paulina Moran, the space features original Mexican tilework, ceramic fixtures, outdoor patios evoking North Mexican landscapes. There will also be a towering tequila wall and an “eccentric” cigar lounge that utilizes state-of-the-art ventilation. The “Oaxaca Room” will showcase works from regional artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles.

Matt Gottleib and Robert Quick
Matt Gottleib and Robert Quick opened il Bracco in 2019.

The il Bracco Team Will Debut Bobbie’s Airway Grill in Preston Hollow.

A new American concept from the owners of Preston Center’s il Bracco, Bobbie’s Airway Grill is taking over the former Doughtery’s Airway Drug in Preston Hollow, as reported in The Dallas Morning News. One of the oldest independent pharmacies in Texas, Doughtery’s closed its original location in 2021 to move up north. Set to open early next year, Bobbie’s Airway Grill will be an upscale neighborhood spot, CEO Robert Quick tells DMN. Menu items will include wood-fired meats and other American staples. The space is being redesigned by Michael Hsu Architecture.

