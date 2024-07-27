The Best Sports Bars In The Woodlands — Where to Watch the Paris Olympics, the Astros Or Any Other Big Game

Southern Ice Co. is a new sports bar in Creekside Park offering a delicious menu and family-friendly vibes.

Moonshine Deck in Magnolia is the perfect place to gather for this summer's sporting spectacle. Image: Moonshine Deck.

Outside, Kirby Ice House's big screen is great for groups to gather and watch the the Paris Olympics. This is one Woodlands ice house that keeps it cool.

With the Paris Olympics underway, there are a number of worthy sports bars in The Woodlands where you can share in the international sporting bonanza and excitement. With the Summer Olympics running through August 11, you have plenty of time to embrace the competition and pageantry too.

Whether you’re cheering for your favorite hometown athletes such as The Woodlands’ cheerleader turned pole vaulter Brynn King and Spring’s own gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles, or you’re just soaking in the Olympic spirit, these sports bars in The Woodlands area offer the ultimate viewing experience. So if you’re not lucky enough to be jetting off to Paris to watch the Olympic Games in person, then head to one of these lively spots for the next best thing.

These are the Best Sports Bars In The Woodlands to watch the Olympics or any other big sporting event: