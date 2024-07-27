Outside, Kirby Ice House's big screen is great for groups to gather and watch the the Paris Olympics. This is one Woodlands ice house that keeps it cool. best sports bar The Woodlands
Restaurants / Bars

The Best Sports Bars In The Woodlands — Where to Watch the Paris Olympics, the Astros Or Any Other Big Game

Great Hangout Spots

BY // 07.27.24
With the Paris Olympics underway, there are a number of worthy sports bars in The Woodlands where you can share in the international sporting bonanza and excitement. With the Summer Olympics running through August 11, you have plenty of time to embrace the competition and pageantry too.

Whether you’re cheering for your favorite hometown athletes such as The Woodlands’ cheerleader turned pole vaulter Brynn King and Spring’s own gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles, or you’re just soaking in the Olympic spirit, these sports bars in The Woodlands area offer the ultimate viewing experience. So if you’re not lucky enough to be jetting off to Paris to watch the Olympic Games in person, then head to one of these lively spots for the next best thing.

These are the Best Sports Bars In The Woodlands to watch the Olympics or any other big sporting event:

Kirby Ice House

The Woodlands

1700 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Kirby Ice House is a go-to destination for any sports enthusiast in The Woodlands.

Perfect for large or small groups, The Woodlands Kirby Ice House boasts the longest bar in Texas and offers a friendly space to watch the Olympics with several big screens, including a massive one on the back patio. There is a covered area with ceiling fans and plenty of shade, so you can stay cool while enjoying your favorite Olympic sport even on the hottest summer days.

With its extensive and constantly evolving drink menu, there’s always exciting new pints to try at Kirby’s. There is a rotation of food trucks offering pub snacks or you can bring in your own food to enjoy. Plus, the dog-friendly policy means you can bring your furry friend along to join in the excitement.

Sawyer Park Ice House

The Woodlands

314 Pruitt Road
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Sawyer Park patio

The patio at Sawyer Park Ice House has plenty of space to enjoy some sunshine or a sporting spectacle on the big screen. Image: Sawyer Park Ice House.

Sawyer Park Icehouse offers plenty of indoor and outdoor seating for you and your whole gang, with more than 17,000 square feet of space to enjoy.

A great spot for watching the Olympic Games or any sporting event throughout the year, there are large HD screens indoors and an outdoor mega screen to ensure that you don’t miss a single moment of the action.

Sawyer Yard’s impressive selection of craft beers, cocktails and hearty Southern-style pub grub make it a local favorite and a must-visit happy hour spot.

The Goose’s Acre

The Woodlands

21 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

The Goose’s Acre

The Goose's Acre's outdoor space spans two levels on The Woodlands Waterway.

A friendly Irish pub with plenty of character, The Goose’s Acre offers a cozy setting to catch up on all the Olympic happenings in Paris. This Woodlands favorite plans to show NBC’s coverage of the Olympic Games on the TVs around the bar area.

A popular spot on Waterway Avenue, The Goose’s Acre has two stories of seating with waterfront views. Combine that with an extensive beer selection and a delicious classic pub menu, and you’ve found the perfect spot to watch the world’s biggest sports extravaganza.

The Goose’s Acre also hosts regular live music nights from local musicians and is open late — until 2 am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Southern Ice Co.

The Woodlands

8510 Creekside Forest Dr , Suite. E-200
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

Southern Ice Co.

Southern Ice Co. is a new sports bar in Creekside Park offering a delicious menu and family-friendly vibes.

Southern Ice Co. in Creekside is the newest sports bar in The Woodlands area, and this family-owned spot is a relaxing place to watch sports throughout the year, from NFL games to college football, the Astros and now The Olympics. The bar has multiple big screens playing sports all day long.

The menu boasts a variety of Southern-inspired dishes, from fried chicken, red beans and rice to smash burgers. The laid-back vibe and community feel make it a great spot to watch the Olympics with friends and family.

Moonshine Deck Icehouse

The Woodlands

6446 Old FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354  |  Map

 

Website

sports-bars-paris-olympics

Moonshine Deck in Magnolia is the perfect place to gather for this summer's sporting spectacle. Image: Moonshine Deck.

Just a short drive from The Woodlands, Moonshine Deck Icehouse is another great spot for sports lovers in the area. Its large outdoor patio area has a bunch of shaded benches and a huge screen showing games all the time. Plans call for the Olympics to be shown on several of the 25 big screens around the bar and restaurant area.

Order something from the bar menu, which features cocktails and snacks. With a packed schedule of live music, trivia and bingo nights, Moonshine Deck is always a fun place to hang out.

There’s even a pickleball court and cornhole boards, if you want to challenge your friends to some healthy sports competition of your own too.

