Discovering Garden Oaks’ Stomping Grounds — A Tucked Away Houston Restaurant, Shopping and Events Land

Himari brought to us by the team behind Handies Douzo, Aiko, and Kokoro, led by veteran sushi chef and Uchi alum, Tye Nguyen, where they fuse Japanese dishes with Vietnamese accents. Photo courtesy of Himari.

Restaurants at Stomping grounds include La Mex, the sister restaurant to the original La Mexicana, a fast-casual spot serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Outside Sonoma Wine and Cheese, a modern wine bar/shop with rotating tasting flights, cheese and charcuterie and light bites. It is just one of Stomping Grounds development's offerings. (Courtesy of Sonoma Wine and Cheese)

Lucky for those of us in Houston, we live in a part of the country where, for a good eight months out of the year, we enjoy a pretty temperate climate, inspiring many to spend plenty of time outdoors. On the next pretty day when you’re up for an urban adventure (and a little retail therapy too), why not head over to the city’s Garden Oaks neighborhood and discover the vibrant restaurant and retail development dubbed Stomping Grounds?

Situated at 1207 to 1227 W 34th Street, this sprawling 26,000 square feet retail and restaurant land spans more than three acres and boasts a host of diverse restaurants, drink havens and stores. Discover the lush 8,000-square-foot Green Space where weekly events take place. These include family first Saturdays with entertainment and activities apropos for kids of all ages (10 am to noon). You can enjoy live blues, rock, Reggae and funk music the second Saturday of each month from 8 pm to 10 pm in an event dubbed Groove on the Green. A weekly happy hour, complete with live acoustic music, beckons every Thursday.

Stomping Grounds was developed by Bryan Danna, the principal of RE:VIVE Development, Danna is credited with acquiring and repurposing more than 30 buildings in The Heights, Garden Oaks and Oak Forest since 2005 essentially making significant changes to the retail landscape in these neighborhoods.

Inside The Stomping Grounds

Food and drinks options at Stomping Grounds include La Mex, the sister restaurant to the original La Mexicana, a fast-casual spot serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Then there is Himari from the team behind Handies Douzo, Aiko and Kokoro, led by veteran sushi chef and Uchi alum Tye Nguyen. At Himari, Japanese dishes are served with Vietnamese accents.

You scream, I scream, we all scream, for Fat Cat Creamery, where handcrafted small-batch ice cream, brown sugar waffle cones and even a signature decadent hot fudge sauce await. All made with local ingredients. Fat Cat offers scoops, milkshakes, sundaes, old-fashioned sodas, boozy milkshakes, ice cream cocktails and more.

You can also find these notable restaurants at Stomping Grounds: Rooster & Rice, a San Francisco export specializing in Khao Mun Gai or organic Thai-style chicken rice; Bollo Woodfired (Neapolitan) Pizza; and the stylish wine cafe dubbed Sonoma Wine & Cheese. Luloo’s Day & Night, an all-day bodega from the Blood Bros. BBQ team; The Pho Fix; Becca Cakes Bakery, specializing in cupcakes, macarons and cookie sandwiches; and Little Dreamer Coffee complete the roster.

Discover De Beers Swipe















Next

Kiddos with a creative bent should checkout Kidcreate Studio which offers kid-centered classes and camps. This colorful art studio even hosts children’s birthday parties.

Retail therapy for children and moms alike includes two Houston-based stores — the sweet children’s clothing store Threadfare and Her & Reese Boutique, an affordably priced women’s clothing and accessories shop. The Stomping Grounds‘ wellness offerings include a 5,000-square-foot full-day spa operated by Tulum Wellness Spa, Flowe Hair Salon to tame your tresses and Paint Nail Bar, which notably uses organic and non-toxic products.

Yes, there is a lot in this sprawling Garden Oaks land.

Stomping Grounds is open from 7 am to 10 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 7 am to 8 pm Sundays.