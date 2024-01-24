Where to Dine (or Order Food To-Go) in Dallas on Super Bowl Sunday 2024

Order your Super Bowl package from Ten50 BBQ this year. (Courtesy of Ten50)

For the Super Bowl, this Richardson barbecue spot is offering a Tailgate Catering Package for your party. Each platter serves six to 10 people, or you can opt for a la carte menu items like smoked meats, sides, and desserts. Party platters range from burnt ends and torpedoes to smoked chicken wings and sliders.

Pre-order by February 7 for pick up on February 11. Call 1-855-QUE-1050 or email [email protected].