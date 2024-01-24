Where to Dine (or Order Food To-Go) in Dallas on Super Bowl Sunday 2024
Watch Parties, Takeout Packages, and Dine-In Specials to Celebrate the Big GameBY Megan Ziots // 01.24.24
We may not know just yet what teams will be playing in the 2024 Super Bowl, but Dallas restaurants are already gearing up for the Big Game on Sunday, February 11. From to-go packages to watch parties, this is your guide for where to dine in Dallas this Super Bowl Sunday.
Rodeo Bar
Downtown
1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Head to The Adolphus Hotel on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Big Game and enjoy an all-day Happy Hour, which includes $6 Rodeo Burgers, queso, chili cheese fries, chili, draft beer, boilermakers, and house wine.
On February 11 from noon to 4 pm, this Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum is hosting a Pre-Bowl Party Brunch. There will be food and drink specials, including $25 bottomless mimosas, $5 draft beers, $6 shots, and $60 Large Margs (for groups). Special Super Bowl bites for include habanero wings and waffles, Mexican sliders, and “Trash” nachos. After brunch, stay for the Big Game, which will be played on TVs in the lounge, while a DJ spins. Wear your team jersey for a free shot.
Ten50 BBQ
Richardson
1050 N. Central Expressway
Richardson, TX 75080 | Map
For the Super Bowl, this Richardson barbecue spot is offering a Tailgate Catering Package for your party. Each platter serves six to 10 people, or you can opt for a la carte menu items like smoked meats, sides, and desserts. Party platters range from burnt ends and torpedoes to smoked chicken wings and sliders.
Pre-order by February 7 for pick up on February 11. Call 1-855-QUE-1050 or email [email protected].
On February 11, get your corny dog fix with to-go packages from Fletcher’s. The Klyde Warren Park food truck will be open for pick up for orders placed before February 7. Options include 10-pack minimum orders of the original, jalapeño & cheese, and veggie corn dogs. There will also be a curly fries package that feeds 10 people.
Watch the Big Game at the new West Dallas location of this favorite local bar and enjoy several specials. These include $15 buckets of Estrella, $3 drafts, $10 burgers, and $10 wings with fries. Also, in anticipation of Fat Tuesday coming up, Henry’s Majestic will have a crawfish boil starting at 4 pm.
This massive Victory Park sports bar is hosting a Super Bowl watch party, as well as offering drink specials including 16-ounce Modelo for $4, 22-ounce Modelo for $7, $5 Penalty Shots (Fireball and cranberry juice), and $8 Fireball. Guests can also enjoy raffles for a golf bag and tickets to an upcoming Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards game.
This sky-high Reunion Tower restaurant is offering a special all-inclusive brunch experience for $80 per person on February 11. Just for the Super Bowl, there will be an additional nacho bar with hatch chile queso, chicken tinga, and cochinita pibil — on top of the various brunch stations and entrees that the restaurant offers. Guests can also add on the Bloody Mary bar, mimosa flights, and more for an additional cost.