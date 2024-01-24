Restaurants / Lists

Where to Dine (or Order Food To-Go) in Dallas on Super Bowl Sunday 2024

Watch Parties, Takeout Packages, and Dine-In Specials to Celebrate the Big Game

BY // 01.24.24
HERO by HG Dallas

In Victory Park, HERO by HG shows sports on their massive screen. (Courtesy)

We may not know just yet what teams will be playing in the 2024 Super Bowl, but Dallas restaurants are already gearing up for the Big Game on Sunday, February 11. From to-go packages to watch parties, this is your guide for where to dine in Dallas this Super Bowl Sunday.

Rodeo Bar

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-651-3559

Website

Rodeo Bar Dallas

Rodeo Bar is a great spot for burgers and drinks in The Adolphus hotel. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

Head to The Adolphus Hotel on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Big Game and enjoy an all-day Happy Hour, which includes $6 Rodeo Burgers, queso, chili cheese fries, chili, draft beer, boilermakers, and house wine.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Deep Ellum

2525 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

La Neta

La Neta Dallas recently debuted in Deep Ellum's The Epic. (Photo by Bryson Gamble)

On February 11 from noon to 4 pm, this Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum is hosting a Pre-Bowl Party Brunch. There will be food and drink specials, including $25 bottomless mimosas, $5 draft beers, $6 shots, and $60 Large Margs (for groups). Special Super Bowl bites for include habanero wings and waffles, Mexican sliders, and “Trash” nachos. After brunch, stay for the Big Game, which will be played on TVs in the lounge, while a DJ spins. Wear your team jersey for a free shot.

Ten50 BBQ

Richardson

1050 N. Central Expressway
Richardson, TX 75080  |  Map

 

972-234-1050

Website

Ten50 BBQ Dallas Super Bowl

Order your Super Bowl package from Ten50 BBQ this year. (Courtesy of Ten50)

For the Super Bowl, this Richardson barbecue spot is offering a Tailgate Catering Package for your party. Each platter serves six to 10 people, or you can opt for a la carte menu items like smoked meats, sides, and desserts. Party platters range from burnt ends and torpedoes to smoked chicken wings and sliders.

Pre-order by February 7 for pick up on February 11. Call 1-855-QUE-1050 or email [email protected].

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs

Uptown

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Fletcher’s Corn Dogs Dallas

Get Fletcher's Corny Dogs to-go this Game Day. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

On February 11, get your corny dog fix with to-go packages from Fletcher’s. The Klyde Warren Park food truck will be open for pick up for orders placed before February 7. Options include 10-pack minimum orders of the original, jalapeño & cheese, and veggie corn dogs. There will also be a curly fries package that feeds 10 people.

Henry’s Majestic

West Dallas

2303 Pittman Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Henry’s Majestic Super Bowl Dallas

Watch the Super Bowl at Henry's Majestic and enjoy food/drink specials. (Photo by Austin Graf)

Watch the Big Game at the new West Dallas location of this favorite local bar and enjoy several specials. These include $15 buckets of Estrella, $3 drafts, $10 burgers, and $10 wings with fries. Also, in anticipation of Fat Tuesday coming up, Henry’s Majestic will have a crawfish boil starting at 4 pm.

HERO by HG

Victory Park

3090 Nowitzki Way
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

HERO by HG Dallas

In Victory Park, HERO by HG shows sports on their massive screen. (Courtesy)

This massive Victory Park sports bar is hosting a Super Bowl watch party, as well as offering drink specials including 16-ounce Modelo for $4, 22-ounce Modelo for $7, $5 Penalty Shots (Fireball and cranberry juice), and $8 Fireball. Guests can also enjoy raffles for a golf bag and tickets to an upcoming Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards game.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block Brunch

Crown Block recently launched their Vegas-style Sunday Brunch atop the Reunion Tower. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This sky-high Reunion Tower restaurant is offering a special all-inclusive brunch experience for $80 per person on February 11. Just for the Super Bowl, there will be an additional nacho bar with hatch chile queso, chicken tinga, and cochinita pibil — on top of the various brunch stations and entrees that the restaurant offers. Guests can also add on the Bloody Mary bar, mimosa flights, and more for an additional cost.

