The Woodlands’ 2024 Hometown Heroes Are Revealed — True Community Difference Makers to be Honored

Joel Deretchin, former Congressman Kevin Brady and Dan Kolkhorst make the scene at the 2024 Hometown Heroes reveal at The Waterway Towers.

Some of the 162 previously named Hometown Heroes were in attendance at the 2024 reveal at The Waterway Towers. (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Missy Herndon, president and CEO of Interfaith of The Woodlands, Kay Boehn-Fannin, Nicole Murphy, Will Murphy, Justin Kendrick, Andy Davis, Dr. Stephen Popp, Dr. Mark Murrell, Ray Sanders, and Nelda Blair make the Hometown Heroes scene.

Four individuals, one couple, a school and a nonprofit were revealed as Interfaith’s 2024 Hometown Heroes in advance of the April gala that will recognize their accomplishments. Missy Herndon, Interfaith’s CEO and president, took turns introducing the group with Nelda Luce Blair at the big night in The Woodlands.

The Heroes for 2024 are retiring YMCA employee Roxanne Davis, Memorial Hermann senior vice president and CEO Justin Kendrick, CISD’s Dr. Mark Murrell, longtime Woodforest National Bank employee and community volunteer Ray Sanders, Nicole and Will Murphy, The John Cooper School — represented by Dr. Stephen Popp, and the Rotary Club of The Woodlands.

“Our community is full of amazing neighbors who, through their actions of service, make our community the best place to live, work, play and pray,” Herndon says. “These Heroes, nominated by our community, are chosen because they have made a positive impact, many for decades. We honor their commitment to The Woodlands area and are so excited to celebrate them at the Celebration of Excellence Gala in April, where each will receive their official Medallion.”

The first Hometown Heroes were recognized in 1999, as part of The Woodlands’ 25th anniversary celebration. Since then, 162 individuals, businesses and nonprofits have received this honor recognizing their professional and public service efforts that have positively impacted and added to the quality of life in The Woodlands. Nominations are open annually in the fall.

Honorees will be recognized at the April 20 Celebration of Excellence gala hosted by Julie and Scott Lile, while raising funds for the programs and services delivered by Interfaith of The Woodlands.

Now in its 50th year, Interfaith provides basic needs, crisis assistance and Senior Adult programming to individuals and families in need throughout South Montgomery County. It also offers a variety of wraparound services to both help people and chart a path to self sufficiency. For more information on Interfaith’s programs and services, or to become a volunteer, go here

Many past Hometown Heroes were in the crowd to honor the newest class, including Robert Heineman, Kevin Brady, Joel Deretchin, Teresa Wagaman, Gil Staley, Tony Torres and Tim Welbes. Attendees were treated to catering from Truluck’s and floral decorations by Piney Rose.

More information and tickets for April’s Celebration of Excellence gala are available at Interfaith’s website.