Restaurants / Openings

Two Houston Dessert Giants Combine Forces In New Heights Ice Cream Shop — Sweet Bribery by Craft Creamery Is Here

The Sweetest Marriage Ever?

BY // 09.14.23
It’s a delicious merger and in better taste than any Wall Street I.P.O. It’s a delectable combination of forces that’s brought the Heights scoop shop Sweet Bribery and the audacious flavors created by Steve Marques, talented chef and owner of Craft Creamery, together. Say hello to the new and improved Sweet Bribery by Craft Creamery.

The clever collaboration highlights some of the chef-driven flavors Marques has devised over the years like Oaxaca hot chocolate and balsamic strawberry, tastes which have prompted Southern Living Magazine to declare Craft Creamery one of the Top 8 Ice Cream Parlors in the South.

Haven’t tried Craft Creamery? Think again, you actually might have indulged in a scoop at your favorite Houston restaurants, including Roost, Potente, Local Foods and the new Eau Tour, all of which count on the unlikely flavors like cacio e pepe and jalapeno cornbread (that actually work beautifully) to complement their dessert selections.

Established in late 2020 as a test kitchen and incubator space in the Montrose, Marques has built a thriving wholesale business all while steadily growing his retail presence, which has officially relocated to 19 Street in The Heights. Now, in conjunction with Sweet Bribery, the two have expanded their flavor varieties to include some of Craft’s signature scoops from peanut butter Stracciatella, lavender honeycomb, miso caramel and bourbon espresso with Sweet Bribery’s favorites like Tahitian vanilla, real strawberry, salted chocolate, cookies n’ cream and cinnamon toast crunch.

Did we mention the fresh, house-made baked cookies, bars and brownies?

As this sweet marriage takes off you can expect to find an expanded line of refreshing sorbets from a cucumber, pineapple and chili sorbet that finishes with a kick of serrano pepper to watermelon and mango options each of which can also double as a boozy treat with a generous hit of Chandon brut rosé or champagne ($12). Armed with a beer and wine license, you can indulge in a porter float made with a local porter-style beer and a scoop of vanilla ice cream ($12), as well as a Katz coffee affogato.

Coming soon, flights of sorbet selections and chilly “freezes” which we’re told by Marques, are very much like a milkshake, but are made with soda. (In this case, only Dublin’s soda brand will do.)

Sweet Bribery by Craft Creamery is located at 250 West 19th Street. It is open seven days a week, with hours running from 1 pm to 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and from noon to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays.

