Fashion / Style

Houston’s Fashion Lawyer Wins Her Best Dressed Case (Again) — Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell Lifts the City She Loves

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Promises to Be Unforgettable

BY // 09.15.23
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wears Oscar de la Renta for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the 2023 Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Sunset Soirée' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Second time Best Dressed honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2022 Winter Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Derrick & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell in 2022 (Photo by Johnny Than)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell celebrating her new office quarters in SheSpace. (Instagram photo)
Hermann Park Conservancy 2021 Evening in the Park chairs Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wearing RoKi scarf at the 2022 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell during her 10th wedding anniversary celebration with husband Derrick Mitchell in Vail in 2023. (Instagram photo)
Second time Best Dressed honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the 2020 Heart Ball at the Hilton Americas-Houston.
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell photographed by Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed event benefiting March of Dimes.
PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.” 

Since the age of 14, attorney and RoKi Design founder Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell has dreamed of attending Fashion Week in New York City. While she makes that sojourn this week, as seen on her Instagram feed, Mitchell maintains an eye on RBM Law Group where she is managing attorney and on her cultural commitments in Houston.

This interest in fashion, profession and community leadership have earned Bazzelle Mitchell a second round in the ranks of the Houston Best Dressed ranks.

Roslyn and Derrick Mitchell_DOrtizPhoto_030423-096
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the 2023 Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Sunset Soirée’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mitchell ‘s board memberships current and past include Hermann Park Conservancy, The Downtown Group, CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women), The Health Museum and Dance Houston. In addition she volunteers with Texas Accountants and Lawyer for the Arts.

When not practicing law and overseeing RoKi Design, which creates silk scarves with a benefit for nonprofits, Mitchell is busy contributing time, talent and resources to a number of community organizations. Most recently, she chaired Hermann Park Conservancy’s “Evening in the Park” and she has chaired or co-chaired the American Heart Association Heart Ball, The Health Museum’s “A Beary Healthy Holiday,” Dress for Success’ “Divas Closet Cleanout” event, the “Dream Sequence” benefit for Dance Houston, and Recipe for Success’ “Fashion in the Fields” brunch.

Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell
Second time Best Dressed honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2022 Winter Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Upcoming is her chairmanship of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture concert and in April 2024, Bazzelle Mitchell will chair Houston Ballet’s “Raising the Barre” benefit dinner.

Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell’s Faves

Designers: Oscar de la Renta, Christy Lynn, RoKi Design (no surprise there)

Fragrance: Chopard Casmir

Place that inspires: Italy

Favorite hotel in the world: Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada

Guilty pleasure: Watching red carpet coverage of all the awards shows with an eye towards the fashions

Carbon footprint reduction: “My company RoKi Design creates upcycled  products from gently used and pre loved silk scarves giving new life and purpose to each custom made product.”

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell celebrating her new office quarters in SheSpace. (Instagram photo)

Doing It Her Way

Mascara or false eyelashes: Mascara

Pilates or yoga: Pilates, yoga and ballet (“PIYOLET, my fusion class I created in 2006”)

Sneakers or stilettos: Sneakers by day, stilettos at night

Jeans or joggers: Jeans

Facial or massage: Massage

Feathers or fur: Faux only

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell during her 10th wedding anniversary celebration with husband Derrick Mitchell in Vail in 2023. (Instagram photo)

The PaperCity Houston Best Dressed honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling from Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, on September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel.

More information on the big event can be found here.

