Fort Worth’s New Concert Venue Gets its Promised Tim Love Restaurant — Your First Look at Tannahill’s Tavern

The curtain comes up on Tannahill's Tavern this Thursday. Photo by Kevin Marple.

Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love pulled out all the stops in opening his Tannahill’s Music Hall in conjunction with Live Nation back in October. Now Cowtown’s new live music venue has been joined by its promised Tavern, which is supplying fuel for the shows. And more.

Even if you don’t have tickets to a concert at Tannahill’s, you can drop by for meal at Tannahill’s Tavern while you’re in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley. The new restaurant and bar is set to open this Thursday, December 8.

The Tavern becomes Love’s third restaurant in Mule Alley proper. Both Paloma Suerte and Caterina’s Italian opened earlier this year. Add the prolific chef’s Atico perched atop the Springhill Suites hotel, his original Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Love Shack burgers and White Elephant Saloon and that makes seven Tim Love restaurants in The Stockyards alone.

I think this cements Love’s legacy as the unofficial Mayor of The Fort Worth Stockyards. At the very least, he’s proven to be the one of the area’s biggest cheerleaders and most committed business owners.

The Tannahill’s Tavern Menu

The menu at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall reads like a Tim Love greatest hits album, with shareables like grilled oysters with garlic butter (ala Atico), and smoked crab with green chile dip. You can split house fries poutine (topped with cheese curds in a chicken gravy), a North of the border favorite.

Salads include an Asian-inspired cold noodle salad topped with poached shrimp and dressed in a chile-lime vinaigrette. Handhelds include a fancy fried bologna sandwich.

Holiday Gifting Swipe













Next

The list of mains is equally wide ranging. A pasta dish of housemade pappardelle with a ladle of boar ragu gives you a sample of what’s in store across the street at Caterina’s, while a bacon-wrapped prime beef filet feels very Lonesome Dove.

The specialty cocktail list also strums a familiar tune, with a few named after singer/songwriters like the gin-centric drink simply called Joplin (as in Janis). It is rounded out with lemon juice and watermelon liqueur, topped with a splash of Fresca. There are wines and draft beers too.

It’s finally show time for Mule Alley’s newest restaurant. Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is bringing up the curtain on some of Tim Love’s greatest hits.