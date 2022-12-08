Festive Concert Puts a New Twist On Shepherd School of Music’s Beloved Holiday Tradition

Rice University's Shepherd School of Music opera students perform during the 'Spirit of the Season' concert (Photo by Trish Badger)

Guests gather in the Grand Foyer of Rice University's Brockman Hall for Opera for the Shepherd School of Music 'Spirit of the Season' event. (Photo by Trish Badger)

Matthew Loden, Reginald & Paula DesRoches, Pippa Wiley, Lois Pierson at the Shepherd School of Music's 'Spirit of the Season' concert (Photo by Trish Badger)

Rice University's 'Spirit of the Season' chairs Danny & Isabel David and Georgiana & Robert Ladd in Brockman Hall for Opera where Shepherd School of Music students performed (Photo by Trish Badger)

What: Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music’s “Spirit of the Season” concert

Where: Brockman Hall for Opera

PC Moment: An hour of music performed by Shepherd School talented students enchanted the soldout Houston audience with a festive mix of holiday tunes, musical theater numbers and operatic musical highlights. From “Sleigh Ride” to Cole Porter’s “De Lovely” to the champagne infused “Sing to Love” from Johann Strauss’ Die Fledermaus, the concert provided a showcase for opera students. French horn and string students also had their shining moments on stage in the new and highly regarded opera hall.

The evening was a new twist on an old tradition when the Shepherd School’s holiday presentation was a medieval dinner with students costumed to the era.

“What better way is there to usher in the holiday season than with beautiful music from our amazing students?” Shepherd School dean Matthew Loden told the cocktail-attired gathering. “And the best part is, everyone who attended will be giving our students the ultimate holiday gift by supporting our scholarship fund, which makes it possible for the most talented students in the world to come and study here at the Shepherd School.”

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Shepherd School of Music Scholarship Fund.

Top tier members of The Shepherd Society, a generous donor group, were treated to cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Jackson & Company. A cocktail reception in the grand foyer preceded the concert.

Bergner & Johnson provided the decor that included pine garland with pine cones swaged around the hall’s sconces; a photo booth with a sleigh from the 1800s, fresh pine trees and festive lighting; fresh wreaths on the stair railings; plus arrangements of hyacinths, roses and tulips in cut crystal cups on high top tables for the receptions.

PC Seen: Rice University president Reginald DesRoches and wife Paula, Susie and Mel Glassock, Mary and Ben Patton, Molly and Jim Crownover, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Monique Shankle, Amy and Robert Dittmar, and Dorothy Ables.