Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2022 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

Get Your Turkey Fix from Top-Tier Dallas Spots Like Carbone, Truluck's, Monarch, and More

BY // 10.25.22
Pumpkin Indulgence

Don't miss LAW Restaurant pastry chef Yudith Bustos' Pumpkin Indulgence this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)

Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots or book a reservation for a nice dinner (or brunch!). Happy holidays to you, indeed.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloanes Thanksgiving 1

Order your Thanksgiving meal to-go from Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy)

This Thanksgiving, pick up a takeaway meal at this downtown Dallas bistro for $150 for two people (and $60 for each additional person).

The menu includes Parker House Rolls, baby kale salad, and two entrees — choose between petite prime filet, Cedar Plank salmon, and herb-roasted turkey. The meal also includes cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and buttermilk mashed potatoes. Also, take a whole pie home. Choices include bourbon pecan, apple pie, and dulce de leche pumpkin pie.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

042922_DolceRiviera_KathyTran_IMG_6442__1_

Dolce Riviera in Dallas' Harwood District (photo by Kathy Tran)

This Harwood District Italian spot is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet on November 24 from 10 am to 3 pm. It’ll cost $75 per adult and $25 per child.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch

Monarch is offering a special Thanksgiving meal for $75 per person. (Courtesy of Monarch)

Enjoy a sky-high Thanksgiving dinner on November 24 at this wood-fired Italian restaurant at the top of The National. From 2 pm to 8 pm, a feast will be served including favorites like meatballs, veal chop parmesan, and more, as well as a one-day special of black truffle turkey with brioche stuffing, pumpkin gnocchetti with confit turkey leg, green beans, and cranberry sauce for $75 per person. The dessert special will be a deconstructed pumpkin pie with pumpkin ice cream. Book your reservation here.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Enjoy a three-course pre-fixe menu at this Harwood District spot on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 9 pm. For $65 per person, you’ll enjoy dishes such as butternut squash soup, seared salmon, prime rib, and apple pear crumble.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

Pumpkin Indulgence

Don't miss LAW Restaurant pastry chef Yudith Bustos' Pumpkin Indulgence this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)

Opt for Thanksgiving brunch this season with a buffet at this Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas restaurant. For $130 per adult (and $50 per child), you’ll enjoy favorites like crab Benedict, turkey, New York strip, and so much more. Seatings are from 11 am to 3 pm.

For dessert, Executive Pastry Chef Yudith Bustos is creating a Holiday Pie Bar featuring pumpkin, apple streusel, cherry berry, and chocolate banana cream pies. Also, don’t miss the hand dipped waffle creations, spiced apple cider, hot chocolate, and more.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Thanksgiving

Enjoy a three-course holiday menu at Dakota's this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)

Dine in and enjoy a three-course holiday menu at this favorite Dallas steakhouse this Thanksgiving. The restaurant will be open from 11 am to 4 pm for reservations. For $95 per adult (and $48 for kids), guests will receive a choice of starter, entree (filet mignon, turkey, lamb chops, or halibut), and sides like Brussels sprouts, stuffing, and carrots. Desserts will include mini pumpkin pies, spiced apple cake, and more.

Urban Crust

1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-509-1400

Website

Urban Crust

Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal to-go from Plano's Urban Crust this holiday. (Courtesy)

This favorite Plano pizza restaurant is offering a family-style to-go menu this Thanksgiving that serves eight to 10 people. For $256 per package, you’ll receive turkey, chestnut polenta stuffing with Jimmy’s Italian sausage, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, butternut squash soup, and a choice of dessert. Orders can be picked up on November 23.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Southern Pecan Pie and Holiday Nog

Truluck's is a classic seafood restaurant in Dallas.

For $59 per adult (and $25 for kids), this favorite Dallas seafood spot is hosting a Thanksgiving feast on November 24. Dishes include a choice of lobster bisque, Caesar salad, or Sonoma greens salad, a second course of turkey with two family-style sides, and a dessert (pumpkin or Southern pecan pie). There will also be a special Holiday Nog for $15 and Turkey Fashioned for $14.50.

Meddlesome Moth

Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-628-7900

Website

Meddlesome Moth Thanksgiving

Join Meddlesome Moth for Thanksgiving brunch. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Head to this Design District gem for Thanksgiving brunch on November 24 from 10 am to 3 pm. The favorite restaurant will feature a Moth Thanksgiving Plate with turkey, cornbread dressing, whipped butternut squash, smoked gouda macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, and a toasted roll for $29 per person. You can also opt for a la carte items like the sticky buns and seasonal cocktails.

Carbone Dallas

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 395
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Carbone_Spicy Rigatoni_1 copy 2

The famous Spicy Rigatoni at Carbone. (courtesy)

This Michelin-starred, New York-import made its Texas debut in Dallas’ Design District earlier this year. This Thanksgiving, the trendy Italian spot will be offering a Thanksgiving menu (Carbone VINO, it’s sister concept, will also be offering this menu next door). Both concepts will showcase Carbone signature dishes, as well as glazed turkey breast served with cornbread stuffing, squash agrodolce, cranberry mostarda, and mashed potatoes. Pecan pie and lemon cheesecake will top the meal off for dessert.

