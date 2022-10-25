Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2022 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go
Get Your Turkey Fix from Top-Tier Dallas Spots Like Carbone, Truluck's, Monarch, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 10.25.22
Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots or book a reservation for a nice dinner (or brunch!). Happy holidays to you, indeed.
Sloane’s Corner
Downtown
2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201
This Thanksgiving, pick up a takeaway meal at this downtown Dallas bistro for $150 for two people (and $60 for each additional person).
The menu includes Parker House Rolls, baby kale salad, and two entrees — choose between petite prime filet, Cedar Plank salmon, and herb-roasted turkey. The meal also includes cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and buttermilk mashed potatoes. Also, take a whole pie home. Choices include bourbon pecan, apple pie, and dulce de leche pumpkin pie.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201
This Harwood District Italian spot is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet on November 24 from 10 am to 3 pm. It’ll cost $75 per adult and $25 per child.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202
Enjoy a sky-high Thanksgiving dinner on November 24 at this wood-fired Italian restaurant at the top of The National. From 2 pm to 8 pm, a feast will be served including favorites like meatballs, veal chop parmesan, and more, as well as a one-day special of black truffle turkey with brioche stuffing, pumpkin gnocchetti with confit turkey leg, green beans, and cranberry sauce for $75 per person. The dessert special will be a deconstructed pumpkin pie with pumpkin ice cream. Book your reservation here.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
Enjoy a three-course pre-fixe menu at this Harwood District spot on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 9 pm. For $65 per person, you’ll enjoy dishes such as butternut squash soup, seared salmon, prime rib, and apple pear crumble.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038
Opt for Thanksgiving brunch this season with a buffet at this Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas restaurant. For $130 per adult (and $50 per child), you’ll enjoy favorites like crab Benedict, turkey, New York strip, and so much more. Seatings are from 11 am to 3 pm.
For dessert, Executive Pastry Chef Yudith Bustos is creating a Holiday Pie Bar featuring pumpkin, apple streusel, cherry berry, and chocolate banana cream pies. Also, don’t miss the hand dipped waffle creations, spiced apple cider, hot chocolate, and more.
Dine in and enjoy a three-course holiday menu at this favorite Dallas steakhouse this Thanksgiving. The restaurant will be open from 11 am to 4 pm for reservations. For $95 per adult (and $48 for kids), guests will receive a choice of starter, entree (filet mignon, turkey, lamb chops, or halibut), and sides like Brussels sprouts, stuffing, and carrots. Desserts will include mini pumpkin pies, spiced apple cake, and more.
Urban Crust
1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074
This favorite Plano pizza restaurant is offering a family-style to-go menu this Thanksgiving that serves eight to 10 people. For $256 per package, you’ll receive turkey, chestnut polenta stuffing with Jimmy’s Italian sausage, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, butternut squash soup, and a choice of dessert. Orders can be picked up on November 23.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201
For $59 per adult (and $25 for kids), this favorite Dallas seafood spot is hosting a Thanksgiving feast on November 24. Dishes include a choice of lobster bisque, Caesar salad, or Sonoma greens salad, a second course of turkey with two family-style sides, and a dessert (pumpkin or Southern pecan pie). There will also be a special Holiday Nog for $15 and Turkey Fashioned for $14.50.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207
Head to this Design District gem for Thanksgiving brunch on November 24 from 10 am to 3 pm. The favorite restaurant will feature a Moth Thanksgiving Plate with turkey, cornbread dressing, whipped butternut squash, smoked gouda macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, and a toasted roll for $29 per person. You can also opt for a la carte items like the sticky buns and seasonal cocktails.
This Michelin-starred, New York-import made its Texas debut in Dallas’ Design District earlier this year. This Thanksgiving, the trendy Italian spot will be offering a Thanksgiving menu (Carbone VINO, it’s sister concept, will also be offering this menu next door). Both concepts will showcase Carbone signature dishes, as well as glazed turkey breast served with cornbread stuffing, squash agrodolce, cranberry mostarda, and mashed potatoes. Pecan pie and lemon cheesecake will top the meal off for dessert.