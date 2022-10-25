Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2022 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

This Thanksgiving, pick up a takeaway meal at this downtown Dallas bistro for $150 for two people (and $60 for each additional person).

The menu includes Parker House Rolls, baby kale salad, and two entrees — choose between petite prime filet, Cedar Plank salmon, and herb-roasted turkey. The meal also includes cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and buttermilk mashed potatoes. Also, take a whole pie home. Choices include bourbon pecan, apple pie, and dulce de leche pumpkin pie.