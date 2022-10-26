Houston Zoo’s 100th Anniversary Turns Into a $2.3 Million Night With Lions, Tigers, Tortoises and Tarantulas Playing a Starring Role

Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathrine McGovern (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee Ehmke and Sue Chin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beverly and Jim Postl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris and Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zoo Ball Chairs, Chita Craft, Kelley Lubanko, Kelli Weinzierl and Jordan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc Grossberg and Bobbie Nau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tandra Perkins and Derrick Perkins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie and Frank Tsuru (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe Cleary_ Steve Lindley_ Shelli Lindley_ Cathy Cleary_ Jenna Lindley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cullen and Robert Muse (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HoustonZooBall_DOrtizPhoto_102222-357 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Josh and Mindy Davidson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zac and Courtney Harmon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joel Luks and Carey Kirkpatrick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly and Stephen Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli and John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chita and Lane Craft (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Artist Angela Fabbri (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HoustonZooBall_DOrtizPhoto_102222-153 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
23

Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
23

Kathrine McGovern receives a standing ovation as honoree at Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
23

Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke & Sue Chin at the zoo's centennial gala celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
23

Beverly & Jim Postl at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
23

Chris & Kristy Bradshaw at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
23

Zoo Ball after-party chair Chita Craft, gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl, and auction chair Jordan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
23

Marc Grossberg, Bobbie Nau at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
23

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
23

Tandra & Derrick Perkins at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
23

Joe Cleary, Steve & Shelli Lindley, Cathy Cleary, Jenna Lindley at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
23

Cullen & Robert Muse at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

The tented Masihara Pavilion decorated for Houston Zoo's 100th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

Mindy & Josh Davidson at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Zac & Courtney Harmon at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Joel Luks, Carey Kirkpatrick at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball' chairs Stephen & Kelley Lubanko. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball' chairs Kelli & John Weinzierl. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Houston Zoo gala after-party chairs Chita and lane Craft. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Houston Zoo gala silent auction chair Jordan Seff & Dylan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Houston Zoo gala silent auction chair Jordan Seff & Dylan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Artist Angela Fabbri creating a work for auction at Houston Zoo's centennial gala celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

A beautiful evening for Houston Zoo's centennial black-tie celebration in the Masihara Pavilion. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathrine McGovern (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee Ehmke and Sue Chin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beverly and Jim Postl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris and Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zoo Ball Chairs, Chita Craft, Kelley Lubanko, Kelli Weinzierl and Jordan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc Grossberg and Bobbie Nau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tandra Perkins and Derrick Perkins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie and Frank Tsuru (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe Cleary_ Steve Lindley_ Shelli Lindley_ Cathy Cleary_ Jenna Lindley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cullen and Robert Muse (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HoustonZooBall_DOrtizPhoto_102222-357 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Josh and Mindy Davidson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zac and Courtney Harmon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joel Luks and Carey Kirkpatrick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly and Stephen Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli and John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chita and Lane Craft (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Artist Angela Fabbri (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HoustonZooBall_DOrtizPhoto_102222-153 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society

Houston Zoo’s 100th Anniversary Turns Into a $2.3 Million Night With Lions, Tigers, Tortoises and Tarantulas Playing a Starring Role

There's No Party Like an Outdoor Zoo Party

BY // 10.25.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathrine McGovern receives a standing ovation as honoree at Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke & Sue Chin at the zoo's centennial gala celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beverly & Jim Postl at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris & Kristy Bradshaw at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zoo Ball after-party chair Chita Craft, gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl, and auction chair Jordan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc Grossberg, Bobbie Nau at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tandra & Derrick Perkins at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe Cleary, Steve & Shelli Lindley, Cathy Cleary, Jenna Lindley at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cullen & Robert Muse at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The tented Masihara Pavilion decorated for Houston Zoo's 100th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mindy & Josh Davidson at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zac & Courtney Harmon at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joel Luks, Carey Kirkpatrick at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball' chairs Stephen & Kelley Lubanko. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball' chairs Kelli & John Weinzierl. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Zoo gala after-party chairs Chita and lane Craft. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Zoo gala silent auction chair Jordan Seff & Dylan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Zoo gala silent auction chair Jordan Seff & Dylan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Artist Angela Fabbri creating a work for auction at Houston Zoo's centennial gala celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
A beautiful evening for Houston Zoo's centennial black-tie celebration in the Masihara Pavilion. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
23

Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
23

Kathrine McGovern receives a standing ovation as honoree at Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
23

Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke & Sue Chin at the zoo's centennial gala celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
23

Beverly & Jim Postl at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
23

Chris & Kristy Bradshaw at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
23

Zoo Ball after-party chair Chita Craft, gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl, and auction chair Jordan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
23

Marc Grossberg, Bobbie Nau at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
23

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
23

Tandra & Derrick Perkins at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
23

Joe Cleary, Steve & Shelli Lindley, Cathy Cleary, Jenna Lindley at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
23

Cullen & Robert Muse at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

The tented Masihara Pavilion decorated for Houston Zoo's 100th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

Mindy & Josh Davidson at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Zac & Courtney Harmon at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Joel Luks, Carey Kirkpatrick at 'The Centennial Ball' benefiting Houston Zoo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball' chairs Stephen & Kelley Lubanko. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

Houston Zoo's 'The Centennial Ball' chairs Kelli & John Weinzierl. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Houston Zoo gala after-party chairs Chita and lane Craft. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Houston Zoo gala silent auction chair Jordan Seff & Dylan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Houston Zoo gala silent auction chair Jordan Seff & Dylan Seff. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Artist Angela Fabbri creating a work for auction at Houston Zoo's centennial gala celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

A beautiful evening for Houston Zoo's centennial black-tie celebration in the Masihara Pavilion. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

When Mother Nature cooperates, there is no better place to stage a charity fundraiser than Houston Zoo. So it was on a beautiful Saturday night that a sellout throng of 700 celebrated the vaunted zoo’s 100th anniversary and in the process raised a record $2.3 million.

A spectacular evening it was, beginning with the golf cart transport from the Houston Zoo entrance to the tented Masihara Pavilion.  The park sparkled with profusions of fairy lights hanging from massive oaks and the  path wound between the lion and tiger environments allowing early arrivals to view the great cats on the prowl.

The funds raised on this night will be put to work maintaining and enhancing the Zoo campus and continuing its lauded animal conservation programs.

In fact, two of the Houston Zoo inhabitants directly contributed to the bottom line. Naming rights to one of the treasured Galápagos tortoises sold in the live auction for a stunning $47,000. Naming rights to a second tortoise were offered and in came an additional $47,000.

Other Zoo residents in attendance included Zoo ambassadors — an American porcupine, a tarantula, an American alligator and a harmless serpent.

“The Centennial Ball,” orchestrated by chairs Kelley and Stephen Lubanko and Kelli and John Weinzierl, honored generous zoo patron Kathrine McGovern who with her late husband John P. McGovern and their namesake foundation have contributed millions to the growth of the Houston Zoo. In praising the McGovern generosity, Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Emke remarked on the couple’s vision for the Zoo’s potential and for turning dreams into reality.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2

The etherial gala tent was draped in white sheers while glorious floral centerpieces sprouted from tables. It was an appropriate setting for the 100 year anniversary that was acknowledged throughout the program and celebrated with a champagne toast led by Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl and presentation of an anniversary cake topped with sparklers.

Artist Angela Fabbri (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Artist Angela Fabbri creating a work for auction at Houston Zoo’s centennial gala celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Following the anniversary dinner, the Houston Zoo after-party for young professionals, chaired by Chita and Lane Kraft, kicked in with the Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra that kept the younger crowd dancing until midnight.

PC Seen: Auction chair Jordan Seff and husband Dylan, Sue Chin, Beverly and Jim Postl, Bobbie Nau, Hallie Vanderhider, Julie and Stephen Chen, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Walt and Leila Mischer, Claire Liu and Joe Greenberg, Cullen and Robert Muse, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Leila and Walt Mischer, and Cathy and Joe Cleary.

Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathrine McGovern (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee Ehmke and Sue Chin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beverly and Jim Postl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris and Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zoo Ball Chairs, Chita Craft, Kelley Lubanko, Kelli Weinzierl and Jordan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc Grossberg and Bobbie Nau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tandra Perkins and Derrick Perkins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie and Frank Tsuru (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe Cleary_ Steve Lindley_ Shelli Lindley_ Cathy Cleary_ Jenna Lindley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cullen and Robert Muse (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HoustonZooBall_DOrtizPhoto_102222-357 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Josh and Mindy Davidson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zac and Courtney Harmon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joel Luks and Carey Kirkpatrick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly and Stephen Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli and John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chita and Lane Craft (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Artist Angela Fabbri (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HoustonZooBall_DOrtizPhoto_102222-153 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
East Quarter Residences
Explore EQ

Featured Properties

Swipe
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X