Houston’s Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide — Great Takeout and Dine-In Options

Known for its annual Thanksgiving Day brunch, TRIBUTE at The Houstonian is now offering the same festive experience to-go. The elevated version of classic turkey day staples starts at $99 and feeds a party of four. On deck for the entree is herb roasted turkey with orange cranberry sauce and sage turkey gravy.

There are plenty of sides to go along with the turkey including, classic cornbread dressing, French green beans with caramelized shallots, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, and TRIBUTE’s famous Houstonian honey butter yeast rolls.

Dessert is your choice of the Houstonian Pie Shoppe’s house-made pecan, pumpkin, or chocolate ice box pie. These to-go packs are first-come-first-serve and will be available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 5 pm at the Manor House.

Tribute is also open for reservations-only dine-in on Thanksgiving day with seatings from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm.