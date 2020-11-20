Houston’s Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide — Great Takeout and Dine-In Options
Turkey Day KnowledgeBY Gabriela Izquierdo // 11.20.20
Thanksgiving is looking very different in 2020, but one thing that has stayed the same is our love of good food to help us celebrate. If you’re not feeling up to cooking a big turkey this year, these Houston restaurants are offering Thanksgiving specials either for in-person dining or takeout.
This is your guide to Thanksgiving in Houston. It’s all about helping make the holidays easy in a difficult year, which is something we all can be thankful for.
1. TRIBUTE
Memorial
111 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
Known for its annual Thanksgiving Day brunch, TRIBUTE at The Houstonian is now offering the same festive experience to-go. The elevated version of classic turkey day staples starts at $99 and feeds a party of four. On deck for the entree is herb roasted turkey with orange cranberry sauce and sage turkey gravy.
There are plenty of sides to go along with the turkey including, classic cornbread dressing, French green beans with caramelized shallots, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, and TRIBUTE’s famous Houstonian honey butter yeast rolls.
Dessert is your choice of the Houstonian Pie Shoppe’s house-made pecan, pumpkin, or chocolate ice box pie. These to-go packs are first-come-first-serve and will be available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 5 pm at the Manor House.
Tribute is also open for reservations-only dine-in on Thanksgiving day with seatings from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm.
2. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is switching it up and is offering curbside pickup on Thanksgiving along with the usual dining in the restaurant option.
The curbside meal comes with the choice of butternut squash soup or honeycrisp apple salad for the starter. Smoked turkey is the star of the show (after all, it is turkey day) and it comes with all the fixings. This includes mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread.
The meal is $45 per person or $139 for four. To really round out the feast, you can take home pumpkin cheesecake dessert and a bottle or two of Perry’s Reserve Wines. Curbside and dine-in is available on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 9 pm.
3. B&B Butchers & Restaurant
1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007 | Map
Smoking a turkey is no simple task and B&B Butchers & Restaurant is will smoke it for you, and include all the fixings.
Sides include cornbread and sausage stuffing, corn soufflé with rajas, candied yams, Brussels sprouts, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce. But because on Thanksgiving calories don’t count, adding on creamed spinach and whipped potatoes truly make it a feast.
Depending on how hungry of a group there is to feed, B&B is offering these to-go meals in servings for four, six or eight with the prices $72, $126 and $156 respectively.
If turkey isn’t really your thing, you can order roasted prime rib with Au jus, Pommes purée, and Yorkshire pudding for an across the pond take on turkey day. Pickup for this mammoth meal starts on Tuesday, November 24 and runs until Thanksgiving Day at 4 pm, but make sure you order ahead because a 48-hour notice is required.
B&B Butchers is also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving from 10 am to 9 pm with both the Thanksgiving menu and the regular dinner menu available.
4. The Annie Café & Bar
Galleria
1800 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
If the typically buffet-style holiday isn’t really your jam, then elevate it by making it a three-course meal. The Annie Cafe & Bar has done just that, and has a three-course feast available for takeout.
For the first course, options include an endive salad, butternut squash soup, or foie gras torchon. The second course has the classic option of heritage turkey breast or more unique holiday options like Gulf red snapper & crab meat and roasted tenderloin of beef if turkey isn’t really your thing. The entree comes complete with sides of cornbread dressing, wood-grilled sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts.
The hardest decision of the day is choosing between Annie’s five holiday-themed dessert options which include pecan pie, apple pie, pumpkin pie, cranberry cheesecake, and sweet potato bread pudding.
The Annie’s prix-fixe takeout menu is available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Dine-in is also available at The Annie on Thanksgiving from 10 am to 9 pm with both a three-course holiday meal and a limited dinner menu available.
5. The Grove Houston
1611 Lamar St.
Houston, TX 77010 | Map
The Discovery Green restaurant is offering a holiday takeout meal that can be enjoyed at the park or home.
The Grove’s Cornucopia Package truly runneth over with delicious food including greens, sides (mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, roasted butternut and acorn squash, and wild mushroom and shallot stuffing), a roasted turkey entree, rolls and cranberry conserve, and even a complimentary bottle of wine and specialty cocktail for every group of four orders.
This massive family meal comes in orders of either four to six servings for $225 or eight to 10 servings for $405. The restaurant is offering this holiday package for pickup Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25, but orders must be placed by Friday, November 20 by 5 pm.
6. Pondicheri
2800 Kirby Dr b132
Houston, TX 77098 | Map
Thanksgiving-fusion meals are something we can definitely get behind and Pondicheri is offering a holiday catering menu that brings an Indian twist to traditional Thanksgiving foods.
Available for delivery or pickup, the holiday menu includes pumpkin samosas, lamb shank samosas, saag mac ‘n’ cheese, and assorted holiday chutneys. It’s the perfect fusion of Thanksgiving meets Indian food. For dessert, Pondicheri’s Bake Lab offers unique pie creations such as the must-try pumpkin chai pie and carrot sweet potato pie.
Pondicheri’s takeout menu also has a great vegetarian option and the restaurant has both Herbivore and Omnivore Holiday Meals, which each serve four people and come with samosas, soups, salads and sides that suit each respective dietary need.
7. MAD
4444 Westheimer Rd Suite C180
Houston, TX 77027 | Map
For a more modern take on the classic holiday, MAD’s holiday takeout menu brings the perfect spread. The Madrid nightlife inspired Spanish restaurant in River Oaks District is known for its creative foods and the Thanksgiving menu is no different.
At $65 per person, the menu begins in the ‘To Savor’ section with dishes like Empanadillas de Cochinillo which come stuffed with suckling pig, potato, onion and mango-apricot chutney. The ‘To Feast’ section offers choices such as Fideua (roasted angel hair pasta) and Cochinillo Iberico which is a Segovian-style suckling pig with demi-glace and cardamom-apple compote. The menu ends at ‘To Finish’ with your choice of caramelized pumpkin mousse tart or bourbon pecan praline tart. But really, no meal is complete without a cocktail and MAD has holiday sangrias and gin and tonics on the takeout menu as well.
Pickup dates are Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25.
8. PIVOT
How does having your Thanksgiving meal cooked by a 2019 James Beard Semifinalist sound? Chef Dawn Burrell is making that a reality.
Reach ultimate host status with PIVOT’s Thanksgiving to-go menu created by comfort food cooking star. The holiday menu includes Creole Fried Turkey, Slow Braised Short Ribs, and sides like Crawfish Cornbread, Winter Green Mac & Cheese, and Yams with Maple Fluff. For dessert, choose between pie (Sweet Potato Pecan, Pecan, or Black Bottom Sweet Potato) or cake (Vanilla Bean Pound Cake with Meyer Lemon Glaze or Chocolate Pound Cake with Salted Caramel).
Make sure to get your orders in at chefdawnburrell.com by Monday, November 23 for a Thanksgiving day pickup.
9. Dish Society
Multiple Locations
12525 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
Do you have the turkey covered but need the sides? Dish Society is offering the easiest way to get farm-to-table holiday sides through its contactless curbside pickup.
Dishes like Balsamic Bacon Brussels Sprouts, Truffled Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Smoked Gouda Grits and Sweet Potato Mash are available for pickup. Check out Dish Society’s menu and order online so that all that’s left to do is the turkey.
10. Brennan’s of Houston
Midtown
3300 Smith Street
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
For a fun Thanksgiving dinner out, Brennan’s of Houston is having a special meal starting at $62 per person on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am until 7 pm.
The meal includes a choice of starter from Snapping Turtle Soup, Southern Oxtails & Gnudi, Oyster Dressing on the Half Shell, and Butternut Squash Soup among others.
For the main entree, there’s Texas Creole American Turkey for a more classic take on the day but there’s also Grilled Redfish, Smothered Pork Chop and Wild Game Cassoulet, along with more choices.
Brennan’s Thanksgiving dessert menu is extensive and it may not be possible to choose when some of the options are Creole Bread Pudding, Brennan’s Bananas Foster and a Fairytale Pumpkin Pie.
Brennan’s Thanksgiving menu is a favorite, so much so that its to-go menu is already sold out. Thankfully, the dining room the day of is still available for in-person celebrating.
11. Bloom & Bee
1600 W Loop S
Houston, TX 77027 | Map
Located in Houston’s showcase hotel, The Post Oak, Bloom & Bee is an airy and light restaurant offering a four-course Thanksgiving day affair.
Bloom & Bee is known for its health-conscious but still decadent menu. This flair will be on display in transforming traditional Thanksgiving dishes with signature twists. The first course is a butternut squash bisque, followed by a fresh Fall salad, then a complete turkey dinner, and miniature desserts.
The dine-in fun runs from 11:30 am until 8 pm on Thanksgiving Day and reservations are recommended to make sure you and your loved ones get a table.
12. Rainbow Lodge
2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008 | Map
Turkey is a classic Thanksgiving Day staple. However, the Rainbow Lodge is stepping it up and is celebrating Thanksgiving with more than just turkey. This restaurant’s holiday menu has the wide variety of game it’s known for.
Choose from Seven Ounce 44 Farms Beef Tenderloin Filet, Rainbow Trout with Lump Crab and Pecan Brown Butter, Grilled Wild Game Duo (two venison medallions and a whole Texas quail), or the classic Southern Style Roast Turkey for your entree.
The variety of meats already listed doesn’t even include the appetizers which feature Crispy Fried Pheasant Thigh and The Lodge’s Smoked Duck Gumbo.
The three-course meal is $60 per person and reservations for the dining room are filling up fast.
Rainbow Lodge is also offering a Late Night Snack Pack that has enough turkey, dressing, and gravy to-go to make a late-night sandwich. This is great because everyone knows Thanksgiving leftovers are often the best part of Thanksgiving.
13. Turner’s
1800 Post Oak Blvd.
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
Everyone deserves to get treated like royalty at least once. Turner’s “A Thanksgiving Tradition” will make this dream a reality and transport you back in time to the era of white-gloved service.
Upon arriving, you’ll receive a complimentary glass of champagne or Kir Royale to kick off the festivities before sitting down in Turner’s intimate dining room for a truly decadent feast.
The meal will begin with unlimited hors d’oeuvres that will only end when you choose to move on to the first course of either Belgian Endive & Persimmon Salad or Chestnut Soup. For the second course, there’s the option of heritage turkey, tenderloin of beef, or Chilean sea bass.
This extravagant affair was created by Turner’s executive chef Robert Del Grande and owner Benjamin Berg. Reservations are required and they have two seating options, one at 11 am and one at 4 pm. Prices are $250 per person.
14. Johnathan’s The Rub at Memorial Green
12505 Memorial Dr #140
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
With both takeout and dine-in options, Johnathan’s The Rub at Memorial Green has an exclusive Thanksgiving Day-only menu.
For the appetizer, there’s the choice of a Thanksgiving salad to roasted butternut squash bisque. The main course has the option of herb-roasted turkey breast or seared beef tenderloin. Johnathan’s Thanksgiving menu has a hearty amount of festive sides including sausage & sage cornbread stuffing, candied yams, garlic mashed potatoes and more.
Reservations are not required but are highly recommended.
15. Indianola
1201 St Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003 | Map
Indianola has modified its Thanksgiving buffet this year to make sure the celebration is still festive but socially distanced. In order to still have their traditional holiday celebration, Indianola has created a “buffet without the line.”
By getting a menu card where you check off what you want and then the server brings the food to your table, you get the best of both worlds. It’s the unlimited choices you love from the buffet but safe.
The modified buffet meal is available from 10 am to 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day and is $55 per adult and $20 per child. Make sure to make reservations beforehand.