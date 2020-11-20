Tamara Mellons’ Mobile Closet
TAmara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet
Tamara Mellon
Tamara Mellon’s Legacy Knee High 100 boot
Tamara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet
Tamara Mellon sandals
Tamara Mellon’s TM Mobile Shoe Closet
Tamara Mellon Studio 54 pump
01
08

Tamara Mellons' Mobile Shoe Closet arrives in River Oaks District on November 28 as the luxury shoe designer brings her coveted wares to Houston.

02
08

The TM Mobile Shoe Closet is lined floor-to-ceiling with the luxury footwear that has made Tamara Mellon the darling of would-be Carrie Bradshaws everywhere.

03
08

Tamara Mellon sends her two TM Mobile Shoe Closets across the country and is adding a third next year.

04
08

Tamara Mellon's Legacy Knee High 100 boot in soft patent leather is one of the designer's hottest sellers for fall 2020.

05
08

Safety protocols are in place in the TM Mobile Shoe Closet where appointments are suggested and temperatures are taken before entry.

06
08

Tamara Mellon's devilishly high sandals on display in the TM Mobile Shoe Closet

07
08

Shoes glorious shoes fill Tamara Mellon's TM Mobile Shoe Closet, set to arrive in River Oaks District on November 28.

08
08

The iconic Studio 54 pump is one of Tamara Mellon's best sellers for fall 2020.

Tamara Mellons’ Mobile Closet
TAmara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet
Tamara Mellon
Tamara Mellon’s Legacy Knee High 100 boot
Tamara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet
Tamara Mellon sandals
Tamara Mellon’s TM Mobile Shoe Closet
Tamara Mellon Studio 54 pump
Fashion / Shopping

Vaunted Mobile Shoe Closet to Roll Into River Oaks District With Style

Tamara Mellon Puts Her Heels on Wheels

BY // 11.20.20
Tamara Mellons' Mobile Shoe Closet arrives in River Oaks District on November 28 as the luxury shoe designer brings her coveted wares to Houston.
The TM Mobile Shoe Closet is lined floor-to-ceiling with the luxury footwear that has made Tamara Mellon the darling of would-be Carrie Bradshaws everywhere.
Tamara Mellon sends her two TM Mobile Shoe Closets across the country and is adding a third next year.
Tamara Mellon's Legacy Knee High 100 boot in soft patent leather is one of the designer's hottest sellers for fall 2020.
Safety protocols are in place in the TM Mobile Shoe Closet where appointments are suggested and temperatures are taken before entry.
Tamara Mellon's devilishly high sandals on display in the TM Mobile Shoe Closet
Shoes glorious shoes fill Tamara Mellon's TM Mobile Shoe Closet, set to arrive in River Oaks District on November 28.
The iconic Studio 54 pump is one of Tamara Mellon's best sellers for fall 2020.
1
8

Tamara Mellons' Mobile Shoe Closet arrives in River Oaks District on November 28 as the luxury shoe designer brings her coveted wares to Houston.

2
8

The TM Mobile Shoe Closet is lined floor-to-ceiling with the luxury footwear that has made Tamara Mellon the darling of would-be Carrie Bradshaws everywhere.

3
8

Tamara Mellon sends her two TM Mobile Shoe Closets across the country and is adding a third next year.

4
8

Tamara Mellon's Legacy Knee High 100 boot in soft patent leather is one of the designer's hottest sellers for fall 2020.

5
8

Safety protocols are in place in the TM Mobile Shoe Closet where appointments are suggested and temperatures are taken before entry.

6
8

Tamara Mellon's devilishly high sandals on display in the TM Mobile Shoe Closet

7
8

Shoes glorious shoes fill Tamara Mellon's TM Mobile Shoe Closet, set to arrive in River Oaks District on November 28.

8
8

The iconic Studio 54 pump is one of Tamara Mellon's best sellers for fall 2020.

Luxury footwear designer Tamara Mellon had such success with last year’s nationwide mobile pop-up tour, that she is on the road again and is set to drop anchor in River Oaks District on November 28, near near Dolce & Gabbana and Café Toulouse. Great news for the Carrie Bradshaws among us, the TM Mobile Closet will remain on site through Sunday, December 20.

The jaunty 26-foot truck enjoys the glam features of an expansive River Oaks shoe closet with floor-t0-ceiling shelves lined with all the lustful footwear you’ve seen on Mellon’s website including those devilishly high sandals, timeless pumps and boots galore. The models you’ve been drooling over online including Legacy, London Calling and No Regrets are arranged by size from 32 to 45 for hands-on, or make that feet-on, fittings.

Reservations are highly recommended as social distancing and safety protocols are in effect. Book your shopping appointment here.

Friends recently caught up with Mellon for a one-on-one and shared the insightful conversation with PaperCity:

For PaperCity: The Mobile Closet provides a personalized way of experiencing your brand. How did you conceptualize this way of engaging with your audience?

Tamara Mellon: After designing shoes for over 25 years, one of my favorite places to be is my shoe closet and I wanted to bring this experience to my customers. It feels like an adult candy store and I know women will love it. We hit the road late last year in 2019 and have been visiting top locations across the U.S., going directly to our customers so they can touch, feel and try on my shoes for themselves. 

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON

PC: Who is the Tamara Mellon woman? Describe her in a few words.

TM: I don’t think about the Tamara Mellon woman in demographics like age, income etc. I think about her in attitude and her love for fashion and quality in the product she buys.

TAmara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet
The TM Mobile Shoe Closet is lined floor-to-ceiling with the luxury footwear that has made Tamara Mellon the darling of would-be Carrie Bradshaws everywhere.

PC: What are you most excited about this season?

TM: We’ve been hearing from our customers that they are not just buying for comfort, but they are also buying fashion pieces that bring them joy.  A few of our best sellers this fall have been the Legacy Knee High 100 boot and Studio 54 pump. 

PC: You’re quoted as saying that your eponymous brand is your reboot, and after this year we are all about a reboot. What have been your most important and creatively fulfilling milestones since your launch?

TM: It’s been fulfilling to disrupt the luxury industry with my eponymous brand and bringing premium quality shoes to market at direct-to-consumer prices.  I also love not being restrained by the old fashion calendar, so I’m able to drop product when I want to and at a price that gives my customers an amazing value.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X