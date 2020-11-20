Vaunted Mobile Shoe Closet to Roll Into River Oaks District With Style

The iconic Studio 54 pump is one of Tamara Mellon's best sellers for fall 2020.

Safety protocols are in place in the TM Mobile Shoe Closet where appointments are suggested and temperatures are taken before entry.

Tamara Mellon's Legacy Knee High 100 boot in soft patent leather is one of the designer's hottest sellers for fall 2020.

Tamara Mellon sends her two TM Mobile Shoe Closets across the country and is adding a third next year.

The TM Mobile Shoe Closet is lined floor-to-ceiling with the luxury footwear that has made Tamara Mellon the darling of would-be Carrie Bradshaws everywhere.

Tamara Mellons' Mobile Shoe Closet arrives in River Oaks District on November 28 as the luxury shoe designer brings her coveted wares to Houston.

Luxury footwear designer Tamara Mellon had such success with last year’s nationwide mobile pop-up tour, that she is on the road again and is set to drop anchor in River Oaks District on November 28, near near Dolce & Gabbana and Café Toulouse. Great news for the Carrie Bradshaws among us, the TM Mobile Closet will remain on site through Sunday, December 20.

The jaunty 26-foot truck enjoys the glam features of an expansive River Oaks shoe closet with floor-t0-ceiling shelves lined with all the lustful footwear you’ve seen on Mellon’s website including those devilishly high sandals, timeless pumps and boots galore. The models you’ve been drooling over online including Legacy, London Calling and No Regrets are arranged by size from 32 to 45 for hands-on, or make that feet-on, fittings.

Reservations are highly recommended as social distancing and safety protocols are in effect. Book your shopping appointment here.

Friends recently caught up with Mellon for a one-on-one and shared the insightful conversation with PaperCity:

For PaperCity: The Mobile Closet provides a personalized way of experiencing your brand. How did you conceptualize this way of engaging with your audience?

Tamara Mellon: After designing shoes for over 25 years, one of my favorite places to be is my shoe closet and I wanted to bring this experience to my customers. It feels like an adult candy store and I know women will love it. We hit the road late last year in 2019 and have been visiting top locations across the U.S., going directly to our customers so they can touch, feel and try on my shoes for themselves.

PC: Who is the Tamara Mellon woman? Describe her in a few words.

TM: I don’t think about the Tamara Mellon woman in demographics like age, income etc. I think about her in attitude and her love for fashion and quality in the product she buys.

PC: What are you most excited about this season?

TM: We’ve been hearing from our customers that they are not just buying for comfort, but they are also buying fashion pieces that bring them joy. A few of our best sellers this fall have been the Legacy Knee High 100 boot and Studio 54 pump.

PC: You’re quoted as saying that your eponymous brand is your reboot, and after this year we are all about a reboot. What have been your most important and creatively fulfilling milestones since your launch?

TM: It’s been fulfilling to disrupt the luxury industry with my eponymous brand and bringing premium quality shoes to market at direct-to-consumer prices. I also love not being restrained by the old fashion calendar, so I’m able to drop product when I want to and at a price that gives my customers an amazing value.