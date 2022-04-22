A Little Slice of Monterrey in Dallas — The Mexican Lives Up to the Hype

We’re waiting for the official beginning of summer to make the sizable patio a new meeting spot for après-work libations. And did we mention there’s a $250 drink on the cocktail menu — the Pancho Villa.

A Touch of Monterrey, Mexico in Dallas — Inside the Design of The Mexican

Design looms just as large as the cuisine at The Mexican. To bring a touch of Monterrey to authentic life in Dallas, Paulina Moran used locally sourced materials, and took inspiration from the region’s talented artisan.

PaperCity: What excited you about working on The Mexican?

Paulina Moran: The project had a lot of potential. It was an excellent opportunity to show the world what Mexican design is about. We tried to reflect the new Mexican style, which is modern and very high-end. The country is now a trendsetter with its restaurants and hotels, and we want to show it to the world. To be in the Design District is a fantastic opportunity to put a tiny spot of our Mexican design in the area.

What were your influences?

We want to reflect the richness of our culture, the sophistication of the Mexican design, and our artisans’ variety and skills. All the furniture, the art, and most of the materials were manufactured in Mexico.

It’s such a gorgeous, sprawling space. Do you have a favorite area or element?

I love the final result. The project has a balance on its own. What I like are the skulls made in black clay on the patio and the terrace — this is an homage to the Day of the Dead. I think this is a stunning detail.

On designing in Dallas?

I enjoyed working with professional people — they work very hard to achieve the project as we conceive it. What I love about working here is the vast range of products. Dallas is a great city for interior design.