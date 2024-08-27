The Team Behind Cousin’s BBQ Will Open An Upscale New American Restaurant in Fort Worth

Patio dining and lounging at The Mont - opening this winter at the gates of Montserrat.

The lavish residential community of Montserrat, on Fort Worth’s far west side, has been fronted by a few upscale amenities in recent years. Now, residents and nearby neighbors can avail themselves of The Salons at Volterra and Keehan Dermatology. Next to arrive will be upscale dining located near the entrance gate. The first to arrive will be The Mont, which is set to open this winter.

The Mont will be joined by a new Italian concept, El Capo, by Felipe Armenta and his Far Out Hospitality Group. Armenta tells PaperCity Fort Worth, that project is still about 10 months from completion. It’s in the architectural design phase right now.

Meanwhile, The Mont promises a New American concept from restaurant veterans, Jeff Payne, the owner of Fort Worth-based Cousin’s BBQ, along with partner Jason Cross. It will be located at 3729 Saint Amand Circle, and according to the release, “will offer guests an elevated dining experience with chef-driven, seasonally inspired cuisine from acclaimed Chef Michael Duff.”

The growth of Montserrat and the debut of its neighbor Montrachet are only one reason that so much attention has been focused on far west Fort Worth. It includes the up-and-coming rebirth of Westland, nearby Walsh Ranch; and the just-announced Fort Worth campus of the University of Texas at Arlington is now in the planning stages.

The burgeoning upscale area is a hop-skip-and-a-jump from Willow Park, Aledo, and Weatherford ― which are seeing epic growth too, as Tarrant County’s population boom seeks new housing and quality schools. So, it’s no surprise that dining options are going to need to keep up as well.

Step Inside The Mont

“I’ve wanted to open an upscale, chef-driven concept in the Fort Worth area for a long time and when we saw this space near the Montserrat neighborhood I knew this was the spot,” Payne says. “It’s the perfect backdrop to have a beautiful dining experience inspired by seasonal, fresh ingredients, world travel, nostalgic favorites, and our Texas roots in a timeless setting.”

“The 7,400-square-foot space is designed by Fort Worth interior design firm Maven, who was inspired by the glamorous era of Mad Men.”

“The Mont is where the essence of the 1960s meets modern sophistication,” says interior designer, Kellye Raughton. “The restaurant offers an exclusive dining experience that transports guests back to a time of sleek style, impeccable taste, and refined elegance.”

Expect “rich mahogany wood, plush leather seating, and ambient lighting that sets the mood.” A central bar will have a mid-century feel ― “stocked with top-shelf spirits ready to craft classic cocktails and inventive new concoctions.”

“We hope to make the community extremely proud to say this concept is in their backyard as well as a destination to travelers in the area,” Payne says. “We’re looking forward to adding to the fine dining landscape of Fort Worth while also being an approachable, neighborhood spot.”

The Chef’s Inspiration

Many diners will recognize executive chef Michael Duff from his long tenure at Eddie V’s Fort Worth. Duff began there as a prep cook in 2011, becoming executive chef after three years.

Joining Duff is Michael Arlt who is working as a consulting chef to create the new menu of The Mont. Among his many accolades, Arlt served as executive chef at the short-lived The Beast & Company on Magnolia. Most recently, he served as the executive sous chef at Hotel Swexan in Dallas’ Harwood District.

Chef Duff says the menu will be seasonally and locally sourced, globally influenced, and constantly evolving, featuring “handmade pasta, perfectly grilled wagyu steaks, and fresh seafood.”

The menu at The Mont, Duff says will pay “homage to the golden age of dining.”