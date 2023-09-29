The Woodlands’ Best Patio Restaurants — Proven Favorites and Underrated Outdoor Dining Havens

Serving Texas comfort food with a modern twist, State Fare’s three locations in the Houston area are part of the Culinary Khancept’s portfolio of restaurants. The third Houston area State Fare in The Woodlands is another Hughes Landing hit, just two doors down from Local Pour.

Designed by Gensler Houston, the interior is light and modern, with natural wood accents and touches of blue. State Fair’s mantra is “good vibes only.” The words even shine brightly in lights above the bar. The State Fair patio is perfect for al fresco dining, with a fire pit to keep you and the crew cozy on cooler nights (whenever those hopefully arrive).

The menu features some worthy choices, such the H-Town hot fried chicken and pan-fried crab cakes. State Fair is also a top spot for weekend brunch, with flights of frozen cocktails and bloody Mary’s.

On Thursday evenings throughout the year, you can listen to live music from Rock The Row at the Hughes Landing Band Shell. You’ll get a great view of the entertainment from any of the patios along Restaurant Row.