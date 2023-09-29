The Woodlands’ Best Patio Restaurants — Proven Favorites and Underrated Outdoor Dining Havens
Great Views, Top Food and Live Music AwaitBY Annierose Donnelly // 09.29.23
In The Woodlands, there are a number of strong contenders for the best outdoor dining spot. With several vistas to admire as you dine, from the pleasant greenery of a championship golf course to the weaving waterways of the Township, there are a number of options for fantastic patio dining.
These are The Woodlands’ Best Patio Restaurants:
Local Pour
You can’t go too far wrong with any of the patio spaces on Hughes Landing’s Restaurant Row, all of which enjoy a view of Lake Woodlands.
Local Pour was one of the first locally-owned restaurants to arrive at Hughes Landing and it’s now a hotspot for foodies. This gastropub offers a roster of craft beers, cocktails and locally-sourced pub food.
With its industrial-chic decor, ample seating and a true party atmosphere, Local Pour is a haven for beer lovers, but the food menu packs a punch too. Order the crispy cauliflower bites, grab a pint, and take in the lakefront views.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar
Memorial
947 Gessner, Suite B190
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
Serving Texas comfort food with a modern twist, State Fare’s three locations in the Houston area are part of the Culinary Khancept’s portfolio of restaurants. The third Houston area State Fare in The Woodlands is another Hughes Landing hit, just two doors down from Local Pour.
Designed by Gensler Houston, the interior is light and modern, with natural wood accents and touches of blue. State Fair’s mantra is “good vibes only.” The words even shine brightly in lights above the bar. The State Fair patio is perfect for al fresco dining, with a fire pit to keep you and the crew cozy on cooler nights (whenever those hopefully arrive).
The menu features some worthy choices, such the H-Town hot fried chicken and pan-fried crab cakes. State Fair is also a top spot for weekend brunch, with flights of frozen cocktails and bloody Mary’s.
On Thursday evenings throughout the year, you can listen to live music from Rock The Row at the Hughes Landing Band Shell. You’ll get a great view of the entertainment from any of the patios along Restaurant Row.
Overlooking the 18th green of The North Course at The Woodlands Resort, Back Table’s patio is somewhat legendary in The Woodlands.
The patio space, known as The Back Porch, is an ideal spot for relax with an old fashioned and a cigar. There is a regular live music on Fridays and Saturdays.
Back Table chef de cuisine Ivan Rodriguez is passionate about the menu’s flavorsome comfort food. With tempting choices, such as beer can chicken, steak frites, gumbo and truffle mac and cheese, this is Southern cuisine at its best. The cocktail menu is full of creative combinations, with some delicious whisky cocktails to sample.
A pub with a tale to tell, The Goose Acre’s history dates all the way back to 1886. Many features of the pub’s interior, including both bars, are from an original Irish pub which stood on the Main Street of Midleton, County Cork in Ireland. The pub was purchased and shipped to the United States in 2005, before it was rebuilt in Texas. Now its long history lives on in The Woodlands.
The Goose’s Acre has a double decker balcony overlooking The Woodlands Waterway. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere and classic Irish pub food, featuring all your favorites from fish and chips to burgers.
This is an ideal place to grab dinner and drinks before a concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.