SHOAL brings more striking public art to The Woodlands.
SHOAL adds to The Woodlands’ extensive arts scene.
01
02

SHOAL brings more striking public art to The Woodlands.

02
02

SHOAL adds to The Woodlands' extensive arts scene.

SHOAL brings more striking public art to The Woodlands.
SHOAL adds to The Woodlands’ extensive arts scene.
Arts / Galleries

Striking New Interactive Art Piece Plays With the Light In Hughes Landing — The Woodlands’ Art Landscape Grows Again

A Different Look For Night and Day

BY // 07.13.23
SHOAL brings more striking public art to The Woodlands.
SHOAL adds to The Woodlands' extensive arts scene.
1
2

SHOAL brings more striking public art to The Woodlands.

2
2

SHOAL adds to The Woodlands' extensive arts scene.

Shoal — a new experiential art piece in Hughes Landing in The Woodlands — is the latest addition to one of the largest public art collections in the country. Commissioned from Squidsoup — an international collaborative group of artists researchers, technologists and designers known for creating award-winning digital media experiences — Shoal features 750 individual orbs of light suspended in air and programmed to seamlessly flow in mesmerizing movement to sound.

“Shoal is a new interactive piece that adds to the diversity of our expansive art collection, reinforces the power of art in placemaking — a fundamental component of The Woodlands’ original vision for the community,” says Jim Carman, president of the Houston region for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

The orbs in this striking art piece are choreographed as a collective, inspired from the captivating movement patterns of shoals — large groups of fish swimming together in captivating patterns. Hundreds of speakers and LEDs work together to create this symbolic art.

Shoal operates in different ways, depending on the time of the day. During daylight, it is an ambient moving sound piece. In the evening, it presents delicate undulating lightwork with sound. At specific times, the art even comes alive with bursts of activity and waves of energy that last for about 15 minutes before reverting to a calmer state.

“Shoal is the latest in a series of works that use our own system of hundreds of points of light and sound to create new forms of immersive and ambient works, and was designed specifically for Hughes Landing,” Squidsoup founder Anthony Rowe says. “We are honored and delighted to present the work to the residents and visitors of The Woodlands.”

Squidsoup’s award-winning work is installed globally.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
SHOAL adds to The Woodlands’ extensive arts scene.
SHOAL adds to The Woodlands’ extensive arts scene.

Exemplifying the power of art as a wayfinding tool, the new work of art will engage visitors to Hughes Landing’s own Restaurant Row, beckoning them through the walkway between Fogo de Chão and Del Frisco’s Grille to the entrance of the Hughes Landing band shell and boardwalk overlooking Lake Woodlands.

Many in the community are excited about the new permanent art.

“The Shoal installation is so unique,” The Woodlands Arts Council executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We love the combination of experiences you have when visiting it. We are grateful to Howard Hughes for realizing the impact art can have on a community like ours.”

Shoal joins nearly 90 pieces of outdoor work in The Woodlands, including the 2022 installation of a 35,000-square-foot mural dubbed “Flowers” from internationally acclaimed artist Alex Katz. It was commissioned by Howard Hughes to anchor a 2.3 acre outdoor community gathering space in Waterway Square.

It’s The Woodlands. New dramatic art always seems to be coming — and putting down roots.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Voodoo Doughnut Finally Makes It to Dallas, Kate Weiser Expands to a Wine Bar, Montecito’s, and More New Openings
Voodoo Doughnut Finally Makes It to Dallas, Kate Weiser Expands to a Wine Bar, Montecito’s, and More New Openings
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the <em>Bon Appétit</em> Spotlight
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the Bon Appétit Spotlight
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District
Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District
A European-Style Cocktail Bar in West Village, a ’90s Throwback Spot in Snider Plaza, and Another Bob’s Expansion
A European-Style Cocktail Bar in West Village, a ’90s Throwback Spot in Snider Plaza, and Another Bob’s Expansion
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$820,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
5470 Candlewood Drive
Tanglewood | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

5470 Candlewood Drive
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5470 Candlewood Drive
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$379,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
14903 La Quinta Lane
Thornwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

14903 La Quinta Lane
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
14903 La Quinta Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1518 Wakefield Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1518 Wakefield Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1518 Wakefield Drive
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X