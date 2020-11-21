Tim Love Wants to be Your Kitchen Buddy — Special Virtual Event Brings Celeb Chef, Skirt Steak and Margaritas Into Your Home

Chef Tim Love is usually not one for sitting on the fence, and on Dec. 10 he'll be in your kitchen, virtually.

Anyone who has dined at one of Love’s restaurants — including Lonesome Dove Western Bistros in Fort Worth, Austin and Knoxville, Woodshed Smokehouses in Fort Worth and Houston, and a host of LoveShack Burger spots, among other eateries — knows that his food is topnotch. And if you’ve seen Love in action in one of his kitchens or on television, you’ve seen that personality. He’s like a 60-ounce bone-in Tomahawk steak.

Chef Tim Love is usually not one for sitting on the fence, and on Dec. 10 he wants to be in your kitchen, virtually.

We know you’re not going out to eat as often as you’d like these days, so on December 10, beginning at 6 pm sharp, PaperCity is bringing Love into your home. Virtually. He’ll show you how to make some of his amazing dishes, share some cooking secrets with you, perhaps dish a little gossip, too. Best yet, all the ingredients you need to make what Love is cooking will be FedExed right to your front door.

This special event’s called Live With Love — and it is certainly going to be lively. What’s more, this event is open to anyone living in the continental United States. You can have this special Tim Love steak and margaritas package shipped to almost anywhere.

Chef Tim Love knows his meat, and he’ll show you how to cook your own during Live With Love.

This will be a cooking demo extraordinaire, and the menu — including two margaritas prepared live by Tequila Herradura’s Chanelle Fox, who will be in the kitchen with Love — is impressive.

What You’ll Be Cooking

— Grilled skirt steak with serrano pepper and fresh lime butter glaze

— Flame-grilled cauliflower with cilantro pesto from scratch

— Whole roasted red onions

— Whole grilled potatoes with a chili-oil garnish

What You’ll Be Drinking

— Herradura Horseshoe Cranberry Margarita featuring Herradura Reposada Tequila

— Tim Love’s Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita featuring Herradura Reposado Tequila

Here’s what to expect. On the day of Live with Love, your Cooking Kit will be delivered to your home, and it will include everything you require to cook along with the chef (you’ll need to supply your knives and other utensils), along with the ingredients and garnishes for two margaritas.

You’ll also receive a cocktail shaker and a tote bag. What could be more fun?

Tequila Herradura is the foundation of some great cocktails, including Margaritas you’ll make during Live With Love.

A live Q&A session is part of the evening, and will allow you to ask any questions you might have, such as, “Chef Love, when is the proper time to salt my steak?” The cooking and mixology demonstration takes place on Zoom, and Love will lovingly take you through each step of the recipes, all the while giving you tips, tricks, suggestions and encouragement.

Cooking Well and Giving Back

Live With Love benefits a worthy charity partner in World Central Kitchen. The acclaimed nonprofit organization is devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andres — he’s been shortlisted for the Nobel Peace Prize — the group was launched in 2010 to feed earthquake victims in Haiti. Since then, it has fed those in need in California, Houston, Spain and other locations.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, World Central Kitchen has been distributing distribute fresh meals to people in communities in need of support (#ChefsForAmerica). A portion of Live With Love proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

You don’t want to miss this cooking and learning night, so mark your calendar and reserve your special cooking kits ($85 for one or $165 for two). We’ll see you there, aprons optional. And sharpen those knives.

Note: Ticket sales will close at midnight on December 7, so don’t delay. A link to a recording of the cooking demonstration will be sent to ticket holders immediately after the event via email. If you’re not able to take part during the live session, you can do the cooking at your leisure while watching a replay of the cooking demonstration.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to the Live With Love website.