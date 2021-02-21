Tom N Toms Black The Galleria
tom n toms array
tom n toms smoothie
tom n toms
01
04

The newest Tom N Toms in Houston's Galleria neighborhood is luxury Tom N Toms Black coffee shop, a Texas first.

02
04

Tom N Toms is growing.

03
04

Smoothies and fruit — what a pair.

04
04

The Korean coffee shop has great classic coffees as well as inspired ones.

Tom N Toms Black The Galleria
tom n toms array
tom n toms smoothie
tom n toms
Restaurants / Openings

South Korean Coffee Favorite Gets Fancy in Houston — Why This Tom N Toms Black is Different

The Food is No Afterthought at This International Coffee Temple

BY // 02.21.21
The newest Tom N Toms in Houston's Galleria neighborhood is luxury Tom N Toms Black coffee shop, a Texas first.
Tom N Toms is growing.
Smoothies and fruit — what a pair.
The Korean coffee shop has great classic coffees as well as inspired ones.
1
4

The newest Tom N Toms in Houston's Galleria neighborhood is luxury Tom N Toms Black coffee shop, a Texas first.

2
4

Tom N Toms is growing.

3
4

Smoothies and fruit — what a pair.

4
4

The Korean coffee shop has great classic coffees as well as inspired ones.

Popular South Korean coffee chain Tom N Toms is expanding throughout Texas. With coffee shops in Carrollton and Houston’s Chinatown neighborhood already, the international coffee franchise has its foot in the Lone Star State’s coffee scene door. Now, it’s getting fancy.

The newest Tom N Toms in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood is luxury Tom N Toms Black coffee shop, a Texas first.

“What makes it a Tom N Toms Black is the food program,” Jason Cho, the owner of this new Tom N Toms Black, tells PaperCity. “The elevated experience in the sense that most Tom N Toms don’t have a full kitchen, it’s just a coffeehouse. Whereas mine does have a full kitchen, which is what is allowing me to execute the food program that I am trying to do.”

Cho also owns inventive Houston Korean restaurant Dak & Bop. The food program at the new swanky coffee shop will be similar to Dak & Bop’s. It’s all about experimenting with unique flavors to make modern dishes.

“What I’m trying to do is bring a Korean-influenced pastry experience to the table,” Cho says. “So just offering something a little bit different and unique for customers instead of the same thing over and over again.”

Cho and his team soft opened the coffee shop at 5353 W Alabama (Suite 107)  back at the end of December and held the grand opening this weekend. Cho has already gotten to know some frequent customers by name. He believes the expanded menu has been key to bringing people back.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
tom n toms dessert
Large dessert breads are on the menu at Tom N Toms.

This Tom N Toms Black’s menu includes drinks such as sweet potato latte, Tomnccinos (both with and without espresso) and fresh fruit smoothies. As far as food, unique offerings include caramel cookie butter bread, Korean-inspired pretzels and pizza toasts.

At its core, this is still a coffee shop and there are options for even health-conscious coffee drinkers. Besides lattes, mochas and macchiatos, there is also Bulletproof Coffee, Mocha Protein and Latte Protein.

“I want to try to take chances at the minimum and do things that other places aren’t doing on a regular basis,” Cho says.

Braun Enterprises approached Cho about opening the luxury coffee shop in its new office-retail project on Alabama Street. The development is already home to the new Hidden Omakase restaurant and this Tom N Toms Black builds on the complex’s food-centric feel. The retail center will also eventually house a new Burger Chan and the Conservatory Food Hall.

While Tom N Toms is an international chain with devoted followers, Choi wants this to be a neighborhood coffee shop, too.

“Me as an owner I like that it’s not about just being a Tom N Toms for the entire city of Houston,” Choi tells PaperCity. “But reaching out and kinda having the same people come in that live in the neighborhood, it brings a home feel to it. And I really appreciate that.

“Knowing people on a first name basis even though we’ve been open just a short period of time, it’s been nice being able to connect with the community and the neighborhood.” 

tom n toms array
Tom N Toms has plenty of cold drinks like smoothies and Tomnccinos.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
414 Wycliffe Drive
Memorial Trails
FOR SALE

414 Wycliffe Drive
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Annie Hewitt (713) 725-7875 Email Realtor
414 Wycliffe Drive
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
Galleria
FOR SALE

5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
Houston, TX

$1,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Karen Harberg (281) 546-9444 Email Realtor
5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
4538 Beech St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4538 Beech St.
Bellaire , TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4538 Beech St.
1201 Ben Hur Drive
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

1201 Ben Hur Drive
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Karen Harberg (281) 546-9444 Email Realtor
1201 Ben Hur Drive
5330 Cherokee Street
Rice/ Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee Street
Houston , TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee Street
5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
Houston, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
4115 Swarthmore Street
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Swarthmore Street
Houston, TX

$985,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4115 Swarthmore Street
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X