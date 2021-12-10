New Italian Restaurant in The Heights Relies on True Experts — How Ben Berg Turned to the Best for Trattoria Sofia

This is where the wines are stored at the new restaurant, Trattoria Sofia in the Houston Heights. (Photo Michelle Watson)

The famous dish from Sicily, casarecce alla norma ($22), is a scroll-like pasta that holds the weight of fried eggplant chunks in a spicy tomato sauce tossed with shaved ricotta salata.(Photo Jenn Duncan)

The picturesque patio of Trattoria Sofia features a large olive tree that will eventually grow up and over the pergula overhead. (Photo Michelle Watson)

At Trattoria Sofia chef LJ Wiley created a simple but tasty app to pair with a cocktail: toasted walnuts with chunks of parmesan, topped with spiced honey. (Photo Jenn Duncan)

A peek at the dining room of the new Trattoria Sofia in the Houston Heights. (Photo Michelle Watson)

It appears it took a proverbial village for restauranteur Benjamin Berg to launch his latest Houston restaurant — Trattoria Sofia in The Heights. Perhaps one inspired by a tiny bourg outside sunny Palermo or a remote hamlet high in the lush hills of Tuscany where you can swing into a trattoria at lunch, dinner, or some time in-between and feast on simple, rustic fare.

Fast becoming a formidable force in the world of Texas dining, Berg is the owner and idea maker who created the Houston hotspots B & B Butchers, B & B Lemon, B & B Italia, as well as those without a B & B before their monikers like the reimagined Cafe Annie, now known as The Annie, Turner’s and now this new spot, named for his eldest daughter.

To conjure up Trattoria Sofia , Berg — to his credit — called on those considered experts in their respective fields to consult on the project.

He reached out to former Houstonian, baker and chef Magnus Hansson, now based in New York City, to advise him on the menu and help bring an authenticity to the dishes. And — no surprise — as the former owner of Manna Bread Company, Hansson created Trattoria Sofia in-house bread program too. Masterful mixologist Alba Huerta, owner of the lauded Houston drinks haven Julep, stepped up with craft cocktails that highlight Italian liqueurs from Amaretto to Amaro. Talented chef LJ Wiley was hired as executive chef, while longtime contributor to everything aesthetic at Berg’s restaurants, architect Issac Preminger, made design sense of a space formerly ravaged by fire.

Cozy and comfortable, the Trattoria Sofia interior features several curvaceous banquettes surrounded by smaller two-top tables with warm accents of walnut millwork and dark beams. Overhead pendant lights made of pierced corrugated cardboard dangle over two enormous faux mango trees that took root in the center of the room. A chile-red Berkel slicer stands front and center. The Rolls Royce of meat slicers, mind you, its presence telegraphs a certain respectability to this new restaurant anchored by a semi-open kitchen.

While just outside the iron pane windows is a charming dining alcove, enclosed by vine-covered brick and stucco walls. The garden-like setting is topped with a pergola that supports a beautiful olive tree whose tender branches will enviably grow up and over it.

What to Eat at Trattoria Sofia

Start your meal with a crostini di gamberi arrabiata ($16), a perfectly spiced, crispy shrimp enrobed with a tomato sauce, and laid over a creamy bed of smoked labneh (a tangy Middle Eastern soft cheese made of strained yogurt) smeared atop the toasted bread slices. The salsa di ceci e zucca ($14) caught my eye too. A mild pumpkin and chickpea dip — meant to be scooped up by the spears of toasted ciabatta beside it — is enlivened with the crunch of toasted pumpkin seeds, chickpeas and a touch of heat care of Calabrian chiles.

Thankfully there isn’t a Caesar salad in sight. Instead Trattoria Sofia broadens the idea of what a salad starter can be and gives us a simple but well-executed Tuscan kale salad (cavolo nero, $14). Its leaves are made tender by the laborious task of massaging each with EVOO and salt until they just come to tender wilt. The kale leaves are tossed with shards of parmigiano-reggiano, a smoked chile and garlic dressing, topped with toasted bread crumbs for crunch and leaves of fresh basil and mint that land as fresh sparks of flavor on the palate.

Speaking of fresh mint, there isn’t anything else I’d like to pair with Alba Huerta’s Pimm’s and gin-based Modena Cup ($13) than Wiley’s straightforwardly simple plate of toasted walnuts with sprigs of fresh spearmint, spiced honey and chunks of parmigiano ($14).)

Trattoria Sofia’s Polpo Arrosto ($28) is an on-point, red wine-brined octopus, gently braised so as not to become rigid, bathed in a Romanesco-like roasted tomato sauce. Don’t miss the thin, crusted pizzas, particularly the prosciutto variety ($22). Its crust is topped with both elegantly melting fontina and taleggio cheeses with a bite of black pepper and fresh lemon zest at the finish.

A selection of pizzas prepared at the new Trattoria Sofia. (Photo Jenn Duncan)

The pastas — there are just four on the dinner menu — are all made in-house. No ordinary noodles, their standout bucatini alla pesto Siciliano ($26) is a long hollow tubular sort made with a specialty 3 ½ millimeter die that cradles the brightly flavored Sicilian pesto. Made with toasted pistachios, fresh basil, mint and lemon with the heat of pepperoncini, all of which is topped with a dollop of whipped ricotta.

The famous dish from Sicily, casarecce alla norma ($22), is a scroll-like pasta replete with curved edges and a subtle groove down the middle that holds the weight of fried eggplant chunks in a spicy tomato sauce tossed with shaved ricotta salata.

Secondi selections include pollo all parmigiana ($26), vitello alla Milanese ($48) and 14-ounce ribeye, Costata di mazo al gorgonzola dolce ($82) as well as pan-roasted swordfish or monk fish, pesce spada alla siciliana ($44) and coda di rospo di salsa verde ($42) respectively.

Dessert brings a twist on tiramisu ($16). The traditional coffee-soaked ladyfingers are replaced with buttery, crumbled sesame cookies, and an espresso spiked chilly semifreddo takes the place of the cool mascarpone custard. Delightful.

Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th Street, Houston, ( 713) 804-0429.