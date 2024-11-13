New Montrose Restaurant Puts Global Street Food Within Easy Reach — Your First Taste Of Traveler’s Cart

Traveler’s Cart, a fast-casual concept in Montrose, was created by the husband-and-wife team behind Houston's beloved full-service eatery, Traveler’s Table. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Sip on globally-inspired cocktails at Traveler's Cart, where drinks like The Italian Job and Slumdog Millionaire offer a refreshing twist on classic favorites. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The menu also features items you can eat with your hands, such as this fried chicken muffuletta. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Traveler's Cart offers a global street food experience, drawing inspiration from night markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and beyond. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Are you looking for a delicious adventure that doesn’t require leaving Houston? At the new Traveler’s Cart restaurant in Montrose, you can explore the world’s flavors without a passport, bags or even a carry-on. Created by the husband-and-wife team behind Houston’s Traveler’s Table restaurant, this new fast-casual spot offers a global street food experience.

Thy and Matthew Mitchell took inspiration from their extensive travels around the world to create Traveler’s Cart. Their latest restaurant draws flavors from bustling night markets across Southeast Asia, lively street stalls in Latin America and beloved street snacks found throughout Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

The Traveler’s Cart co-owners enlisted the creative eye of Gin Design Group to reimagine the 4,000-square-foot space, where the Mandola-owned restaurant Proto once stood. Now, the interior is a mix of materials, with cement flooring, brick walls and glazed tiles, punctuated by a few personal touches.

Above the fully stocked bar, you’ll find an eclectic array of street market signs that pay tribute to some of the couple’s favorite market haunts around the world, including Thy’s grandmother’s former Houston Vietnamese restaurant. From vintage maps to a vibrant collage of decommissioned currency, these details add undeniable charm.

With a counter-service model, Traveler’s Cart offers an approachable price point, about half the cost of a meal at the couple’s full-service Traveler’s Table restaurant. The diverse, thoughtfully curated menu makes for a complex mise-en-place. But the kitchen’s skilled team — executive chef Miguel Torres from Puerto Rico, Indonesian chef Ardian Brantoro and culinary director Stanton Bundy from Texas Hill Country — is up to the task.

Global Street Eats on Every Plate

You should consider starting your meal at Traveler’s Cart with a selection of street snacks that are perfect for sharing. The butter chicken samosas, a riff on the best-selling crab-filled ones at Traveler’s Table, are a must-try. The roti canai, a warm Indian flatbread served with a soul-satisfying coconut curry, is another crowd-pleaser. Don’t miss the pandebono, a Colombian cheese bread. Each warm orb comes with a smear of whipped guava butter on the side, elevating the flavor.

For small plates, dig into cumin-spiced lamb dumplings, pan-fried and served with garlic aioli, chili oil and vinegar dipping sauce. Give the head-on colossal shrimp satay a try, too. It is marinated in a blend of lemongrass and ginger marinade before hitting the grill.

The Vietnamese betel leaf beef is another standout, with beef slices wrapped in peppery, heart-shaped betel leaves. They are grilled on skewers and paired with a vibrant slaw of pineapple, papaya and carrot. Wrap it all in tender bibb lettuce with fresh herbs and flattened banh hoi noodles, some tinted purple with taro root.

In staying true to the street market vibe, much of the Traveler’s Cart menu is made to be eaten with your hands. Think falafel sandwiches, classic American-style burgers and a Korean-inspired burger with gochujang BBQ sauce on a potato bun.

Even the very British fish and chips make an appearance. It is served with a choice of fries, coconut rice and beans or an ancient grain side salad.

Around the World At Traveler’s Cart

Still hungry? The menu’s main dishes offer full-flavored, entrée-size portions. The tiger shrimp pad Thai delivers on both flavor and texture. Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern lamb kebabs are served with beet hummus and tabbouleh. Vicariously travel to Italy with Traveler’s Cart meat ragu, a braised brisket-based sauce served with pappardelle noodles.

For those with dietary preferences or restrictions, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available. There are also dishes that deliver an extra kick on the Scoville scale.

For those looking to unwind with a drink, the menu includes a curated selection of wines, beers, sakes and seltzers. There are also cocktails crafted with globally-inspired spirits. Try The Italian Job, a lemon spritz with a refreshing twist. Indulge in the The Slumdog Millionaire, a Bombay gin and tonic with a dash of garam marsala syrup and candied ginger.

Traveler’s Cart is located at 1401 Montrose Boulevard. It is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 10 am to 10 pm, and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to midnight. For more information, go here.