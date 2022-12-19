Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Trill Burgers menu is slim, but the burgers are anything but. (Photo by Becca Wright)

The former James Coney Island location at Shepherd Drive will be the new home in early 2023 to Trill Burgers. (Photo by Marco Torres)

Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.

Look for Trill Burgers to take up residence in the 3,200 square foot former long-running Montrose location of James Coney Island at 3607 Shepherd Drive. Here the guys will serve beef and vegan smash burger options, including the OG Trill Burger with 44 Farms Texas beef, Trill Sauce, onions and pickles, plus a new signature burger. The former James Coney Island setup even comes with an existing drive thru.

It should all make it a worthy wait for Trill Burgers devotees.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B says in a statement. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it accessible to as many people as possible.

“I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Bun B has been a Houston institution for a while. He first made his debut on the rap scene in 1992 as part of the duo UGK (Underground Kingz).

Since launching with pop-ups throughout Houston in 2021, Trill Burgers has served its smash burgers at music festivals around the country, including Coachella, Rolling Loud, Rock the Bells and Something in the Water. Trill Burgers was also a vendor at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, selling almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks. The burger sensation participated in Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke fundraiser this fall, and hosted a fundraiser for victims of the AstroWorld tragedy in 2021.

Now, it finally has a permanent home.