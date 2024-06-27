Ben Berg Channels New York’s Gilded Age At His Latest Houston Steakhouse — Turner’s Cut Opens With a VIP Splash

Lauren Read, Lillian Valerius, Bryan Read, Caroline Read, Will Lee at the opening of opulent steakhouse Turner's Cut, located in Autry Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

From the outset of imagining his next Houston steakhouse, Berg Hospitality Group founder and CEO Benjamin (Ben) Berg envisioned something spectacular. Something as glam as his jewel box of a restaurant Turner’s. But something larger, even more elegant, with live music performed nightly on a balcony overlooking the dining room. That would be Turner’s Cut.

Four years later, that vision finally came to life in brick and mortar form with the VIP opening of Turner’s Cut, a swank steakhouse in Autry Park where Berg’s Annabelle Brasserie already has been pleasing palates since October. Turner’s Cut is restaurant No. 17 or so in the Berg Hospitality Group portfolio which began with B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston in 2015 and now extends northward to Fort Worth and Arlington.

While most of Houston’s glitterati was in Aspen for a certain billionaire’s 60th birthday party, the Berg team was able to round up an impressive clutch of shiny people to make the Turner’s Cut restaurant opening as festive as any. The endless supply of Kaviari Kristal caviar certainly set the stage for a glamorous evening, supplemented by the sophisticated decor of antique crystal chandeliers, golden Venetian glass brick, and white, yes white, banquettes. (A bold decorative move, indeed.)

“We’ve created a world of extravagance and opulence,” native New Yorker Berg says, “where people can come and feel as if they’re living in New York City during The Gilded Age, while eating some of the best food in Houston.”

While the 150-plus attendees schmoozed through the scene, waitstaff (there are promises to offer white glove service when Turner’s Cut officially opens this Friday, June 28) passed generous tastings of truffle and mushroom risotto, Kobe tartare, Wagyu sliders with smoked garlic aioli and shaved truffle, and gnocchi batonnets with truffle lemon beurre blanc.

A five-tier ice sculpture-turned raw bar also delighted foodies with toro sashimi, king crab, fresh oysters, jumbo shrimp and lobster. For those with a sweet tooth there were servings of Turner’s Cut’s signature desserts — crème fraîche cheesecake, gianduja chocolate tarte and the Turner’s Cut Opera, made with Macallan Harmony Collection, espresso buttercream and almond dacquoise.

Clearly, no one needed a stop at Whataburger after this party.

PC Seen: Jordan and Dylan Seff, Lisa and Tom Laird, Brittany and Brett Treviño, Kristen Cannon, Washington Ho, Donae and Rob Chramosta, Frank Liu, Rocky Lai, Miya Shay, Bill Baldwin, Robbin and John Spafford, Mickey Altman, Melissa DeMontrond, Nick Florescu, Scott Rozzell, Emily Hanley, Christian Miranda, and Kate and Drew Riley.