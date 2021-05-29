Underbelly Burger Houston Farmers Markert
Underbelly Burger joins the Houston Farmers Market roster this summer with hot dogs and chicken sandwiches.

Underbelly Burger Instagram logo

Chef Chris Shepherd with Jimmy Kimmel (Instagram photo)

This redesigned Houston Farmers Market aims to be a world class venue.

Restaurants / Openings

Reimagined Houston Farmers Market Adds a Chris Shepherd Burger Joint — Get Ready for Underbelly Burger

The Bayou City's Hamburger Wars Get Another Powerful Contender

Underbelly Burger joins the Houston Farmers Market roster this summer with hot dogs and chicken sandwiches.

Underbelly Burger Instagram logo

Chef Chris Shepherd with Jimmy Kimmel (Instagram photo)

This redesigned Houston Farmers Market aims to be a world class venue.

For those who salivate at the mere mention of Hay Merchant’s Cease and Desist Burger, chef Chris Shepherd has something even more enticing  in the works. An enhanced version of the popular burger is set to be centerpiece of Underbelly Burger, a casual new counter spot expected to open at the reimagined, completely renovated Houston Farmers Market late this summer.

Today’s reveal, timed for National Hamburger Day, notes that in addition to Underbelly Hospitality‘s namesake burger — double meat, double cheese with lettuce, pickles and tomato on a potato bun — Underbelly burger will also showcase Shepherd’s bacon sausage, both on burgers and in hot dog form, plus chicken sandwiches and special seasonal burgers.

What better to accompany the Underbelly Burger than the popular sidewinder fries, which are deliciously soft in the center and crispy on the outside?

For the record, the burger will feature locally sourced beef from both RC Ranch, which also is opening a storefront in the Houston Farmers Market, and longtime Underbelly Hospitality beef supplier 44 Farms. In fact, the new burger spot will be tucked between the RC Ranch butcher shop and Wild Oats, a full service Underbelly group restaurant helmed by Chef Nick Fine, in the farmers market.

Likely to be irresistible accompaniments to the burger are house-made milkshakes created by Underbelly pastry director Victoria Dearmond. A small selection of wine and beer also will be offered.

The 1,200 square foot burger joint will seat a mere 12 inside. But a walk-up window will provide service for those who might take advantage of the outdoor tables and seating areas that will be located throughout the market.

For much on the Houston Farmers Market's transformation, stay tuned to PaperCity next week for exclusive insights from the visionary behind it. And a sneak preview of what is still to come.

