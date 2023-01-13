Restaurants / Lists

Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2023 in Dallas — Romantic Dinners, Breakfasts, or Heart-Shaped Pizza To-Go

Impress Your S.O. With These Local Favorites

BY // 01.13.23
Pizzana Valentine’s Day

Order a heart-shaped pizza to take home from Pizzana this Valentine's Day. (Courtesy)

Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show the love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.

This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot, or even order a special menu to-go to celebrate this day of love.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

dolce riviera dallas harwood kathy tran

Celebrate Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day at Dolce Riviera this year. (Courtesy)

This Italian restaurant in the Harwood District is offering a prix-fixe menu for $95 per person or $140 including wine pairings from February 10 through 14. They’ll also be hosting a Galentine’s Day brunch on February 11 and 12 for $55 per person (three courses).

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Prime Beef Filet & Chick Fried Maine Lobster

Fearing's is known for its delicious Southwestern cuisine at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

For $160 per person (plus $80 for optional wine pairings), enjoy a pre-fixe amuse-bouche and three-course dinner at this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant on February 10, 11, 13, and 14. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the menu will feature bites like Golden Osetra Caviar “Chips and Dip,” Poached Lobster Tail and Hawaiian Bright Red Ahi Tuna Tiradito, Prime Beef “Wellington,” and more.

City Hall Bistro

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-651-3686

Website

City Hall Bistro

Enjoy V-Day dinner at City Hall Bistro this February 14. (Courtesy)

This Valentine’s Day, book a three-course dinner at this Adolphus hotel restaurant for $85 per person. Your meal includes a welcome glass of champagne as well.

Overeasy

1914 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8998

Website

Overeasy Valentine’s

Steal your S.O.'s heart with red velvet pancakes this Valentine's Day.

The heart-shaped red velvet pancakes are back this V-Day at this favorite breakfast spot at The Statler hotel. But only on February 13 and 14 so make sure to book your spot for these pancakes topped with warm cream cheese crème anglaise, strawberries, and whipped cream. Or order them to-go.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas.

For $150 per person, indulge in a prix fixe Valentine’s Day meal at this French restaurant on Knox Street.

Pizzana

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Pizzana Valentine’s Day

Don't miss out on Pizzana's heart-shaped pizza to-go this V-Day. (Courtesy)

This Valentine’s Day, Cali-based newcomer Pizzana is cooking up heart-shaped pizzas to take home.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

SAINT ANN FOOD AND WINE VALENTINES 2023

Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Celebrate Galentine’s Day with a hat party brunch at this Harwood District restaurant on February 12. Guests are encouraged to dress up and wear their best hats — the diner with the best hat will win a gift card. Saint Ann’s regular menu will be available along with Valentine’s themed specials and live entertainment.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Val – Trulucks strawberry chocolate cake

Truluck's is a classic seafood restaurant in Dallas.

From February 10 through 14, this favorite seafood spot is offering special Valentine’s Day items including the King Crab Ravioli for $48. For all of February, you can also indulge in the chocolate strawberry cake for $14 or TRU Love Cocktail with dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, and more for $16.

Mercat Bistro

Harwood District

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro

Part of the Harwood District, Mercat Bistro is a charming French cafe.

This V-Day, enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu starting at $85 per person ($115 for added wine pairings). There will also be cocktail and sparkling wine specials to indulge in during dinner.

Commons Club

Design District

Ground Floor at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

469-436-7150

Website

Commons Club is the hotel’s flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so the room had to look bright and cheerful during the day, then convert to dark and sexy at night. Mozersky worked with Porter Teleo on a custom version of their wallcovering Kintsugi, to give the room an interesting art and architectural element. The rice-paper lighting is by Spanish Designer Jaime Hayon, used en masse to create an artistic installation. Classic Cab chairs by Mario Bellini in custom green leather serve as restaurant seating.

Commons Club is the Virgin Hotels Dallas' flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge.

For $90 per person, celebrate V-Day at this Virgin Hotels Dallas restaurant in the Design District. Each guest will receive three courses including a choice of oysters or beef carpaccio, choice of “Carbonara” or Surf and Turf, and a raspberry dessert.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas
Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
read full series
HOUMQ_Altitude_Cool_2022_Banner_1720x1140_Overlay

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5631 Lynbrook
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5631 Lynbrook
Houston , TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5631 Lynbrook
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X