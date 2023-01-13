Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2023 in Dallas — Romantic Dinners, Breakfasts, or Heart-Shaped Pizza To-Go

Order a heart-shaped pizza to take home from Pizzana this Valentine's Day. (Courtesy)

Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show the love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.

This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot, or even order a special menu to-go to celebrate this day of love.