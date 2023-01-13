Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2023 in Dallas — Romantic Dinners, Breakfasts, or Heart-Shaped Pizza To-Go
Impress Your S.O. With These Local FavoritesBY Megan Ziots // 01.13.23
Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show the love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.
This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot, or even order a special menu to-go to celebrate this day of love.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Italian restaurant in the Harwood District is offering a prix-fixe menu for $95 per person or $140 including wine pairings from February 10 through 14. They’ll also be hosting a Galentine’s Day brunch on February 11 and 12 for $55 per person (three courses).
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $160 per person (plus $80 for optional wine pairings), enjoy a pre-fixe amuse-bouche and three-course dinner at this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant on February 10, 11, 13, and 14. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the menu will feature bites like Golden Osetra Caviar “Chips and Dip,” Poached Lobster Tail and Hawaiian Bright Red Ahi Tuna Tiradito, Prime Beef “Wellington,” and more.
City Hall Bistro
Downtown
1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
This Valentine’s Day, book a three-course dinner at this Adolphus hotel restaurant for $85 per person. Your meal includes a welcome glass of champagne as well.
Overeasy
1914 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The heart-shaped red velvet pancakes are back this V-Day at this favorite breakfast spot at The Statler hotel. But only on February 13 and 14 so make sure to book your spot for these pancakes topped with warm cream cheese crème anglaise, strawberries, and whipped cream. Or order them to-go.
Le Bilboquet
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
For $150 per person, indulge in a prix fixe Valentine’s Day meal at this French restaurant on Knox Street.
This Valentine’s Day, Cali-based newcomer Pizzana is cooking up heart-shaped pizzas to take home.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Celebrate Galentine’s Day with a hat party brunch at this Harwood District restaurant on February 12. Guests are encouraged to dress up and wear their best hats — the diner with the best hat will win a gift card. Saint Ann’s regular menu will be available along with Valentine’s themed specials and live entertainment.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
From February 10 through 14, this favorite seafood spot is offering special Valentine’s Day items including the King Crab Ravioli for $48. For all of February, you can also indulge in the chocolate strawberry cake for $14 or TRU Love Cocktail with dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, and more for $16.
Mercat Bistro
Harwood District
2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX | Map
This V-Day, enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu starting at $85 per person ($115 for added wine pairings). There will also be cocktail and sparkling wine specials to indulge in during dinner.
Commons Club
Design District
Ground Floor at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
For $90 per person, celebrate V-Day at this Virgin Hotels Dallas restaurant in the Design District. Each guest will receive three courses including a choice of oysters or beef carpaccio, choice of “Carbonara” or Surf and Turf, and a raspberry dessert.