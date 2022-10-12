Houston Restaurants and Bars Advocate For Mental Health With WellWeek — See How You Can Help

Hopped Paloma Zero Proof Cocktail by Whitney Grant at Axelrad (Photo courtesy I'll Have What She's Having)

Some of Houston’s best restaurants and bars are coming together to campaign for mental health in the hospitality industry by partnering with a wellness-focused nonprofit organization.

The campaign started in early October and lasts through this Saturday, October 15th — a span encompassing both Mental Health Awareness Week and World Mental Health Day. The I’ll Have What She’s Having nonprofit is holding WellWeek, which aims to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

Restaurants and bars are participating in two ways — offering a dessert menu dedicated to WellWeek and/or making zero-proof cocktails based off their existing alcoholic cocktails to signify support for those who abstain from alcohol. A dollar from each WellWeek dessert or drink is then donated to mental health organizations such as the Houston Recovery Center and the Montrose Center.

A few of the restaurants participating in the campaign include Hugo Ortega‘s H-Town Restaurant Group lineup of Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, plus Axelrad, 13 Celsius, Burger Chan and Social Beer Garden.

WellWeek’s contributions to wellness are more than just monetary. Two mental health training sessions will be provided for the staff and management of participating restaurants, encompassing topics such as recognizing signs of anxiety and helping colleagues who experience mental health crises. Restaurant workers are also invited to participate in healthy outlets, such as yoga in Menil Park and a nature walk at the Houston Arboretum.

I’ll Have What She’s Having is a woman-led nonprofit with the goal of helping people overcome the obstacles preventing them from living their healthiest lives. The organization helps bring awareness to the current challenges many are facing by partnering and raising funds with nonprofit health care organizations. They also support future Houston hospitality leaders by mentoring cooks and entrepreneurs and giving them a chance to make connections within Houston’s restaurant community.

For a full list of participating WellWeek restaurants and bars, click here.