The Fort Worth Stock Show began in 1896 and is a rite of passage for not only Fort Worthians, but Texans alike. Luckily, Panther City has no shortage of wonderful restaurants, so you don’t have to worry about taking in all the legendary pomp and circumstance on an empty stomach. PaperCity has put together a list of can’t–miss restaurants to enhance your Rodeo experience.

Where to Eat in the Fort Worth Cultural District

Taco Heads

1812 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Reservations: no

This Fort Worth gem began as a food truck before finding a brick-and-mortar home on Montgomery Street in 2016. The modern-day taqueria specializes in fantastic tequila cocktails– try the paloma – and handcrafted savory tacos from owner Sarah Castillo’s family recipes. If you’re in the mood for delectable breakfast tacos, you can find them here! Twice as nice – Taco Heads expanded their enterprise to a second location in the Stockyards in 2021.

Tacoheads.com

Valentines Day Swipe















Next

Rodeo Goat

2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Reservations: no

If you’re in the mood for a casual atmosphere and a great burger, Rodeo Goat is your spot. You will find an extensive burger, beer, and cocktail menu with two burger specials battling it out on rotation. There’s something for everyone, including the most adventurous of burger connoisseurs. Want something out of the ordinary? Try the Sugar Burger with candied bacon, grilled peaches, caramelized onions, arugula, and jalapeno jam. Feeling more traditional? Try the River Crest C.C. with cheddar cheese, beefsteak tomato, mayo, mustard, lettuce, and pickles.

Rodeogoat.com

Maria’s Mexican Kitchen

1712 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Reservations: yes

Maria’s Mexican Kitchen boasts fresh and authentic Mexican cuisine. Chef Felipe Armenta named his restaurant after his late mother, Maria. The interior is chic, yet inviting and the margaritas are worth writing home about. Be sure to try the enchiladas tres colores. Choose chicken or short rib with poblano, mole, and sour cream to get a true sampling of Maria’s specialties.

Mariasmexicankitchen.com

Clay Pigeon

2731 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Reservations: yes

Chef and owner Marcus Paslay’s Clay Pigeon has become a Fort Worth mainstay since its 2013 opening. The upscale eatery focuses on freshly harvested and seasonal ingredients. You won’t want to miss the grilled bone marrow appetizer or the braised pork shank with smoked gouda grits. To top it off, Clay Pigeon boasts an impressive wine list and delectable cocktails and you’re going to want to splurge on dessert.

Claypigeonfd.com

Where to Eat in Sundance Square

Reata

310 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Reservations: yes

Legendary Texas cuisine in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. Reata first opened its doors in 2002 in the heart of Sundance Square. The expansive, four-story fine dining establishment is a quintessential part of the Fort Worth experience, and for good reason. After you thumb through the 12-page wine, cocktail, and beer list, don’t miss the tenderloin tamales. You can’t miss the chicken fried steak or the blackened buffalo ribeye.

Reata.net

Where to Eat in the Fort Worth Stockyards

Provender Hall

122 E Exchange Ave Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Reservations: yes

Chef and restauranteur, Marcus Paslay has made his way to Mule Alley in the Stockyards. The 5,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant stays true to Paslay’s vision of fresh, seasonal ingredients, but also includes an element of smoke in tribute to Fort Worth’s cattle-driven past. Kick back with an old-fashioned while you peruse the menu. Then start your meal with mouth-watering fried green tomatoes or skillet cornbread and move on to fresh oysters from the east coast and Canada. Entrees include regional favorites like shrimp and grits and slow-smoked beef rib for two. But it’s up to you if you want to share – or not. Finish strong with banana pudding.

Provenderhall.com

Paloma Suerte

122 E Exchange Ave Suite 280, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Reservations: yes

Paloma Suerte is Chef Tim Love’s latest foray into Mule Alley. The festive eatery features Tex-Mex favorites like queso, birria tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas – try the venison. House cocktails include a house margarita and fresh-squeezed palomas.

Palomasuerteftx.com

Joe T. Garcia’s

2201 N Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Reservations: no

Joe T. Garcia’s is a Fort Worth must-see. Established in 1935, the restaurant is still owned by the original family. You may have to wait in line for a table, but the patio is worth it and makes Joe T.’s one of Fort Worth’s most memorable dining experiences. Plus, you can enjoy a pitcher of margaritas with your party while you wait. The margaritas are some of the best in Fort Worth and they pack a wallop. The menu is small, but mighty, offering family-style fare or a select few individual Tex-Mex classics.

Pro-tip – Joe T. Garcia’s is cash-only, so stop at the ATM before you get there. No time? Not to worry, there’s an ATM on-premises as well.

joetgarcias.com

Where to Eat Near Southside

Tre Mogli

401 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Reservations: yes

Tre Mogli is in the heart of Near Southside’s bustling South Main Village. If you’re hankering for from-scratch Italian cuisine, look no further. Chef Stefan Rishel expertly blends traditional red sauce Italian fare with coastal Italian specialties. The family-style menu features house-made pastas and sausages with a diverse wine menu. The house focaccia is a showstopper with truffled ricotta, Calabrian honey, and flake salt. All the pasta is mouthwatering, but the Bolognese is a fan favorite.

Tremogli.com

Tinies

113 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Reservations: yes

Tinies (pronounced THEE-nees) is another brainchild of restauranteur Sarah Castillo and Chef Christian Lehrmann. Named for Castillo’s mother, Tinies is a relaxed, upscale dining experience with a traditional family-style Mexican menu. With options like empanadas, crispy octopus, Guajillo braised short rib, and roasted pork pastor, there are no wrong choices. The second floor of the almost 85-year-old building hosts a moody mezcaleria. If mezcal and tequila are your love language, Tinies has a multitude of both.

Tiniesfw.com

Shinjuku Station

711 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Reservations: yes

Shinjuku Station is a traditional izakaya spot that specializes in small plates. The restaurant is designed to look like a Tokyo train station and has ambiance in spades. The tapas-style menu encourages patrons to try multiple dishes making for a diverse and intimate dining experience. The sushi bar boasts only the freshest seafood while the kitchen doles out Japanese favorites like pork buns and gyoza.

Shinjuku-station.com

Ellerbe Fine Foods

1501 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Reservations: yes

Ellerbe’s is a true Fort Worth fine dining establishment. James Beard finalist Chef Molly McCook serves up southern favorites true to her Shreveport roots, but with an elegant twist. Ellerbe’s is a farm-to-table eatery guaranteeing that everything is fresh and in season. The upscale hotspot has a seasonal and master wine list to fit your specific wine pairing needs. A word to the wise – order Maw Maw’s bread pudding. You won’t regret it.

Ellerbefinefoods.com