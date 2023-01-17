Restaurants / Openings

Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dining Dish

01.17.23
La Parisienne Bistro Frisco

La Parisienne Bistro & Bar will open in Frisco this spring. (Courtesy of Mayavian Creative Studios)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

La Parisienne mural
La Parisienne Bistro & Bar features Tiffany Blue accents, water features, 3D murals, chandeliers, lush greenery, and florals. (Courtesy of Mayavian Creative Studios)

A Parisian-inspired restaurant will open at The Star in Frisco this spring.

La Parisienne Bistro & Bar is a new French restaurant opening at The Star in Frisco this spring. Created by Mondi Tag (founder of Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails and Fiatto), the new spot will serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The menu was crafted by Executive Chef Ozzy Samano (formerly of Dahlia Bar & Bistro) and features Parisian café food including scratch-made desserts.

Designed by Dubai-based Mayavian Creative Studios, the 4,325-square-foot space boasts “Tiffany blue accents, water features, 3D murals, chandeliers and lush greenery and florals throughout.”

 

Kinzo Sushi
Kinzo Sushi is a new spot from a former Nobu chef in Frisco. (Courtesy)

A former Nobu chef opens a new omakase restaurant in Frisco.

Located in West Frisco, Kinzo Sushi is an edomae-style sushi bar. According to their website, fish and shellfish are globally sourced, specifically from Toyosu Market in Japan. The Intimate Chef Tasting Menu (18 courses) is a good way to try a bit of everything and starts at $170. There’s also a Mini Omakase for $90. And if you’re just looking to taste a few bites, you can opt for the regular menu. Omakase seatings require reservations and are limited to six people. Make sure to book a spot beforehand, especially for the 5:30 pm and 8 pm experiences.

Veritas Wine Room Dallas
On Henderson, Veritas Wine Room comes from the same owners as Boulevardier and Rapscallion. (Courtesy)

A favorite Henderson Avenue wine bar shutters this March.

After 15 years, Veritas Wine Room will close at the end of March. The news was announced by co-owner Bradley Anderson on Facebook stating that “After nearly 15 years of amazing wine and food experiences, the time has come to raise a glass and close the doors on this beautiful adventure. This era has been more rewarding, more fun, more meaningful, and even longer lived than we could have ever imagined when we opened all those years and experiences ago.” The local spot will not go out quietly though as they are hosting guided tastings, supper clubs with local chefs, and more over the next few months.

