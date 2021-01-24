White Rhino winter spiced latte and a cup of tomato basil soup.
White Rhino – inside the newest Arlington location
White Rhino – hash brown benedict
01
03

White Rhino Coffee's winter spiced latte and a cup of tomato basil soup.

02
03

Inside White Rhino Coffee's newest Arlington coffee house.

03
03

The hash brown benedict on the brunch menu at White Rhino Coffee.

White Rhino winter spiced latte and a cup of tomato basil soup.
White Rhino – inside the newest Arlington location
White Rhino – hash brown benedict
Restaurants / Openings

Hard Charging Coffee Haven to Open New Shops in Uptown Dallas, Fort Worth — White Rhino is Spreading With New Perks

Alcohol Drinks, a New Roastery and More — a PaperCity Exclusive

BY // 01.24.21
White Rhino Coffee's winter spiced latte and a cup of tomato basil soup.
Inside White Rhino Coffee's newest Arlington coffee house.
The hash brown benedict on the brunch menu at White Rhino Coffee.
1
3

White Rhino Coffee's winter spiced latte and a cup of tomato basil soup.

2
3

Inside White Rhino Coffee's newest Arlington coffee house.

3
3

The hash brown benedict on the brunch menu at White Rhino Coffee.

White Rhino Coffee first burst onto the North Texas scene with a coffee house in Cedar Hill in 2007. A decade later, a second White Rhino opened in Red Oak and another shop in Waxahachie followed in 2018.

The next expansion came in 2020, when owner Chris Parvin and The Parvin Group introduced two more new coffee shops ― in Bishop Arts and Arlington.

Next up, White Rhino Coffee is prepping to open two more new coffee shops this spring. The first in Uptown Dallas, at 2909 Thomas Avenue, is set to open by mid-March. Another will open in May in Fort Worth ― taking over the former Potbelly space at 1201 8th Avenue, at the corner of Magnolia.

Both new White Rhino Coffee shops are a bold move, heading into territory already brimming with other independent shops and corporate coffee brands. Then again, when you are an endangered species with one imposing tusk such as White Rhino, you just may be up to the challenge.

“Coffee is a multi-billion dollar business,” Parvin tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We are only playing against ourselves. We’ve seen our brand loyalty increase steadily since opening 13 years ago, and we’re ready to push out the tent legs and expand the brand.”

Parvin’s focus all along has been concentrating on three key areas for success: product (quality coffee and food), place (beautiful and clean coffee house environments) and people (customer service is paramount).

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
The hash brown benedict on the brunch menu at White Rhino Coffee.

Some White Rhino Coffee shops have more extensive menus than others. Some include bistro style lunches served weekdays between 11 am and 2 pm (including sandwiches and salads) and even a full brunch menu from 7 am to 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays (including stuffed French toast with mascarpone and compote, and a hash brown Benedict). Other White Rhinos stick to a Quick Bites menu of breakfast tacos and pastries.

Signature coffee drinks include the German Chocolate with chocolate, almond and coconut, and the Mint Condition with mint, white chocolate and vanilla. There is also a nice selection of hot and iced tea specialty drinks to sip.

A New Signature Space

When the Uptown Dallas White Rhino opens it will be inhabiting the former Londerer Pub space. That means two stories and a 4,000 square feet of room.

“I am super excited about this one,” Parvin says. “We purchased it over a year ago and have been in renovation ever since. It will have an upper and lower patio, and a full menu.”

The new Uptown Dallas shop will also be the first White Rhino Coffee shop to add alcohol to its menu. Think brunch mimosas. Then, plans call for alcohol drinks it added to all White Rhino menus.

“It won’t change the feel of the spaces at all,” Parvin says. “It’s just another thing we can offer our customers.”

Inside White Rhino Coffee’s newest Arlington coffee house.

Currently, Dallas-based Tweed coffees serves as White Rhino’s house beans. That will change when the company opens its first roastery within the next few months at 1607 Fort Worth Avenue (near the Belmont Hotel). You’ll begin to see White Rhino’s first roasts show up later this year, and they will become the house roasts next year.

“Eventually the roastery hopes to offer cupping classes to the public,” Parvin says.

And this coffee expansion is just getting started.

White Rhino is in the final leasing stages of adding a new coffee shop in downtown Dallas. Parvin also has his sights set on opening a second coffee house in Arlington, and is even exploring a drive-thru only concept at a kiosk in Midlothian.

Soon, we might find ourselves caught up in a stampede of White Rhinos galloping across the state of Texas. Bringing plenty of perks.

The PaperCity Magazine

January Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
1109 Krist Drive
Brighton Place
FOR SALE

1109 Krist Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1109 Krist Drive
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
36911 Edgewater Drive
Old Mill Lake
FOR SALE

36911 Edgewater Drive
Pinehurst, TX

$997,550 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (713) 367-7333 Email Realtor
36911 Edgewater Drive
5 Farish Circle
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

5 Farish Circle
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5 Farish Circle
109 Radney Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
11909 Heritage
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11909 Heritage
Houston, TX

$3,845,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
11909 Heritage
1421 Waverly Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1421 Waverly Street
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1421 Waverly Street
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X