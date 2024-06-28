Wild Salsa Fort Worth
Grilled arrachera steak fajitas pair well with fresh squeezed Mexico City cocktails at Fort Worth's Wild Salsa. (Photo by Thanin Photo)

Grilled mahi mahi tacos with fresh salsa at Wild Salsa. (Photo by Thanin Photo)

The Smoked Oaxacan is made with Casa Noble blanco, Vida mezcal, and grapefruit bitters. (Photo by Thanin Photo)

Restaurants / Openings

The Reopening of a Popular City Place Restaurant Brings a Mexico-City Vibe Back To Downtown Fort Worth

After a Four Year Hiatus, Wild Salsa Is Back

BY // 06.28.24
In 2011, DRG Concepts opened the first Wild Salsa in downtown Dallas. By 2016, the popular Mexico City-inspired restaurant had expanded to Fort Worth as well. However, the concept went offline during the pandemic. The Dallas location just returned last summer after a three-year hiatus. And now, the downtown Fort Worth location has finally reopened for dinner at City Place Center.

DRG Concepts public relations firm Praestar tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the plan is to open for lunch service too, as the restaurant continues to ramp up.

Mexico City Flavors and Vibe at Wild Salsa

The Wild Salsa menu features grilled arrachera steak fajitas and a taco menu including barbacoa tacos. Signature favorites also include Sonoran Enchiladas, as well as chipotle shrimp tacos, tacos al pastor, chicken tinga tacos, and street-style corn. Traditional Mexico City sweets include housemade tres leches cake and fresh fried churros.

“Paying tribute to the vibrant culture of Mexico City, Wild Salsa downtown Fort Worth features rich, cultural components of décor,” according to a release. “Vibrant colors are incorporated with natural textural elements of wood and stone.”

Wild Salsa’s cocktails are vibrant as well. They feature a collection of top tequila brands, including the Smoked Oaxacan made with Casa Noble Blanco, Vida mezcal, and grapefruit bitters, the Fresa Caliente with jalapeno syrup and strawberry puree, the frozen El Flamenco, and Wild Salsa’s signature pineapple and jalapeno-infused Wild Rita.

Parking is no problem with complimentary valet parking available on Throckmorton and convenient parking in the City Place Center garage.

Wild Salsa’s current hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm; and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm.

