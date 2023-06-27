Restaurants

Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the Bon Appétit Spotlight

06.27.23
Wild Salsa

Wild Salsa reopens in Downtown Dallas after a three-year closure. (Photo by www.ThaninPhoto.com)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – June 2023

Wild Salsa reopens in downtown Dallas after a three-year closure. (Photo by www.ThaninPhoto.com)

A downtown Mexican restaurant reopens after a three-year closure.

After it closed due to the pandemic in 2020, it was hard to believe that Mexico City-inspired restaurant Wild Salsa would ever reopen in downtown Dallas. But after three years, it’s back! And it has a new, renovated kitchen, interior, and patio. Opened in 2011, downtown was the brand’s first location, and its since expanded to Fairview and Fort Worth (also reopening this year).

 

Azucar Ice Cream
Azucar Ice Cream will serve its last scoop in Bishop Arts on July 31. (Courtesy)

A favorite Bishop Arts ice cream shop is being replaced by a local gelato brand.

Opened in 2018, Azucar Ice Cream has been a popular spot for Cuban-inspired cold treats in Bishop Arts. It’s one of our favorites for its signature flavor — Abuela Maria with extra guava sauce. But on July 31, it will close due to a lease dispute and be replaced by Lower Greenville’s Botolino Gelato Artigianale, as first reported by CultureMap. The original spot remains in Miami’s Little Havana, but we hope the shop finds a new home in Dallas as well.

 

Starship Bagel
Starship Bagel offers every kind of bagel and schmear you could want. (Courtesy)

Bon Appétit names a Dallas bagel shop in its Very Best Bagels in the US list.

We are obsessed with downtown’s new Starship Bagel and glad it’s getting the recognition it deserves around town. But now the local shop is getting national attention. Bon Appétit just named the Lewisville-born spot in its “The Very Best Bagels in the US” list. On a list of 24 places, it is Texas’ only appearance. Try the Millennial Falcon — it’s like avocado toast but better.

