The Women of Wine — Female Master Sommeliers Get a Centerstage Moment In The Woodlands

Wine & Food Week's Ladies of the Vine brought out the wine women and plenty of foodie fun. (Photo by Kelley Sweet )

Wine & Food Week's Ladies of the Vine brought out the wine women and plenty of foodie fun. Here that meant a front row (left to right) of June Rodil, Molly Monson-Stutesman and Constance McDerby.

Of the 168 Master Sommelier titles awarded in the United States since 1985, only 25 went to women. Two of those female Master Sommeliers live and work in Houston. Recently, they took a sold-out room of diners through a spectacular lunch at Carlton Woods Country Club in The Woodlands.

Wine & Food Week’s “Ladies of the Vine” event certainly turned into a culinary treat, featuring a four course lunch with expert wine pairings and presentations from a knowledgeable panel of wine women. With Monique Studak, principal at Thirst For Knowledge serving as moderator, Wine & Food Week co-founder Constance McDerby assembled a panel of women wine experts who took the group through the two hour lunch.

Led by executive sous chef Adam Jemmott, the Carlton Woods team prepared dover sole and beef Wellington, along with a salad and dessert. Each wine woman introduced a wine paired with a course, and spoke about her path in the wine world.

The lunch started off with Goose Ridge Estate’s Molly Monson-Stutesman. From Richland, Washington, Monson-Stutesman brought a Revelation Rose that paired with a prosciutto and greens salad. Goose Ridge is a third generation, family-owned winery that puts sustainability at the forefront of its work.

Master Sommelier June Rodil, chosen in 2018 as Sommelier of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine, selected a champagne to present with the dover sole and suggested that “we should drink champagne every day.” Who’s to argue with such an expert?

The Gossett Grand Reserve Rodil selected is from the oldest champagne house in the world, which dates backto 1583. Rodil told the captivated diners how she’s inspired by being a woman in an industry dominated by men.

SHOP Swipe















Next

Her Goodnight Hospitality company opened Houston’s MARCH restaurant in 2021, and she even has her own private label wine — June’s Brut Rosé.

The Post Oak Hotel’s Master Sommelier Julie Dalton came to wine following 12 years in the biotech industry. She presented a merlot to accompany the beef course, and promised “Merlot will be the comeback kid.” She should know. Dalton was the 2018 winner of Houston’s Iron Sommelier Competition. Even as a child, Dalton knew she had a service industry bent, and spent time playing “waitress.” Her mother’s wine glasses didn’t survive the attempts, though.

Finally, Advanced Sommelier Molly Austad presented Ceretto’s Vignaioli di Santo Stefano Moscato d’Asti DOCG with a lemon olive oil cake. The fresh and youthful wine was an excellent foil for the dense cake.

Door prizes were another highlight of the event. One lucky woman walked away with a $700 gift from Seychelles Med and Laser Spa. The Goya gift basket was almost too big to get through the doorway. In the end, everyone left with a swag bag packed full with goodies from the event partners and sponsors, and a deep appreciation for the work of these powerful wine women.

Ready for more Wine & Food fun? Put The Wine Walk at Market Street on your calendar. It will take place on Thursday, October 5 from 6 pm to 9 pm.