Wine & Food Week To Turn The Woodlands Into the Center of the Food, Wine and Art World — Your Early Sneak Peek

Discover something new with Wine Around The World Wednesday on June 7. Tickets cost $55.

Start Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands with the Flavors of Australia Wine Dinner & Kickoff.

It’s all things pink and sparkling at Rosé Way, just one of the events at Food & Wine Week in The Woodlands.

If you are someone who appreciates the finer things in life, you may want to clear plenty of space in your schedule for Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands. Produced by Food & Vine Time Productions and presented by H-E-B, the wine extravaganza will bring celebrations that take place from Monday, June 5 through Sunday, June 11 in its 19th year.

Wine & Food Week brings a chance to rub shoulders with acclaimed chefs, sample top wines, and meet the fresh faces behind the passionate food scene in The Woodlands.

This year’s theme is Wine + Food = Art, which will shine a light on the creativity in The Woodlands’ community. Take a moment to admire the artistry that goes into great food and wine, whether it be the flavor combinations of an elaborate tasting menu or the precise production of a fine wine. As you sip and savor the offerings, you can also keep an eye out for experiential art installations across the venues of Wine & Food Week.

Here’s an early guide of everything to look forward to Wine & Food Week:

Flavors of Australia

June 5, Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort

The week will kick off with a seven-course tasting menu in The Woodlands Resort’s newest restaurant Harrison’s. Chefs from Back Table, E’terie and Sorriso will prepare the feast, and each course will be paired with Australian wines selected by wine expert Simon Solomon from Winebow International.

Wine Around the World Wednesday

June 7, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

This event will introduce attendees to wines from all over the world, from Greece to Argentina. Each winery will have its own room, and you can travel around sampling different wines, paired with light bites. There will be knowledgeable experts on hand to help you find the perfect pour.

This is a chance to travel the world with your tastebuds, no passport required.

Rosé Way: A Sweet Soiree

June 8, The Peach Orchard

Sweet, dry, sparkling, pink, pale — there’s a rosé for every occasion and every preference. Wine & Food Week’s newest event will take place at the stunning venue dubbed The Peach Orchard. Wine from several vineyards will be flowing all evening, and there will be a glamorous runway fashion show to enjoy.

Sips, Suds and Savor

June 9, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

Talk about a perfect Friday date night. This Wine & Food Week favorite includes an immersive experience from PaintJam! – an electrifying performance art show in which paintings are spun together in minutes live on-stage. You also will be able to sample tasty bites from a number of top local restaurants, including Back Table and North Italia.

Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Panel & Luncheon

June 9, The Club at Carlton Woods

The Ladies of the Vine luncheon is back with a delicious tasting and lively panel discussion from wine industry leaders, including women Master sommeliers and winery owners. Always a popular ticket, it returns to The Club at Carlton Woods this year.

Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase

June 10, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

The elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase will see talented chefs competing for the coveted GOYA Foods Chef of Chefs Award. Winning secures a stunning Waterford crystal trophy and a $5,000 cash prize.

Looking for some extra VIP treatment? Tickets to the Bayway Cadillac VIP Luxury Lounge lets you sample some exclusive wines in a more private setting.

La Dolce Vita Sparkling Brunch

June 11, Sorriso

Raise your glass to a fabulous week with a four-course brunch at Sorriso on Sunday, June 11. Each course is paired with a guided Italian wine tasting. Following brunch, head off on a walking tour of the Waterway Art Benches, led by The Westin at The Woodlands hotel’s own Wellness Concierge.

For more information and tickets, check out the Wine & Food Week’s website.