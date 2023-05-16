Greenville Avenue Food News — An Iconic French Restaurant’s Last Days and a New Local Concept for the Old Blue Goose Cantina

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A new American restaurant will take over Lower Greenville’s former Blue Goose Cantina space.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Goodwin’s will replace the former home of Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville Avenue. Set to open in 2024, the new concept comes from three East Dallas restaurant vets — Jeff Bekavac (Cane Rosso, Zoli’s), Austin Rodgers (Alamo Club), and David Cash (Smoky Rose). Goodwin’s will be a two-in-one concept with a main restaurant as well as a cocktail bar next door.

An iconic French restaurant is leaving Greenville Avenue.

Due to their lease ending on Greenville Avenue, owners of 43-year-old St. Martin’s Wine Bistro are moving the favorite spot to another East Dallas location later this summer, according to the Dallas Morning News. Opened in 1980, this French restaurant has been a top spot for Dallasites to spend a quiet, romantic evening. Run by several families over the years, St. Martin’s current owner is Mohsen Heidari, who took over in 1997. The Lower Greenville location will be open for dinner through Saturday, May 20.

Annual immersive Italian food experience returns to Eataly Dallas on June 2.

Eataly Dallas is hosting its annual immersive Italian experience, All You Can Eataly, at NorthPark Center on Friday, June 2. Just in time for Festa della Repubblica (Italy’s version of Fourth of July), the foodie event kicks off at 7 pm. Guests will experience an all-inclusive party featuring more than 50 Italian wines, 25-plus beers, and more than 25 food tasting stations. Find tickets here.