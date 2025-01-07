fbpx
Enrique Tirado, the CEO and technical director of Viña Don Melchor. knows wines.
Screenshot
Screenshot
01
03

Enrique Tirado, the CEO and technical director of Viña Don Melchor. knows wines.

02
03

The 2021 Don Melchor is a serious wine.

03
03

A book for the ages.

Enrique Tirado, the CEO and technical director of Viña Don Melchor. knows wines.
Screenshot
Screenshot
Restaurants

2024’s Wine of the Year Ushers In a New Year Full of Grapes Promise — What To Look Forward To In the Wine World

The Pour Is Just Getting Started

BY // 01.06.25
Enrique Tirado, the CEO and technical director of Viña Don Melchor. knows wines.
The 2021 Don Melchor is a serious wine.
A book for the ages.
1
3

Enrique Tirado, the CEO and technical director of Viña Don Melchor. knows wines.

2
3

The 2021 Don Melchor is a serious wine.

3
3

A book for the ages.

Now that we’ve said hello to 2025, I look forward to a fresh slate of wines from around the world, new vintages included, of course. The plan calls for me sampling wines on a regular basis, and I will introduce you to a myriad of new bottles and producers. I’ll also taste current releases of old favorites and standbys, bring you new voices and personalities, and report on trends and events in the world of wine, including the continued impact of global warming, changing consumption habits and the latest “in-style” wines.

Yes, we’ll have food pairings and some recipes as well, not to mention reviews of spirits and the occasional culinary-based item. The next 12 months promise wine abundance.

The 2021 Don Melchor is a serious wine.
The 2021 Don Melchor is a serious wine.

To usher in the new year, let’s discuss the wine that was awarded the No. 1 spot on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of the World for 2024. It’s the 2021 Viña Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto Vineyard, and you can get it for $150 directly from the producer, and at lower prices at many wine retailers. It carries a suggested retail price of $175.

Enrique Tirado is the winemaker at Viña Don Melchor, and his reputation is one of excellence. He’s been in charge of production at Don Melchor since the harvest of 1997, and his experience and talent are on display in the 2021, the 35th vintage of this wine.

The Puente Alto Vineyard, a Chilean landmark, encompasses 314 acres and seven major parcels, and was originally planted more than a century ago. It was replanted after Concha y Toro, the parent company of Don Melchor, purchased it in 1968. The 2o21 crop is mainly cabernet sauvignon, with 4 percent cabernet franc and 3 percent merlot. This is a serious wine, and since I like to offer a food pairing with the wines I recommend, I urge you to buy the finest example of ribeye steak you can find and cook it medium rare, with nothing but olive oil, salt and pepper.

Let it rest for eight to 10 minutes before you slice it. The Don Melchor’s velvety aroma – I savored the tobacco and cacao notes – impressed me, as did the kirsch and raspberry hints. Sensual tannins and a long, confident finish complete the package. No matter what one thinks of the Wine Spectator rankings, this wine would be a fine addition to your cellar.

“The 2021 vintage provided us with very expressive wines, brimming with concentration, dense and long, that cast a spotlight on the fruit and textural quality of every variety grown in the Don Melchor Vineyard, displaying a fine balance between finesse and energy, with extremely expressive flavors and aromas,” Tirado notes. The winemaker sums it up with grace.

Wine Reading

Wine and reading go together well, and an enormous number of books devoted to all aspects of the wine world have been published. I am often asked for book recommendations, and while my culinary library is always expanding, I want to offer two of my all-time favorites, works that should be in any oenophile’s collection.

The first one I purchased many years ago in Germany, and it became worn and dog-eared from the myriad times I opened it for research. That original copy was long ago recycled, but the 8th edition of The World Atlas of Wine, by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson, is available. Johnson wrote the first edition of this masterpiece, which was published in 1971, and the subsequent three editions, and Robinson took over in 1998 and has been in charge of  the most recent four editions, including the current (8th) edition. Its 417 pages are packed with the wisdom and wit of Johnson and Robinson, along with stellar maps and charts and other information that will become indispensable. I look forward to many future editions of this work.

The second book, which I cherish and recommend without hesitation is The Vines of San Lorenzo by Edward Steinberg. Its subtitle is “Making a Great Wine in the New Tradition,” and the author’s wonderfully captivating storytelling draws the reader in from the opening page. The volume tells the tale of the Gaja Sorì San Lorenzo 1989 vintage and brings to life Angelo Gaja, a legend of the wine world who made barbaresco a star.

The book includes vintage photographs of some of the personalities that populate Steinberg’s tale, including members of the Gaja family, and transports one to the lands and soils that have produced some of the finest wines ever made. Literary in style and never slow, The Vines of San Lorenzo makes for a classic read.

As always, drink well, among those you love.

For more wine, food, travel and others stories from James Brock, check out Mise en Place.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Pour

Curated Collection

Swipe
3537 Milton Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Milton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3537 Milton Avenue
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
2101 Bayshore Drive
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2101 Bayshore Drive
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
2101 Bayshore Drive
838 McBroom Street
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

838 McBroom Street
Dallas, TX

$939,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
838 McBroom Street
54 Ash Bluff Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

54 Ash Bluff Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Lillie Young
This property is listed by: Lillie Young (972) 467-5714 Email Realtor
54 Ash Bluff Lane
5026 Airline Road
Highland Park
FOR SALE

5026 Airline Road
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
5026 Airline Road
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,250,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
5902 Goliad Avenue
East Dallas
FOR SALE

5902 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5902 Goliad Avenue
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
811 Tacoma Drive
Wimberly Place
FOR SALE

811 Tacoma Drive
Allen, TX

$6,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
811 Tacoma Drive
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X