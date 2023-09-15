Wines From A Broad is a new Fort Worth wine bar that spotlights women led wineries and makers.
Foodie Events / Restaurants

A New Wine Bar With a Twist, a Hotel Change Up and a New Margarita Festival — Your Fort Worth Food Guide

Raising a Glass to Funky Town

BY // 09.15.23
From a new wine bar with a distinctively feminine touch to a historic new cocktail debuting at a newly renamed bar and a unique way to celebrate Mexican heritage with a little bit of salt and lime, Fort Worth’s glass is filled to the brim with interesting food scene happenings. Here’s your Fort Worth food guide:

Sipping Wines From A Broad

Dena Shaskan is a lot of things, a noted chef and caterer, co-owner of 3rd Street Market, a mother and wife to her sourdough-baking hubby among them. She’s also a proud broad ― a term frequently applied to tough, resourceful women, especially during the Rat Pack era. Shaskan is certainly getting things done.

She just opened Wines From a Broad at 317 Houston St. in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square. The new wine bar and shop puts women in the winemaking industry centerstage ― from winemakers, owners and CEOs to grape growers and enologists.

At Wines From A Broad, you can grab a glass of wine, a champagne cocktail or a mocktail and nibble on light bites from 3 pm to 11 pm Wednesdays through Sundays. And Dena Shaskan will be personally selecting every bottle.

All Are Welcome At Bar Dryce

As Hotel Dryce prepares to celebrate its second year, The Lobby Bar is seeing its name change. It will now be known as Bar Dryce.

Co-owner, entrepreneur and television personality Jonathan Morris continues to have big plans.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS
  • De Beers September 2023 THE WOODLANDS

“It has always been my dream to create a space that helps visitors and even locals understand Fort Worth a little better,” Morris says. “Over the last two years, Bar Dryce has become a community hub that winks at the city’s past and hints at its future. We champion inclusivity and the diversity that welcomes guests to Funky Town.”

Bar Dryce will host a Two-Year Anniversary Party this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 pm to midnight. DJ Edwin Jones will spin an all-vinyl playlist for the event, and Kay Baby’s Vegan food truck will be on hand.

A brand-new cocktail will be introduced as well. Dubbed The 1865, the drink commemorates Juneteenth. It’s crafted with General Orders No. 3 Vodka (or GO3), which is a Houston spirit founded in 2022 that pays homage to the nation’s newest national holiday. Add to that some house-made hibiscus tea syrup, lemon juice, orange bitters and sparkling mineral water.

New Tequila and Margarita Festival

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage will take place at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden from this Friday, September 15 through October 15. It includes 18 separate events, and the newest one is sure to become a foodie favorite.

The Tequila and Margarita Festival will take place on September 30th from 8 pm to midnight in the Leonard Garden, featuring tequila tastings, margaritas, food from local Latin restaurants and dance demonstrations. A live DJ will add musical flavor. This festival promises to be a relaxed adult celebration of food and drink. Tickets cost $45, or $30 for Fort Worth Botanic Garden members. It is open to ages 21-and-over only.

Yes, it’s easier and more fun than ever to raise a glass in Fort Worth.

