Your Guide to The Woodlands Farmer’s Market — Fresh Produce, a Dog Paradise, Music and Much More

Market-goers grab a bit to eat at The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill. Photo by Jessica T. Payne

The Woodlands Farmer's Market at Grogan’s Mill every Saturday morning is a gathering of local purveyors, farmers, and artisans showcasing their wares. Photo by Jessica T. Payne

Market-goers browse vendor booths while shopping at The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill. Photo by Jessica T. Payne

Live music plays at The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill. Photo by Jessica T. Payne

A vendor prepares food at The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill. Photo by Jessica T. Payne

Market-goers relax in the seated area of The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill. Photo by Jessica T. Payne

Market-goers browse vendor booths while shopping at The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill Photo by Jessica T. Payne

For 15 years, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill has been a beloved destination and gathering place in this forest land of a township. The market has something for almost everyone, whether you’re looking to shop, eat, listen to live music or enjoy an afternoon outdoors.

Exploring the market’s offerings is one foolproof way to spend part of a Saturday in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands Farmer’s Market brings a wide selection of fresh produce, baked goods and prepared foods. The foods are farm-fresh and homemade.

It’s also an ideal spot to shop for small-batch gifts and souvenirs. Market-goers can browse through a treasure trove of handcrafted goods, such as artisan soaps, candles, crafts and more.

A wide variety of food trucks are rotated throughout the year, ensuring that there are always interesting lunch options.

A Market Where Your Dog Is Always Welcome

This weekly outdoor mini festival has a seating area where customers can relax and eat. They can also listen to music and visit with friends, furry or otherwise. Even Fido is invited.

“We love when customers bring their dogs to the market and only ask that dogs remain on leash,” The Woodlands Farmer’s Market co-chair and Grogan’s Mill Village association president Aaron Hoffstadter says. “We have water bowls for dogs located at the information booth and are currently giving out free poop bags provided by The Woodlands Township Environmental Services.

“Before my wife and I became involved in the market. One of our previous foster dogs found its forever family at The Woodlands Farmer’s Market.”

High Standards for Vendors at The Woodlands Farmer’s Market

The Farmer’s Market Committee reviews applications from prospective vendors weekly.

“We adhere to high standards, requiring that all agricultural and artisan vendors grow or produce the goods that they sell,” Hoffstadter says. “The market gives our customers an opportunity to do their weekly shopping while supporting local small businesses and the community.”

This is also a farmers market that gives back.

The Grogan’s Mill Village Association returns proceeds from The Woodlands Farmer’s Market to the community through its philanthropic efforts. In 2023, the Grogan’s Mill Village Association donated more than $50,000 to scholarships, area schools and other local charities.

The Woodlands Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday of the year — except the Saturday between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Grogan’s Mill Village Center has ample parking. If you’re walking or riding your bike, it is located off Mill Bend Trail with direct access under Grogan’s Mill Road.

Want to know what’s in store on any Saturday? The Friday newsletter lets customers know the next day’s market lineup.

The Woodlands Farmer’s Market is open rain or shine on Saturdays in October through June from 9 am to 1 pm. From July through September, its hours are Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm.