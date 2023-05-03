Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Absolute Best Mother’s Day Gifts

Celebrate amazing moms everywhere this Mother’s Day with the help of Highland Park Village. Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination has curated the best 2023 Mother’s Day gift ideas.

From chic clothes and accessories to luxurious home and jewelry pieces, Highland Park Village’s most beloved stores have you covered.

Jewelry 1 5 EF Collection Diamond Nameplate Mama Necklace, MARKET 2 5 Marlo Laz Southwestern Heart Earrings, MARKET 3 5 Pink Diamond Cushion-cut Solitaire Ring, Harry Winston 4 5 Taffy Rainbow Gumball Linear Earrings, Lele Sadoughi 5 5 Vintage Alhambra Bracelet, 5 Motifs, Van Cleef & Arpels

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES JEWELRY

Gifting the perfect necklace, earrings, or bracelet can go a long way and there is no better place to find the most beautiful piece of jewelry than Highland Park Village. Visit MARKET to explore the store’s curation of dazzling jewelry, like this EF Collection Diamond Nameplate Mama Necklace or these Marlo Laz Southwestern Heart Earrings.

If you are looking for a timeless piece that can be passed down for generations to come, this Harry Winston Pink Diamond Cushion-Cut Solitaire Ring is the perfect piece featuring round brilliant diamonds set in rose gold and platinum. Or stop by Van Cleef & Arpels for a stunning piece like their Vintage Alhambra Bracelet, 5 Motifs adorned with golden beads and made with 18K yellow gold and mother-of-pearl.

To make a bold statement, Lele Sadoughi, an elevated accessories and jewelry store by Dallas-native Lisa ‘Lele’ Sadoughi, has an array of colorful pieces that would be gorgeous on any mother. Her recent Contemporary Collection features fun selections like these Taffy Rainbow Gumball Linear Earrings.

Fashion 1 5 Dawn Floral Cotton Girls' Dress and Dawn Floral Button Down, alice + olivia 2 5 floral mini caftan, La Vie Style House 3 5 Love & Letters Collection, Roller Rabbit 4 5 no. 0727 navy + coral floral crochet maxi caftan, La Vie Style House 5 5 Sylvester Gown and Girls Nancy Dress, LoveShackFancy

FOR THE FASHIONABLE MOM

Give any fashion-forward mom the ultimate gift of style this Mother’s Day. A La Vie Style House caftan is a must for any mom that you want to spoil. The Dallas-based brand features luxury women’s short or long caftans, terrific for any spring or summer event.

For a matching moment, twin in style with the help of alice + olivia and LoveShackFancy. alice + olivia’s darling Dawn Floral print is featured on this cotton girls’ dress with a fit and flare silhouette, as well as this beautiful button-down that would look great on Mom. LoveShackFancy’s intricate lacing details on the Sylvester Gown will impress her. The coordinating Girls Nancy Dress complete with a high neckline and short flutter sleeves is perfect for her mini.

Lastly, give mom the gift of fashionable comfort with Roller Rabbit. The brand’s ultra-cozy pajamas are perfect for any mama. The Love & Letters collection features soft PJs covered with encouraging words – she’s sure to feel the L-O-V-E.

Accessories 1 5 Amita Pumps and Varenne Quad XS in Smoky Blue, Jimmy Choo 2 5 Arielle Zeppa 130mm Sandal, Christian Louboutin 3 5 Ella Bio Tote, Tory Burch 4 5 Garavani Rockstud23 Smooth Calfskin Shoulder Bag, Valentino 5 5 Nathalie Blanc Paris and Lorenz Bäumer Sunglass, Peeper's

FOR THE MOM WITH THE BEST ACCESSORIES

An outfit is not complete without accessories to complete the look. For the accessorizing queens, ensure she steps out in style with the help of Jimmy Choo’s Amita pumps in a beautiful smoky blue. Treat her to the matching Varenne Quad XS bag to elevate any outfit.

This Valentino Garavani Rockstud23 Smooth Calfskin Shoulder Bag will make her smile as every mom deserves an accessory featuring this bold, yet refined, Valentino Pink PP hue. Featuring a signature tone-on-tone enameled stud trim, this bag can be worn cross-body or over the shoulder with its adjustable strap. If she needs something a bit bigger, opt for this Tory Burch Ella Bio Tote crafted with an innovative leather alternative that is durable, luxurious, and fade-resistant.

This pair of espadrilles from Christian Louboutin is sure to be her summer go-to. An audacious twist on the espadrille, the Arielle Zeppa 130mm Sandal has an elegant appeal with a braided wedge heel in natural rope and Cuoio brown leather. Or gift her a different type of summer essential, sunglasses. This gorgeous Nathalie Blanc Paris and Lorenz Bäumer sunglass from Peeper’s is adorned with diamonds offering a unique and sophisticated look.

Home 1 5 Anna Weatherley Indigo Charger, MADISON 2 5 Anna Weatherley Tulip Cache Pot, MADISON 3 5 Assouline Mother and Child Book, St. Michael's Woman's Exchange 4 5 Maison Balzac Champagne Coupes, MARKET 5 5 VIETRI Hibiscus Glass Medium Fluted Vase, St. Michael's Woman's Exchange

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES TO ENTERTAIN

Treat the hostess in your life to a stunning gift for the home. Mother’s Day serves as the perfect excuse to grow her fine china collection with the help of MADISON. These Anna Weatherley porcelain chargers are great for adding a pop of color to the table. If she has enough for the table, there are plenty of gorgeous accessories for the home like this Anna Weatherley Tulip Cache Pot at MADISON.

For the mom that loves floral, this VIETRI Hibiscus Glass Medium Fluted Vase is a romantic and fresh complement to any arrangement. Available at St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange, this vase comes in many colors and sizes. A great coffee table book is a staple for any household, and this Assouline Mother and Child Book is no exception. Pick this up from St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange and share a story of what modern motherhood means in the 21st century.

Cheers to Mom with a glass of champagne. Head to MARKET to pick up these playful and celebratory Maison Balzac Champagne Coupes and pair them with her favorite bottle of bubbly. These glasses are sure to make any celebration more fun with the decorative jeweled bubbles.

For more great Mother’s Day gifting ideas from Highland Park Village, visit hpvillage.com.